Tracy Planning Commission Chairman Cliff Hudson resigned from his position last week, citing Tracy City Council division, unpredictability and “toxicity” among the reasons that he is stepping down.
Hudson said on Monday that the recent resignation of former City Manager Michael Rogers was a factor in his own decision to step away from his role in city government.
“For us to have gone through six city managers in 10 years. The electorate needs to see what’s going on,” Hudson said. “This last city manager, how can he get a raise, a glowing review in December, and get fired in May?”
Hudson added that while Rogers wasn’t actually fired, a 3-2 majority on the council was considering a rule change that would have made it possible to fire the city manager on a 3-2 vote, changing the current rule that requires a 4-1 vote to fire the city manager.
“For seven years that I’ve been on the planning commission, I see these meetings that go on, for them to decide to make a change from a 4-1 to 3-2, and go against the wishes of the Grand Jury, the people that are going against the Grand Jury, they’ve got 2 years of experience. They just don’t have the experience to make the decisions that they’re making.”
He added that it also hurts the city’s reputation as it seeks to attract business and industry, giving the impression that city government is not stable.
“This is a major red flag for current and incoming businesses as I’m aware of some businesses questioning if they want to come to Tracy and even stay or expand in our city,” he said.
Hudson said it’s also bad for business when he hears council members question whether the logistics industry is right for Tracy, with most new commercial development on the west side of town dominated by warehouses and distribution centers.
“When they’re deciding to look at whether or not warehousing is an effective use of our land, and when you look at the amount of taxation that we get from warehouses and they’re questioning it, I’m wondering if they’re looking at the numbers,” he said.
Hudson had served on the Tracy Planning Commission since March 2016. He also ran for Tracy City Council in 2020. He sent his resignation letter to Young and the members of the Tracy City Council on Friday, stating that his resignation was effective immediately.
His letter states that he can no longer serve on the commission when the city council “may change direction on a whim and not be forced to substantiate the reasoning beyond a simple majority vote and the city attorney does not remain impartial when advising council on matters.”
In the letter he does not mention any council members by name. The three who supported the city manager rule change include Mayor Pro Tem Eleassia Davis and councilmen Matt Bedolla and Dan Evans, while Mayor Nancy Young and Councilman Dan Arriola opposed it. Rogers resigned before the ordinance could come back for a second reading and final approval.
His letter also suggests that the troubles began before the present council, with council divisions responsible for the 2019 Grand Jury Report that led to the recommendation for the 4-1 supermajority requirement to fire a city manager or city attorney.
“There seems to be a hidden undercurrent of not slow growth but no growth that has gone on for the last three to four councils,” he said, adding that turnover in city managers has also been a clear indication of a local government that lacks consistency.
The longest serving city manager in the past 10 years has been Leon Churchill, who served nearly 6 years before he was fired in March 2014. Troy Brown served for 3 years until September 2017 when he was fired. Randall Bradley served as interim city manager until Jenny Haruyama was hired in May 2019, and she served just over 2 years before resigning to take another job. Robert Adams was interim city manager before Rogers was hired in December 2021.
The planning commission was expected to meet this week to consider a development review permit for Machuca’s Kitchen outdoor dining establishment, a commercial development at the southeast corner of Tracy Boulevard and Larch Road, and rezoning of 35 acres on the north side of Valpico Road along Mission Court from industrial to high-density residential. The city sent out a notice stating that this week’s meeting has been canceled, and those items will all be continued to a time to be announced.
