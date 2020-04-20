No one was hurt in a Monday morning crash between a Hummer and a Mercedes Benz SUV in the intersection of MacArthur Drive and Valpico Road.
The crash around 10:30 a.m. upended the Hummer, which came to rest on the driver’s side of the vehicle.
Police diverted traffic onto Valpico Road while tow trucks were called to move the vehicles, which were blocking MacArthur Drive and westbound Valpico Road.
Police were working to determine what caused the crash. They said no one was injured.
