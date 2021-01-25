A pedestrian was struck and killed while trying to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 205 Sunday evening.
A news release from the California Highway Patrol states at 6:12 p.m. officers received word of a pedestrian that had been struck.
The 36-year-old man was walking or running north from the center divider across the west bound lanes of the freeway east of Grant Line Road when he was struck by a vehicle.
The news release said that the pedestrian “was struck by an unknown number of vehicles’ and was pronounced dead at the scene.
All westbound lanes of the freeway were closed as officers investigated the scene and traffic was diverted off the roadway at Naglee Road. Tracy police were alerted to the closure and advised to send an officer to the area to assist with traffic control.
The CHP said the coroner had identified the victim late Monday afternoon was attempting to notify his next of kin. It was not known why he was on the freeway and attempting to cross it and the accident is still under investigation.
