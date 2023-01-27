An investigation is underway after a Tracy Police officer shot a male armed with a knife in West Tracy Friday afternoon.
Tracy Police Department Lt. Mario Ysit said at 1:47 p.m. the department’s communication center received multiple 9-1-1 call about a male subject chasing another male subject with a knife near the intersection of Mosswood Court and Foxtail Way.
Ysit said when officers arrived a short time later they contacted the subject with the knife near the intersection at which time an officer discharged his weapon twice fearing for his safety.
The person was stuck by the gunfire and police called for fire and ambulance to transport him to an area hospital for treatment. Ysit could not say what his condition was.
The surrounding streets near the intersection were closed as detectives began an officer involved investigation.
“Anytime there is an officer involved shooting there are multiple detectives from the general investigations division as well as our internal affairs and we are in contact with the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office to make sure it is a fair and impartial investigation,” Ysit said.
He said the investigation would go on for the next several hours at the scene and for several days as they process information and interviews about the shooting. Streets were expected to be closed for at least four hours.
The name or age of the person shot was not given nor was the name of the officer involved in the shooting. No one else was reported injured in the incident.
