Tracy Police are investigating the death on Tuesday of a man near a homeless camp behind the Tracy Pavilion shopping center.
Tracy Police Sgt. Scott Muir said police are treating it as a suspicious death in their initial investigation, but there doesn’t appear to be foul play, and it’s unclear if the man had any connection to an encampment behind The Home Depot. He added that the man did not have any injuries to indicate that he was assaulted or hit by a vehicle.
Police were called to the alleyway between The Home Depot and Marshall’s at about 7 a.m. for a report of a man on the ground and unresponsive. Upon arrival officers found a man, about 40 years of age, lying between the roadway and some bushes.
Muir said that police would not release the man’s name pending notification of relatives, though police had recognized him as someone officers had met during contact with local transients.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.