A proposed ordinance that will give Tracy Police expanded authority to cite people camping in city parks is up before the city’s Parks and Community Services Commission on Thursday.

The ordinance, which is likely to reach the Tracy City Council next month, will update the Tracy Municipal Code section pertaining to use of park facilities. The Parks and Community Services Commission meets at 7 p.m. Thursday in City Hall Council Chambers, 333 Civic Center Plaza.

