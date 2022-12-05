A side show with hundreds of people blocked a north Tracy intersection leading to the arrest of one driver Sunday evening.
Kaylin Heefner, Tracy Police community relations coordinator, said the police department dispatch center started receiving calls of a side show forming around Hansen Road and Promontory Parkway at about 6:05 p.m.
The first officers arriving in the area found drivers had parked their cars blocking the roadway so police could not get to the intersection.
With the arrival of more officers the group involved in the side show left the area and regrouped at the intersection of Corral Hollow and Grant Line Roads, once again blocking the intersection.
A video on social media shows hundreds of people gathered around the intersection as they watch and record at least two vehicles spin doughnuts around the intersection. At least one person can be seen hanging out of a vehicle window as they drive in circles.
Heefner said officers were able to launch a drone above the side show at Corral Hollow and Grant Line roads and identified one of the main vehicles involved in the side show.
Officers located the car and conducted a traffic stop. The driver was arrested for reckless driving and their car was impounded.
No other arrests were reported at either side show.
