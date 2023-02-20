A San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department police dog died on Sunday after he was reportedly stabbed by a burglary suspect during an incident in the area of Brichetto Road and South Banta Road.
A 30-year-old Salinas man was arrested in the incident and faces multiple charges, including felony charges of deliberately harming a police dog, burglary and vandalism.
The Tracy Police Department reported that officers on patrol saw two people taking property from a Union Pacific Railroad locomotive. As the officers approached, one of the people fled the scene and the other, later identified as Rafael Montoya-Velazquez, hid inside another nearby locomotive.
Police surrounded the locomotive and called in officers from the California Highway Patrol and San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department for assistance. Using a public address system from a patrol car, officers urged Montoya-Velazquez to surrender peacefully. Police also used an aerial drone to try to pinpoint where the man was hiding and announced in both Spanish and English that a K9 team from the Sheriff’s Department would be deployed.
When the man still wouldn’t emerge, K9 Duke was sent in to search for him, followed by the K9 team deputy and Tracy Police officers. They found Montoya-Velazquez in a compartment at the front of the locomotive, and Duke went in after the suspect when officers opened the door to the compartment.
Officers heard Duke yelp as if he was injured, and a deputy then deployed a TASER and took Montoya-Velazquez into custody. That was when they learned that Duke had been stabbed multiple times. Police reported that officers found Montoya-Velazquez to be in possession of a large folding knife, which they believe he used to stab Duke.
Duke was rushed to a nearby veterinary hospital, where emergency staff tended to his injuries, but were unable to save him.
Duke had been with the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department for the past 6 years, the past three of them with Deputy Michael Stewart.
“I have no doubt that Duke’s heroic actions in confronting a dangerous criminal saved lives yesterday, be it the lives of the responding officers or that of the suspect himself,” said Tracy Police Chief Sekou Millington. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Duke’s handler and his family, and their extended family at the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, we are thankful for their service.”
Montoya-Velazquez remains in San Joaquin County jail on $290,000 bail pending a Wednesday court hearing in Manteca. In addition to the felony charges he also faces misdemeanor charges of obstructing/resisting officers, possession of burglary tools, and trespassing on railroad property.
