The sale of safe and sane fireworks kicks off across Tracy Monday as 10 local nonprofits will sell the legal pyrotechnics for one week leading up to the Fourth of July holiday.
Ten nonprofits were selected out of 51 applicants in a lottery in January to apply for a permit to sell the fireworks at booths across Tracy.
Sales will begin at noon on Monday and end at 8 p.m. From Tuesday through July 3 fireworks sales run from 8 a.m. through 8 p.m. each day and on the Fourth of July sales are extended one hour until 9 p.m.
Discharging safe and sane fireworks is allowed from noon to 10 p.m. from Monday through July 3 and from noon through midnight on the Fourth of July.
All fireworks, including safe and sane, are illegal to discharge after 12:01 a.m. on July 5.
Safe and sane fireworks are only permitted to be discharged in Tracy city limits. All fireworks, including safe and sane, are illegal in unincorporated areas of San Joaquin County including Banta, Mountain House and the rural areas surrounding Tracy.
Illegal fireworks include firecrackers, torpedoes, skyrockets, bottle rockets, shells, aerial bombs, flying spinners and Roman candles. Any fireworks that explode or leave the ground are illegal.
Residents can report illegal fireworks within city limits by calling the police department non-emergency phone line at 831-6650. Callers should be ready to give the location of the fireworks, a description of the people involved along with a description of a vehicle if they have one.
People reporting fireworks will be asked for a name and phone number to have an officer contact them for more information.
Anonymous reports of illegal activity such as the sale of illegal fireworks can be made to Tracy Crime Stoppers at 831-4847.
Police stressed that 9-1-1 should only be used to report emergencies. Police also said that people should not use the department’s social media sites to report illegal activities in progress but should call the non-emergency number.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
