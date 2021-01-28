California saw the most voters ever cast ballots in the November 2020 Presidential Election.
The Secretary of State’s Statement of Vote shows that nearly 17.8 million people cast ballots, representing 80.67% of California’s 22 million registered voters. That includes 269,862 voters who used “same day” voter registration in the 14 days leading up to the Nov. 3 election.
The state also reported that just over 15.4 million ballots (86.72%) were vote-by-mail ballots, and 99.44% of all vote-by-mail ballots were accepted by county elections officials. All ballots had to be postmarked by Nov. 3 and arrive no later than 17 days after Nov. 3 to be counted.
Of the 86,401 ballots that were rejected, the largest number, 49,816, had a non-matching signature, 15,040 were not received within 17 days after Nov. 3, and 14,666 had no signature at all. There were 5,674 ballots from voters who had previously cast their ballots during the election cycle. Elections offices also received envelopes with no ballots in them, or multiple ballots in one envelope, or envelopes with missing or incorrect addresses.
The Statement of Vote includes statistics dating back to 1910. The previous high for the total number of voters in an election was 14.6 million in November 2018, when 75.27% of registered voters cast ballots. There have been 13 elections since 1910 when more than 80% of California’s registered voters cast ballots, with the highest percentage in the Presidential Election of November 1964 when 88.38% of registered voters 7.2 million, cast ballots.
Of California’s 22 million registered voters, nearly 10.2 million are Democrats, more than 5.3 million are Republicans, and nearly 5.3 million state no party preference. The rest are American Independent (646,830), Libertarian (196,108), Peace and Freedom (103,476) and Green (84,807). Another 109,665 are listed as “other” and 118,069 are unknown.
San Joaquin County has 366,394 registered voters, with 292,818 (79.92%) casting ballots for the November election. Mail in accounted for 264,693 ballots (90.4%) in the county, and 263,810 of those (99.64%) were accepted.
Registered voters in the county include 158,590 Democrats, 105,540 Republicans and 78,907 with no party preference.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.