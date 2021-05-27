An Oakland man was killed in a three-car collision that occurred at 12:55 a.m. Sunday morning at the intersection of 11th Street and Lammers Road.
The Tracy Police Traffic Safety Unit is still investigating the cause and circumstances of the crash, and police reported only that the sole occupant of one of the cars died at the scene after police and an ambulance crew attempted life-saving measures.
The San Joaquin County Coroner’s identified the man as Jeffrey Burns, 29, of Oakland.
Police reported that the people in the other two vehicles involved in the collision were transported to area hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Sgt. Joel Petty with the Tracy Police Traffic Safety Unit, (209) 831-6505.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.