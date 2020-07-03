As the Tracy Unified School District prepares for thousands of students and staff members to fill classrooms Aug. 11, some in the community are eager to restart school but many remain apprehensive.
Darin Haydock has been a history teacher at Tracy High School for 20 years and has concerns about the district’s plan to reopen schools with regular attendance five days a week during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“My absolute concern is that social distancing, meaningful social distancing, will not be possible unless you reduce the number of students in the classes,” he said.
The head of the district’s Reopening Schools Task Force laid out plans and safety guidelines during a school board meeting June 23. The district’s primary precautions against the spread of COVID-19 are mandatory face masks, frequent cleaning and sanitization, good hygiene, and limited social distancing.
Just in case, the district developed a hybrid schedule that would combine in-person and distance learning by dividing students into two groups that would alternate days on campus. But for now the district has decided to move forward with a traditional five-day schedule. Families can also opt for an independent study alternative.
While Haydock was encouraged that masks would be mandatory for students and staff, he was disheartened by the lack of required 6-foot social distancing in classrooms.
“I really do think the district is operating in good faith and trying to do what they believe will make things safer. My concern is that the core issue that we need to address for a safe reopening, their plan really does not address,” he said. “Unfortunately, that’s also the hardest issue to solve.”
Starting school with full attendance means a teacher could have as many as 35 students in a classroom.
“Anybody that’s been in a public school classroom knows that you’re not going to have social distancing with that many people there,” Haydock said.
“My concern about this is that it ignores all the emerging science that we have about COVID transmission,” he added. “COVID spreads most rapidly in crowded, indoor environments where distancing is not possible and where people are speaking loudly. It also spreads most rapidly in places that don’t have real good ventilation. Although we have A/C units in those classrooms, almost all of our most modern buildings, the windows do not open up.”
Haydock said that in conversations between teachers and the district’s task force about possible schedules, fourth grade through high school teachers preferred a hybrid schedule that would make it possible to reopen campuses with fewer students in each classroom.
“I really wish the district would have considered that more seriously because I really think that would be safest way to go,” he said.
He still hopes the district might opt for the hybrid schedule to reduce class sizes.
“I think they are trying to solve a really difficult problem and they are trying to solve it with relatively limited funds, so I get how difficult it is,” he said. “But I also think just because part of the problem is really difficult doesn’t mean we can ignore that part of the problem.”
Tiffanie Heben has a son who will start his junior year at Tracy High School in August.
“I want my kid to go back to school. He wants to go back to school. I just want it to be as safe as possible,” she said. “I’m not saying the school district can guarantee my kid isn’t going to get sick. I just want to make sure we’ve done everything we can.”
With the virus that causes COVID-19 still spreading, she feels there will be too many students returning to campus at the start of the school year to keep the spread under control.
“We in the public are being told over and over again, you need 6 feet of space around you,” Heben said. “Businesses are required to keep people out and only let so many people in so that there’s enough space. But in the classroom, we’re going to disregard that because classrooms are what they are and how many teachers we have.”
She was also unimpressed by the independent study alternative offered by the district.
“Giving them one hour of instruction with a teacher and the rest some sort of online learning on their own is not good enough,” she said.
Like many people who contacted the Tracy Press in the past week, Heben would prefer to start out with a schedule where half the students would be in the classroom on any given day.
“My preference would be, at least for a while, is they do a hybrid model so the number of kids who are on campus at the beginning are reduced until they kind of figure out: Is this working? Are we managing?” she said. “And then if everything looks good, they could go back to five days a week.”
She felt smaller classes would be safer.
“If you’re thinking about 15 kids in a classroom, that seems more doable, and should somebody get sick, then you’re only affecting a smaller group potentially, and the other half of the class could still keep coming on their days,” Heben said. “If you put 36 in class and they are 3 feet by 3 feet apart and someone gets sick, you have eliminated that whole class.”
One of her concerns was alleviated when the district announced, in response to the state mandate, that everyone would use face coverings at schools.
“If they don’t do social distancing and by some chance the mask requirement is removed, then I’ll be arguing that masks are essential to keep even if it’s not required by the state,” she said.
Some parents are unwilling to send their children back to campus under the proposed conditions.
“TUSD needs to take into account a very probable second wave of this virus — especially considering the rise in cases that has occurred in California and other states immediately after allowing businesses to reopen — and continue to offer distanced learning as an option,” wrote Sean Thompson, who has a child entering seventh grade and twins going into fifth grade. “Otherwise, I do not think we will be the only parents pulling their children out of class.”
Other parents are eager to have schools reopen for regular classes.
Brittany Ibarra has two sons entering fifth grade and a daughter going into kindergarten, and she plans to send them to school full time. She said her family struggled with distance learning in the spring.
“While I agree that the health and safety of our children is of the utmost importance, I believe that we cannot stop living life because we are fearful of what may or may not happen,” she wrote in an email to the Tracy Press. “The lack of socialization and physical activity that has been implemented due to school closures has and will continue to negatively affect the mental health of our youth. I am all for schools reopening as planned, and will continue to instruct my children to be mindful of their hand-washing, but encourage getting back to business as usual.”
On the day the district laid out its reopening plans, more than 50 people sent in comments to the board of education. One of them was Aiyan Alam, who introduced herself as an incoming junior at Tracy High and said she spoke “on behalf of my fellow student peers.”
“Tracy Unified is supposed to keep students safe, that is what the school district promised,” she wrote. “Not only are you supposed to make schools emotionally safe, but also physically. In the case of COVID-19, we need to create safer school.”
She called on the district to strictly follow the guidance of education and health officials.
“Our students do not want to miss school because of COVID-19. Our students do not want to die from COVID-19 and of course, our students do not want to catch COVID-19,” Alam wrote. “I would like to request for board members to review guidelines issued by the California Department of Education and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”
Also among the commenters that night were teachers who said they or their close family members had health conditions that made them especially vulnerable to COVID-19, and they were uneasy about insufficient social distancing in the reopening plans.
Tracy Unified School District’s safety guidelines for reopening schools and more information on the coming school year can be found at the district’s website.
