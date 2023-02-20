02-24-11th street fatal
One fatality in early-morning crash Monday
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Your digital subscription allows you to view any content, comment on any issue and submit your own news to our newsroom.
Digital subscriptions do not include home delivery of the Tracy Press. To receive the paper at home, sign up for Premium Membership.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Annual Digital Subscription
|$52.00
|for 365 days
|Monthly Digital Subscription
|$4.99
|for 30 days
02-24-11th street fatal
One fatality in early-morning crash Monday
Press staff report
A Tracy man was killed early Monday morning when his vehicle flipped over repeatedly and he was ejected along Interstate 5.
The California Highway Patrol responded at 4:32 a.m. to a report of an overturned vehicle off the roadway along southbound Interstate 5. Officers arrived to find the that the vehicle was off of the roadway just north of 11th Street with the man lying in the grass nearby on the west side of the freeway.
The CHP reported that the vehicle appeared to have been traveling south at a high rate of speed when it went off of the roadway for an unknown reason. The CHP reported that the man, who apparently was not wearing a seat belt, suffered blunt force trauma injuries, and after officers attempted life-saving measures he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The San Joaquin County Coroner’s office identified the man as Raul Figueroa, 29, of Tracy, and he was the sole occupant of the vehicle at the time of the crash.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Tracy Unified School District Students have started touring EXPRESSIONS!, the local art show presented… Read moreStudent Tours Have Started for EXPRESSIONS! Art Show
NO TICKETS NEEDED. Just come enjoy food, drinks & fun the local participating establishments are o… Read more2nd Annual LCPL Jared Schmitz Memorial Pub Crawl 2/24/23 - 2/26/23
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.