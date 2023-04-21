Police are searching for a man who robbed the PNC Bank on Tracy Boulevard early Thursday afternoon.
A news release from the Tracy Police Department said at about 1:45 p.m. officers were called to the bank at 1070 Tracy Boulevard for a report of robbery that had just occurred.
Patrol officers arrived and were told a man entered the bank and demanded money, indicating he had a handgun, and fled the scene before the officers arrived.
Witness at the bank said the man was dressed in all black with hazel eyes and freckles but couldn’t provide any other information about him.
Police did not disclose the amount of money the man got away with and no one was reported injured in the robbery.
Detectives from the General Investigations Unit are investigating the robbery are asking for help from the community identifying the suspect.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Det. Brian Cockey at (209) 831-6602 or Brian.Cockey@TracyPD.com.
