A Stockton man was arrested last week for allegedly trying to sell 58 pounds of illegal fireworks as the Tracy Police Department prepares for a rash of fireworks calls heading towards Yew Year’s Eve celebrations.
A news release said members of the Tracy Police Department’s special investigations unit seized the aerial and exploding pyrotechnics, which they say were destined for New Year’s Eve parties two weeks away.
Under city law, safe and sane fireworks can only be sold and discharged for one week leading up the Fourth of July holiday and is illegal at all other times.
Fireworks that launch into the air or explode, including firecrackers, torpedoes, sky rockets, bottle rockets, flying spinners and Roman candles are illegal at all times.
In October the Tracy City Council amended sections of a city ordinance allowing police to give citations to homeowners for people at their residence who light fireworks.
A homeowner will be considered the "responsible party," even if that person is not present at the time dangerous fireworks are possessed, sold, or discharged, and the city could issue an administration citation to that person.
Police said they will be proactively enforcing this municipal code between now and the end of the year.
Illegal fireworks activity can be reported to the Tracy Police Department non-emergency phone at 831-6550.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.