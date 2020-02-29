Someone from Target, 2800 Naglee Road, called police at 3:32 p.m. Sunday to report that a man stole about 10 video games and tried to use a stun gun on a loss prevention worker as he ran from the store. Workers at the store believed he was the same man who stole from a Target store in Lathrop.
The man reportedly got into a car and drove away, and police stopped the car near the Volkswagen dealership near the mall. The man ran from the car and tried to hide in heavy brush inside a detention basin. Police called for air support from the Stockton Police Department, who guided Tracy police officers toward the man.
Police took the 33-year-old man to San Joaquin County Jail, where he was booked on charges of second-degree robbery, obstructing or resisting an officer, and grand theft. He was held on $300,000 bail pending a Monday court date in Manteca.
Tracy police received 1,494 calls for service from Feb. 20 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
12:07 a.m.: A resident on the 400 block of Graham Court called to tell police her three dogs had cornered an opossum in the backyard and were making a lot of noise. She want the police to know in case the neighbors complained. The woman said the dogs would not come inside when she called and she was too afraid to go near them, so she was waiting for her son to come home and deal with the situation.
4:42 a.m.: Police responding to a burglar alarm found that two rear doors had been forced open at Chivamex Soccer, 319 W. 11th St. Police searched the business and couldn’t find anyone and called for a crime scene technician.
8:29 a.m.: A man and a woman with a dog were in Winco, 2850 Pavilion Parkway, and refused to leave when they were told the dog was not allowed inside. The couple were at the checkout line arguing with an employee. They eventually left the store, and when the employee went outside to talk with them, the argument continued and one of them slapped a phone out of the employee’s hand. The man left the area on foot and the woman got into a car and left. Police checked the shopping center and said they were gone.
12:45 p.m.: Police spotted a stolen red Ford Ranger pickup with an air compressor in the bed on the north edge of town near the old Holly Sugar plant. A detective and several police cars trailed the stolen truck as it headed south through Tracy. Officers stopped the truck and detained one person at gunpoint at South MacArthur Drive and Vine Road.
2:08 p.m.: A 14-year-old student at West High School, 1775 W. Lowell Ave., went to the office and said she felt sick after she ate a drug-infused crispy-rice treat. The school said another 14-year-old helped purchase it for the girl and two other teens. The school notified the parents of the students involved and school administrators handled all the students’ discipline.
8:40 p.m.: Two men were seen putting T-shirts, belts and headphones inside their backpacks at Target, 2800 Naglee Road. One man left without paying for anything and the other paid for some of the items. They left in a black Honda Accord and headed toward Grant Line Road. Police stopped the car, which also had a woman passenger, and held everyone at gunpoint. They arrested the two men on suspicion of petty theft.
10:44 p.m.: Tracy police were called to 11th Street and Crossroads Drive after a sports car crashed near the intersection. Police learned that the California Highway Patrol had tried to stop the car for speeding but lost sight of it. One witness told police that the car had been speeding while going the wrong way on 11th Street. A man on Tolbert Drive told police that two men had hopped the fence to his backyard after crashing the car. CHP officers arrived and checked the car’s registration, and Tracy police searched a backyard and a nearby park but couldn’t find anyone.
Tuesday
7:58 a.m.: A caller reported that the rear license plate was stolen off their Volvo on Roxbury Drive. The police department is using footage from a neighbor’s cameras to find the thief.
10:50 a.m.: A mother reported that an eighth grader from North School was distributing drugs and smoking marijuana at school. She said her daughter, a student at North, told her she smelled marijuana on a male student. The mother was told to tell school administrators so they could decide whether to press the issue.
1:21 p.m.: A caller reported that a suspicious man was loitering for about an hour at Bailor Hennan Park, 1893 Golden Leaf Lane. When the caller’s daughter got home, the man allegedly started to follow her. He was not in the area when police arrived.
3:22 p.m.: A caller reported that a 40- or 50-year-old man in a PT Cruiser asked two groups of kids at the intersection of Beverly Place and East Street if they needed a ride. The police checked the area but did not find the man.
5:22 p.m.: A caller reported that five juveniles had been walking on Valerie Lane and trying to get kids to sell candy for them on Sunday, and when the caller Googled the candy company, it looked like it was a scam.
8:36 p.m.: Someone complained about a suspicious man watching women on treadmills at Anytime Fitness, 2620 S. Tracy Blvd. Police asked him to leave and he went away.
