A 64-year-old man from Pescadero, a small town south of Half Moon Bay, was killed in a two-car crash on Interstate 205 on the afternoon of May 14.
A California Highway Patrol news release said the man was driving a 1995 Ford F-350 east on I-205 in the right lane, approaching the 11th Street overcrossing, at about 70 mph just after 2:30 p.m. A 69-year-old woman from Livermore driving a 2019 Tesla Model 3 was in the middle lane going about 72 mph.
At some point, the left side of the Ford pickup came into contact with the right side of the Tesla. The CHP said the exact circumstances were still under investigation.
The pickup went onto the shoulder of the freeway and overturned. The driver, who was the only occupant, was killed. He was wearing a seat belt.
A friend of the driver told the Tracy Press he was a cattle rancher who was traveling to get hay for his livestock.
The woman driving the Tesla and a 78-year-old man in the passenger seat were unhurt.
CHP officers are still investigating the crash. No one has been arrested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.