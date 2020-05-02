Tracy police assisted the California Highway Patrol on Sunday at 6:22 p.m. after the CHP reported that two men appeared to have “dumped” a stolen Subaru Legacy in the parking lot of Black Bear Diner, 2351 Toste Road.
The CHP reported that the suspects were seen jumping fences through the nearby apartment complexes on the way toward a homeless encampment at Clyde Bland Park. After chasing them through the apartments and park, officers caught one man and a woman continued looking for the other man for about an hour before police called off the search.
The incident was related to a San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office report from earlier in the day, when a security guard at Adesa Golden Gate reportedly caught two men breaking into cars at the auto auction yard off Mountain House Parkway. The alleged burglars drove off and reportedly rammed the security guard’s car while making their escape.
The California Highway Patrol arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of auto theft and possession of stolen property, and the sheriff’s department added charges of felony assault, possession of stolen property and conspiracy. A 21-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of possession of stolen property and conspiracy.
Tracy police received 1,206 calls for service from April 23 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
1:23 a.m.: Someone on the 4200 block of Treana Court said they heard loud explosions and then they could smell smoke. The caller said it could be a house fire somewhere on Regis Drive. Police checked the area but couldn’t find anything.
2:34 a.m.: A caller said someone driving a silver Range Rover opened a community mailbox in the 1800 block of Groveview Way and took all the mail out of it and left. The car was last seen heading east on 11th Street. Police took a report on the incident. About six hours later officers were told a community mailbox in the 800 block of Charles Street had also been vandalized. At noon community mailboxes in the 400 block of Primrose Court and the 100 block of Charles Street were also reported broken into.
8:23 a.m.: Employees at DaVita Dialysis, 2955 N. Corral Hollow Road, Ste. 101, said someone stole two security cameras from the back of the building and damaged a water main, possibly while trying to steal a water heater. The caller suspected that people from a nearby encampment were to blame and said they had repeatedly cut a fence and had started a fire the day before.
2:34 p.m.: A pit bull bit a woman on the 700 block of Taft Avenue. The person who called the police said they had separated the dog from the woman, who was bleeding from the dog bite. Police were told that the woman had grabbed a small dog away from the pit bull and struck the larger dog with a baseball bat., and then it bit her on the leg. The woman said she used the bat to defend herself against the dog. An animal control officer met with everyone involved and took a report.
5:26 p.m.: Two men and a woman allegedly stole taquitos from the AM-PM mini-mart, 550 W. Valpico Road, putting the food in their backpacks and then leaving the store when they were confronted. The store manager said they had an ongoing problem with the pair stealing from the store.
6:11 p.m.: A caller said a man wearing a green shirt and dark shorts was jumping in front of cars and standing in traffic at 11th Street and Tracy Boulevard. Police checked the area but couldn’t find him. About half an hour later, police received more calls that the same man was standing in the intersection trying to direct traffic and was almost hit by a car. Police looked again but still didn’t find him.
11:15 p.m.: A man in a small gray car refused to leave the drive-thru at Jack in the Box, 611 W. Grant Line Road. The man insisted that he wanted to speak with a manager to complain about the service. Police gave the man a no-trespassing warning at the restaurant staff's request.
Tuesday
3:50 a.m.: A caller told the police a hotel guest saw at least two people looking into vehicles in the parking lot the Fairfield Inn, 2410 Naglee Road. The caller was concerned because of recent burglaries in the area. Police checked but couldn’t find anyone.
6:52 a.m.: A blue 1993 GMC Sonoma pickup was reported as stolen from a home on the 600 block of West Eaton Avenue. The owner said the truck had peeling paint and the thief probably wouldn’t get far because the brakes didn’t work.
9:29 a.m.: A driver ran into a tree near the intersection of Tracy Boulevard and Tennis Lane. The person reporting the crash said the driver appeared to be in shock and hadn’t gotten out of the car yet. An ambulance was called for the driver and a flatbed tow truck took the car away.
