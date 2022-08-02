A proposed ordinance that will give Tracy Police expanded authority to cite people camping in city parks is up before the city’s Parks and Community Services Commission on Thursday.
The ordinance, which is likely to reach the Tracy City Council next month, will update the Tracy Municipal Code section pertaining to use of park facilities. The Parks and Community Services Commission meets at 7 p.m. Thursday in City Hall Council Chambers, 333 Civic Center Plaza.
The ordinance is in response to growing encampments around the city. For example, El Pescadero Park at the north end of Parker Avenue between Grant Line Road and Kavanagh Avenue, has seen the establishment of an encampment where use of generators and propane tanks is common, and police say that some of the tents are used for storage of personal property of people living in the parks.
The establishment of encampments on public property was prompted by the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals 2018 ruling on Martin vs. Boise, which established that people cannot be cited or arrested for sleeping on public property if there are no shelters available for the homeless.
The city has plans to build an emergency shelter under on Arbor Avenue at the north end of town. In the meantime, the new ordinance is a step toward clearing out long-term encampments like El Pescadero Park.
The proposed ordinance would not prohibit people from sleeping in city parks, but the city has a section in its Municipal Code addressing activities that can and cannot occur in city parks, and the ordinance up for review changes parts of that section. For example, the new ordinance prohibits all open fires, with the exception of picnic stoves, and removes wording from the existing law that allowed camping in designated areas.
Also prohibited under the new rules will be the discarding any type of wastewater, or water used for washing, except in facilities designed for that purpose. The city will no longer allow public areas to be used for dumping or storage of personal items, with items specifically listed in the new ordinance to include car parts, bicycle parts, extra bicycles, furniture, appliances, generators, propane tanks or any combustible materials. The ordinance will also prohibit establishment of non-permitted electrical connections.
Should the parks commission endorse the ordinance, the next step will be a review by the Tracy City Council’s Homeless Advisory Committee, which includes council members Dan Arriola and Eleassia Davis. That committee typically meets four times a year, with July’s meeting cancelled and yet to be rescheduled.
Tracy Police Lt. Miguel Contreras said that the committee will most likely meet in August, with the Tracy City Council to review the ordinance in September.
