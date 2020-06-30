An 18-year-old from Tracy was killed when his car collided with another car in the intersection of 11th Street and Crossroads Drive on Friday just after midnight.
Sgt. Miguel Contreras said the early investigation by Tracy Police Department had determined that the teen was going north on Crossroads Drive in a Honda sedan and failed to stop at a red light at about 12:10 a.m. A minivan driving on 11th Street broadsided the sedan.
There was extensive damage to both vehicles, and the teen driving the Honda was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries. Another teen riding in the car was also taken to an area hospital, but that person’s injuries were not life-threatening. No one in the minivan was injured.
The names of the teens and others involved in the collision have not been made public.
The police department traffic unit began an investigation immediately after the crash. The road was closed for four hours.