Monday
5:08 a.m.: A resident on the 400 block of Palm Circle said their 2004 Chevy Silverado pickup had been stolen during the night.
8:36 a.m.: Someone broke a window on a Ford Mustang parked on the 1400 block of Velasquez Lane. The caller guessed that a brick that was near the car had been used to break the glass.
9:59 a.m.: Someone reported that a person living inside a Ford Windstar van in the Auto Zone parking lot, 1122 W. 11th St., had dumped a chemical all over the parking lot near the van. A police officer checked and found about three gallons of spilled gasoline. A crew of firefighters spread sand over the spill, and police took the gas can to the station and booked into the property department.
12:11 p.m.: A doctor’s office told police someone called from Tracy High School, 315 E. 11th St., and said that one of the doctor’s patients gave the school staff a forged note excusing her from school.
1:11 p.m.: A caller at Preferred Real Estate, 2180 W. Grant Line Road, said homeless people were cooking near the side of the building, and it looked like they were trying to tap into the building’s electrical system. The caller had removed things that had been left behind and wanted extra police patrols in the area.
2:42 p.m.: A resident on the 100 block of Glenhaven Drive said someone broke their vehicle’s windows and poured gasoline inside.
9:45 p.m.: A woman reported that she heard someone shooting near her house on the 5100 block of South Lammers Road. A dispatcher could hear gunshots over the phone. The woman was unsure whether the shooters were at the front or back of the house, but she could hear bullets whizzing by, and she also heard people talking and laughing. Police searched the area and couldn’t find anything.
Sunday
12:36 a.m.: A resident on the 900 block of Cherry Blossom Lane said someone slashed the driver’s side tires of two vehicles parked at the home. The man said his son thought it might have been a person who tried to start a fight at a party he went to. The resident wanted an incident number for insurance purposes.
2:26 a.m.: A woman was screaming in front of a boarded-up house on Chester Drive near Marlin Place that someone had taken her drugs. A man in a black shirt was with her, and both were gone when the police arrived.
9:39 a.m.: Someone said two women rang a doorbell at a home on the 1300 block of Coolidge Avenue. When no one answered, the two women took a selfie in front of the door. The caller only wanted the police to document the incident.
11:55 a.m.: A person on Mount Diablo Road said their son was jumped by a group of eight people three different times Saturday night. The fight might have been related to a call the night before, when a house party on the 2400 block of Tolbert Drive drew nearly 100 people and a fight broke out after the homeowner tried to get people to leave.
4:58 p.m.: Security at West Valley Mall, 3200 Naglee Road, called police about a group of kids who had been kicked out of the mall and returned and refused to leave. The three boys and two girls were outside the food court near the movie theater. Security wanted police to escort them off the mall's property and give them a warning about trespassing. Officers talked to the kids and noted that they left the mall's property.
10:01 p.m.: Police received several calls about a fire, screams and gunshots in the parking lot of Chesapeake Bay Apartments, 2941 W. Lowell Ave. Police found a fire between the sound wall and the apartments involving several makeshift houses and propane tanks, and one of the tanks might have exploded.
Saturday
5:53 a.m.: Police called for the fire department after finding palm trees on fire on Fourth Street about seven houses down from Tracy Boulevard. The burning palm trees were near a homeless camp that was empty when police arrived. Firefighters contained the fire and got photos of the camp.
6:33 a.m.: A caller at Extended Stay America, 2526 Pavilion Parkway, said someone slashed two tires and broke a window of a vehicle that was parked at the hotel.
8:23 a.m.: A homeless man was in a sleeping bag on top of one of the tables in Gretchen Talley Park, 1440 Dove Drive. Police said the man was up and moving along.
12:08 a.m.: Someone called police to complain about a goat in the backyard of a home on the 100 block of West Third Street. The dispatcher could hear the goat over the phone. An animal control officer left a notice at the home.
4:23 p.m.: A man was seen drinking a large bottle of alcohol while sitting on a picnic bench in Gretchen Talley Park, 1440 Dove Drive. The caller said the man was carrying a large stick, and he hid the bottle of Hennessy behind bushes near the table. Police searched the area and found the bottle. Because the man didn’t have the bottle with him when they arrived and wasn’t drunk, officers poured out the alcohol, threw the bottle away and gave the man a warning.
4:42 p.m.: A man had set up a table and was trying to get people to sign up for an Uber service and online gambling at Safeway, 1801 W. 11th St. The man was asked to leave and refused. Police talked to the man and no action was taken.
