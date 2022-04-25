A Patterson woman was killed in a two-car collision in the intersection of 11th Street and Bird Road Sunday afternoon.
The California Highway Patrol reported that emergency crews responded to the crash just east of Tracy at 2:26 p.m. Following an initial investigation, the CHP reported that a 70-year-old man from Lathrop was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe east on 11th Street approaching the intersection of Bird Road and failed to stop at a red light.
A 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser heading south on Bird Road had entered the intersection with 11th Street under a green light. The Tahoe crashed into the passenger’s side of the PT Cruiser, killing the woman in right-front passenger’s seat.
On Monday the San Joaquin County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as Maria Esquer, 59, of Patterson. The 34-year-old Patterson woman driving the PT Cruiser and a 10-year-old girl in the rear seat received minor injuries in the crash. The man driving the Tahoe and a 68-year-old woman passenger both received moderate injuries.
The CHP said everyone was wearing seatbelts and drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation.
