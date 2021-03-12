Painting studio to open in downtown Tracy

Downtown Tracy will soon have a new addition to its directory.
The Stained Canvas, a mobile painting party business, will soon open the doors to its new studio as early as April on Central Avenue in the former location of First Class Travel. Owner Suzy Spragge announced the news last Tuesday via social media with photos of the new studio-in-progress and its door dawning a “coming soon” sign accompanied by The Stained Canvas’ logo.
“I was just looking, you know? I was on Craigslist looking for places in Tracy – Googling ‘Tracy commercial lease,’ whatever. And actually, this place never popped up because they weren't really publicizing it yet,” said Spragge, who happened upon her new location by chance when visiting a friend’s store. “I was peeking through the windows and I'm like, ‘Oh, it's empty!’ And ‘Oh my gosh this place would be perfect!’”
Although the name “The Stained Canvas'' had been a concept in the back of Spragge’s mind for years, her business is just under a year old. The acquisition of the brick and mortar location comes just in time for the anniversary of the business, which Spragge started building from the ground up after leaving her job as a painting instructor in Livermore just when COVID-19 restrictions had taken their full effect in March.
The Stained Canvas was “reborn” in 2020, according to Spragge, who started off with posting video tutorials on YouTube before making her way to booking outdoor painting parties at local establishments like Leia’s Bar and building her private clientele. She even briefly hung up her apron and paint brush to sew and sell face masks back when supplies were limited in stores.
“Honestly, I never thought I'd be where I'm at today. If you were to ask me this, like a year and a half ago, while I was instructing my former workplace, I would have been like, ‘Heck no! I do not want to do it,’” she said.
When shelter-in-place orders restricted outdoor businesses and gatherings, Spragge started hosting virtual parties for clients, who would follow detailed video tutorials with provided painting supplies.
With COVID-19 restrictions now finally starting to loosen, Spragge started browsing potential sites to start a physical location of The Stained Canvas. She was previously operating out of a trailer for mobility purposes.
Spragge’s husband and one of her biggest supporters, Bill Spragge, said he’s proud of how much his wife has accomplished in such a short amount of time, considering the regular struggles that 2020 brought on for residents and business owners.
“I believed she would get to this point eventually. But when you look back at when she started during the pandemic, there's no way you would have thought that it would evolve into what it evolved into,” he said. “And that's all thanks to her perseverance and the hard work she's put into it.”
Spragge is just as surprised by how fast her business has progressed but attributed her success to a string of serendipitous moments and community support.
“All these people have learned about me through the other local businesses that I participate with. And so it’s actually all word of mouth,” she said. “It's crazy through the help of other patrons here in town, they've all been so supportive in helping spread the word.”
The Stained Canvas’ website showcases a catalogue of paintings that Spragge offers in her classes. Paintings range from still lifes to surreal landscapes to character-themed artwork. There is even an option to pitch suggestions for new paintings to add.
At her new location, Spragge hopes to host a variety of painting activities like junior painting sessions, themed nights and collaborations with other Tracy businesses. Her current collaboration is a giveaway with popular downtown coffee shop, Baristas.
The Stained Canvas will even eventually be stocked with a selection of snacks and beverages for customers to choose from.
A handful of Spragge’s regulars that she developed friendships with wrote into the Tracy Press to express their happiness for The Stained Canvas’ success and excitement for its studio opening.
“I was beyond excited when she told me about the opening of her new business, The Stained Canvas!” said Tina Lopez. “I absolutely love how this business brings family and friends together. It’s just a great atmosphere to be in. It takes a great instructor to keep people coming to paint. She’s not in this for the money. She’s in this to make people happy and give them a place to come and express themselves through art.”
Spragge and her family are no strangers to the art scene. She is a mom of seven and has been painting and doing other crafts since she was child, following the footsteps of her mom and grandmother. Doing art was something that would always encompass aspects of her life.
“When she was growing up, she loved singing, dancing, and Leonardo di Caprio. Her first painting
was of a whale on her bedroom door at the age of 15,” said Shirley Rogers, Spragge’s mom.
Spragge said her kids also have their own range of artistic talents and her husband is a music aficionado. She looks forward to her kids being around the studio and says her husband has been great at supporting her efforts.
“They're all really, really talented. They’re very good. And so I'm hoping they will come work for me if I can drag them over here,” Spragge said.
Bill Spragge encourages others to follow his wife’s lead.
“I encourage anybody just to, you know, pursue what your passion is. Pursue your dreams. This is something that she really helps me with,” he said. “Don't get caught up in the details. Don't get, you know, analysis paralysis. Sometimes you just have to take a leap of faith.”
Although the journey has not been completely smooth, Spragge is taking each day one step at a time as her passion project takes flight to its next platform. She’s going with the flow.
“I'm like, ‘Well, that'll work.’ Maybe it will, maybe it won't,” she said. “I'm just being myself, because I'm not going to be anybody who I'm not. Because if I am, then that's not who I am. And that's not who I'm portraying The Stained Canvas to be.”
The Stained Canvas has a tentative ribbon cutting ceremony scheduled for April 6. You can learn more about The Stained Canvas at www.thestainedcanvas.com.
• Contact Brianna Guillory at bguillory@tracypress.com or 209-830-4229.
