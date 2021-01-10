Police are investigating the death of a man from a possible overdose at the Microtel Inn on News Years Day.
A news release from the Tracy Police Department said Alexander Ortega, 25, of Freemont, Was found unconscious in a motel room.
According to police records, a 9-1-1 call was made to police at 10:13 a.m. saying their friend took pills and was not waking up and may be dying.
The caller said the bathroom was covered in blood and the man may have struck his head.
Police records state medics arriving on scene found the victim “in the tub underwater with a head injury.” Medics also said there were items in the room that were for drug use.
CPR was started on the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. Detectives and a crime scene technician were called to the scene to investigate the death.
Police say there are no indications of foul play but it is an open investigation.
Anyone with information or recent contact with Ortega is asked to call Det. Jarrod Jesser at 831-6640.
