Tracy police have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with a shooting on 11th Street last week that put one man in the hospital.
Sgt. Tim Bauer confirmed that Carlos Jose Gonzales had been identified as the suspected gunman in an incident reported at 12:46 p.m. March 23. Police responded to a report of a shooting in front of Aaron’s Furniture on the 1200 block of West 11th Street and found a young man who had multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was rushed to San Joaquin General Hospital, and Bauer noted that he was still in the hospital as of Thursday morning.
Police searched the area and didn’t find a suspect, but followed up on security camera video from businesses in the area.
Bauer said that investigators continued to follow leads and collected evidence that eventually identified Gonzales as the suspected shooter. Police learned he was staying in a Tracy neighborhood where he was known to have associates.
Undercover officers tracked him on Monday afternoon until police could make a traffic stop on the 100 block of North Tracy Boulevard, where Gonzales was taken into custody.
Gonzales was booked into San Joaquin County Jail on a charge of attempted murder and held without bail to await a court hearing Friday afternoon in Manteca.
