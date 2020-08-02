A man has died and Tracy police are looking for the person who shot him after a sudden altercation on Kavanagh Avenue led to gunfire Sunday afternoon.
Sgt. Scott Muir of Tracy Police Department said the police don’t know the reason for the altercation, only that two cars were involved, shots were fired, and one man fell in the street at the intersection of Kavanagh Avenue and San Rocco Way before both cars drove away.
Police got the call shortly before 5 p.m. and upon arrival began lifesaving measures on the victim, who died at the scene. Meanwhile, other officers were on the lookout for the cars.
An officer spotted one of the cars, white Buick sedan, near the intersection of Tracy Boulevard and Grant Line Road and stopped the car in the parking lot just north of Jack in the Box. Police said that the occupants, who were believed to have been with the victim, were detained and questioned at police headquarters.
As of Sunday evening, the investigation was ongoing at the shooting scene. Police were also investigating the white sedan for evidence, and are still trying to confirm a description of the suspect vehicle. Police were also talking to potential witnesses.
Evidence technicians had recovered at least a few shell casings, but it was unclear how many shots had been fired.
