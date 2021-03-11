San Joaquin County Board Chairman and District 3 Supervisor Tom Patti gave his “State of the County 2021” address during the Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday.
While he recognized the challenges that the past year has brought to the community, Patti said he was also “struck and incredibly humbled” by the way the public found new ways to connect with and help each other reach their goals. During his presentation, Patti talked about future endeavors of the county while also highlighting achievements made in the past year that will help shape the future for San Joaquin residents.
“We are ready. We've been tested and have become practiced at expecting the unexpected and responding with our best effort and without hesitation,” said Patti. “Throughout the county, our employees are dedicated to addressing the COVID pandemic-related issues while remaining focus on running a local government and its myriad of services.”
He touched upon the County’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring his audience that the county plans to stay relentlessly focused on finding solutions for businesses facing hardships from the past year, vaccinating essential workers, providing resources for the homeless and the county’s most vulnerable populations and bringing children safely back to school.
“It's even harder, due to remote work, caring for family members and educating children at home. But we've risen to the occasion,” said Patti.
Patti outlined the County’s priorities in five key points: Fiscal responsibility, good governance, public safety, economic growth and protecting water resources.
He noted that San Joaquin County was the first in the state to receive funding from the California Department of Food and Agriculture to participate in the new Housing for the Harvest program, which provides temporary housing for agricultural workers and food processor employees to self-isolate if they had an exposure to COVID-19.
Patti said that, even during a year of economic uncertainty and hardship, the county was able to maintain a “sharp focus” on the principle of fiscal health.
“While many counties pass through prior year budgets, we completed our 2021 budget process with the same commitment and focus as we always have. While there will be continued fiscal impacts from COVID, we did our best to maintain a solid foundation in a transparent and accountable manner,” he said. “I'm happy to report that we also have 90% of our labor agreements in contract over the next 24 months.”
These labor agreements also included negotiations with County nurses, who have been advocating for better pay and benefits so that San Joaquin General Hospital can maintain its staff and not have to rely so heavily on onboarding temporary travelling nurses to fill in for shifts.
Patti stressed the importance of strengthening public safety throughout the county.
He referenced the Family Justice Center, which was formed to help victims of family crimes such as child abuse, domestic violence and human trafficking. In the past year, according to Patti, 2,787 victims have so far been helped.
Other initiatives implemented by the county include rehabilitative and vocational programs for prison inmates to help them learn hard and soft skills needed for entering the workforce after release. The programs will also include certifying participants for skills such as operating a forklift or truck driving through simulated exercises.
“This community collaborative creates access to substance abuse and mental health treatment along with a myriad of additional agencies that provide academic and vocational programming and social services for offenders and their families – housing resources, and other resources needed for successful reentry into our community,” said Patti. “We are focusing on economic growth that may seem counterintuitive when we are reeling from job loss and economic fallout. But we must stay focused on our working-class jobs. Growth requires constant attention, and our economic development department hasn't missed a beat.”
Patti said the county’s Economic Development team has secured more than $2.6 million to invest into various employment initiatives, which include:
• summer training and employment programs for students with disabilities
• administering a workforce accelerator fund to assist homeless individuals with education, training workshops and supportive services
• addressing multiple language barriers for ESL job seekers
• Completing the national Dislocated Worker trade and economic transition program, which provides services to participants affected by trade changes.
“Also, I want to recognize the historic establishment of the San Joaquin County Apprenticeship Initiative, the first of its kind in the entire state of California, right here in San Joaquin,” said Patti. “Between the state labor and Workforce Development Agency San Joaquin County's Workforce Development Board and the Board of Supervisors -- we all focused on development of talent in difficult to recruit classifications.”
Patti also mentioned the county's High School Apprenticeship program, which he noted was the first of its kind in California's history.
Part of the County’s economic growth initiative includes investing in the expansion of the Stockton Airport and the competition of Victory Gardens, which will provide affordable housing opportunities and other resources for unhoused veterans. The completion of Victory Gardens follows the construction the new Veterans Affairs hospital, which is expected to be completed at its designated French Camp location in spring 2023.
Patti said the county also plans to invest more time in establishing sustainable water solutions for San Joaquin Delta, which provides irrigation for the county’s agricultural production.
“That means advocating for our share of over $75 million in state budgeted money to improve system wide levees and flood protection and other another $60 million for sustainable groundwater projects in critically over drafted water basins,” said Patti. “It also means working with our partners in the Delta Counties Coalition and our statewide allies to oppose any proposed tunnel plan that will create irreversible harm to our cities and counties, within this Delta region.”
In his closing remarks, Patti assured everyone that there was a light at the end of the tunnel. He encouraged residents, in the meantime, to continue wearing a mask as needed and practice safe social distancing measures until more COVID-19 vaccines can be distributed. To date, over 140,000 vaccines have been administered to San Joaquin County residents.
“As I stated earlier, it's critical that we get folks back to work and kids back in school. A key step in that process is to stop the transmission of this virus to the vulnerable populations and to protect essential workers, including our teachers,” he said. “When we see businesses reopening jobs making a comeback kids getting permanently back in the classroom and playing sports. Having social events local fundraisers and worship activities, plus family and friend gatherings, we will all have a reason to celebrate.”