6:13: p.m.: A woman was seen sucking the helium out of balloons in front of the Cricket Wireless store, 1230 W. 11th St.
7:04 p.m.: A resident on the 4100 block of Memoir Avenue said a group of kids were harassing his dog with the flashlight function on their phones. He said the kids ran off to a nearby park.
10:29 p.m.: At least three people reported someone on the 200 block of Aaron Way playing loud music and setting off fireworks.
Friday
1:06 a.m.: Several callers reported gunshots in the north part of town somewhere near Tracy Boulevard. Callers from Whittier to Kavanagh avenues said there were up to five gunshots. A caller from Ponte Mira Way said she was in bed when she heard the first shot, got up, and saw the muzzle flash from the other shots. Police checked the area and found one round near a home on Ponte Mira Way. Officers checked and said no one was injured. Just after 9 a.m., another resident on Ponte Mira Way called and said she had found bullets in her garage and laundry room.
10:14 a.m.: A worker from Wingfoot Tires, 405 Gandy Dancer Drive said someone stole a catalytic converter from one of their vehicles at the business. The worker said whoever stole it left some of their tools behind.
12:01 p.m.: A woman looking for her cat at Hansen Park, 405 Jill Drive, found a backpack with a handgun and drugs inside. The woman took the backpack home and called police.
1:49 p.m.: A woman reported that her neighbor was video recording the upstairs bedroom window at her home on the 2600 block of Redbridge Road. The woman became irate with the dispatcher, demanding to know why nothing had been done. She asked to speak to specific officers and then was connected to a sergeant. The sergeant advised other officers that if she called again and didn’t have an emergency, they should tell her that the situation had been dealt with and then hang up.
5:07 p.m.: Police were called about a man who was panhandling aggressively behind Denny’s, 3718 N. Tracy Blvd. The man was uncooperative with the first police officer, who initially asked for more help but then took the man into custody and canceled the request. The man was arrested on new charges and warrants for drugs and possession of burglary tools.
7:04 p.m.: A caller on the 100 block of West Carlton Way said two men were arguing and the fight was about to get physical. The caller said a third man walked up and ordered them to follow him, maybe to move the fight to a different location, and they all sounded drunk. Police talked to a group of people near an apartment complex and let everyone go.
Feb. 20
12:37 a.m.: A caller said a man rammed his body into the windshield of their car while they were pumping gas at Chevron, 3775 N. Tracy Blvd. The caller wasn’t sure if the man was drunk or on drugs, but he collapsed on the sidewalk and then got up and ran. Another caller said the man was trying to get into vehicles in a hotel parking lot. Police arrested the man on suspicion of being drunk in public.
12:54 a.m.: A Child Protective Services worker from San Mateo called Tracy police after receiving a phone call from a runaway girl at Zanussi Park, 1500 Promenade Circle. The girl said she had been sexually exploited, and the CPS worker wanted the police to pick the girl up and take her the police station, where the CPS worker would meet them.
8:06 a.m.: Police were called about a camper trailer parked on on Industrial Way near Larch Road with people living in it. The caller said three prostitutes in the trailer were offering their services to truck drivers. Officers arrived and found a man on searchable probation. They cited him on drug and drug paraphernalia charges and released him. No action against the trailer or other occupants was mentioned.
10:34 a.m.: A person on the 1600 block of Orchid Drive said someone stole a tailgate from a 2015 Ford F250 pickup truck parked in the driveway. The person offered the police a video of the theft.
11:11 a.m.: Two 17-year-old students got into a fistfight during lunch at the West High School cafeteria, 1775 W. Lowell Ave., and one of the students was knocked unconscious. Their parents went to the school to take the teens to the hospital, and the school handled all discipline.
1:19 p.m.: Employees at Staples, 2471 Naglee Road, said a man came into the store to print a PDF promising money, a car and other items through Publishers Clearing House. The man was on the phone with someone the employees described as a scammer who was having the man print the document. At some point, the alleged scammer also called Staples and threatened to “end the lives of the employees.” The staff at the store gave the police the name and the phone number of the person who called but wasn’t sure if it was a real contact or not.
5:54 p.m.: Two teens playing basketball at Fisher Park, 561 Tennis Lane, said a 40-year-old man tried to start a fight while they were playing. The teens said the man might have been drinking and seemed to be accusing them of something that happened to his 14-year-old nephew. Police talked to the group and found that the man claimed the teens had kicked a ball belonging to his nephew. The teens said they weren’t involved and were just playing basketball. Police gave the man a warning.
