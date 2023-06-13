Tracy Planning Commission Chairman Cliff Hudson resigned from his position last week, citing Tracy City Council division, unpredictability and “toxicity” among the reasons that he is stepping down.

Hudson said on Monday that the recent resignation of former City Manager Michael Rogers was a factor in his own decision to step away from his role in city government.

