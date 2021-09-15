Tracy Police arrested a 21-year-old man on a felony assault warrant after police sealed off a neighborhood near Dr. Powers Park and conducted an hour-long search Tuesday night.
Jesse Miles Johnson, 21, was wanted on warrant from the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department for a felony assault with a deadly weapon charge from 2020 and also on a misdemeanor petty theft warrant from earlier this year.
Tracy Police Sgt. Mike Richards said that an officer on patrol near Dr. Powers Park on West Lowell Avenue saw Johnson shortly before 10 p.m. and recognized him as someone who had a felony warrant out for his arrest and recalled that the suspect had run from police during a traffic stop three weeks ago.
The officer chased Johnson to the 1100 block of Linda Place, just southwest of the park, lost sight of him and called for backup. Several other officers rushed to the scene and set up a perimeter in the area.
“Once we got our perimeter set up, we got our drones up. The Sheriff’s Department K9 Unit came out and helped us,” Richards said. “He was hiding in one of the backyards and gave up once we confronted him with the dog. Once he saw the dog he gave up.”
Johnson was arrested without further incident, and police took him to San Joaquin County Jail, where Johnson was held without bail pending a Thursday afternoon court hearing in Manteca. In addition to the warrants, Johnson also faces new charges of resisting police and drug possession, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday night’s incident was unrelated to a report of gunshots and a similar search Monday evening on Central Avenue.
