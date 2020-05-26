No serious injuries were reported in a car crash on 11th Street shortly before noon Tuesday morning, but two cars had to be towed away, including one that crashed through the window of an 11th Street gym. Tracy police also arrested one man after he reportedly tried to flee the scene.
Lt. Kami Ysit reported that a white Toyota Camry was eastbound on 11th Street and was speeding when the driver ran a red light at the Parker Avenue intersection, swerved to avoid a car in the intersection, and crashed head-on into a gray Chevrolet Impala in the left-turn lane on westbound 11th Street.
The impact pushed the Impala backward and onto the curb on the south side of 11th Street, while the Camry veered into the In-Shape gym on the north side of the road and crashed through the windows. The gym is closed because of COVID-19, and nobody was inside. Police closed the intersection for about an hour.
Police called an ambulance for the woman driving the Impala, but she appeared uninjured. The man driving the Camry reportedly tried to run away as police arrived, and an officer chased him down on Parker Avenue about a half-block away from the crash. Ysit said the man will likely be cited for hit-and-run and resisting police.