10:08 a.m.: An air conditioner condenser was reported as stolen from a model home on the 2700 block of Tostalinda Drive in Tracy Hills. The person who reported it wanted to talk to an officer because it was the second one that had been stolen.
11:26 a.m.: An elderly person called about a dead animal in an outdoor toilet in a pool house on the 1000 block of Roosevelt Avenue. Police found a live opossum trapped in the toilet, rescued it and let it go somewhere nearby.
4:03 p.m.: A caller reported that a man was placing fluorescent signs on picnic tables and telling people he had moved into the gazebo at Gretchen Talley Park, 1440 Dove Drive. The caller said the man keeps yelling and causing a disturbance in the neighborhood. Police warned the man to stay out of areas of the park that were closed.
5:59 p.m.: Police were called to Gateway Crossing Apartments, 3580 Grant Line Road, after a woman allegedly tried to run over a man in the parking lot. The person who reported her said the woman had been driving around the complex and threatened a man who was getting out of his own car, and then she went into an apartment when she heard someone was calling the police. She refused to come out when officers ordered her to, so they went in and arrested her. She was taken to San Joaquin County Jail and scheduled for a court hearing in Manteca on Thursday on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.
Monday
6:21 a.m.: A person called the police about a woman lying in a drainage ditch with a large bottle next to her near the intersection of Lauriana Lane and Schulte Road, and an ambulance took the woman to Sutter Tracy Community Hospital. About 45 minutes later, someone at the hospital called the police and said the woman had walked out of the hospital but needed to return because she was “severely” intoxicated. Officers searched the area but couldn’t find her. Just after 9 30 a.m., a resident on the 400 block of West Emerson Avenue said a drunken woman was at their door asking for someone they didn’t know. Police confirmed it was the same woman and contacted her mother, who took her away.
9:50 a.m.: Someone complained about a homeless man standing too close to people inside the Shell gas station, 3725 N. Tracy Blvd. The man eventually left and was last seen walking north on Tracy Boulevard.
11:02 a.m.: An employee at Winco, 2850 Pavilion Parkway, called to report a theft that occurred Sunday. The employee caught a man allegedly trying to steal merchandise worth $400 and held him for almost two hours but had to let him go because the police were too busy to respond. The employee said the man had been in the store four times during the past month and had admitted to stealing about $1,000 worth of merchandise that he sold to other businesses.
2:40 p.m.: A resident on the 1500 block of West 12th Street said a neighbor pulled a gun on him and cocked it after he complained about his loud music. He said the neighbor’s mother was there too and had threatened him in the past. After an officer responded, the resident said he never actually saw a gun. Police took an informational report.
3:49 p.m.: Someone called and said a woman who appeared homeless seemed to be trying to get hit by traffic in front of Kaiser Permanente Tracy Medical Offices, 2185 W. Grant Line Road. Police found the woman in a nearby shopping center, and she asked for the address of the women’s center in Stockton.
4:16 p.m.: The police were told about a group of kids who had climbed over the chain-link fence and were inside El Pescadero Skate Park, 299 W. Grant Line Road. An officer checked the area and found five people and took their information.
5:04 p.m.: A black Lexus with four people inside was reportedly speeding and doing doughnuts for more than an hour in the area of Gandy Dancer Drive and Mars Court. The person who called the police said it was last seen on Foxcourt Drive. Police checked the area but couldn’t find the car.
5:22 p.m.: A man said two people assaulted him while he was working on his vehicle on the 1900 block of Lincoln Boulevard. He said a woman he knew arrived with a man in a white sedan and the man attacked him with brass knuckles. He told the police he defended himself with a pocketknife and managed to either cut or stab the man who was attacking him. Police noted that there was enough blood to suggest that the other man had been injured and called area hospitals to report a stabbing or slashing.
10:08 p.m.: A caller said four people had hopped the fence and were playing basketball at the Seventh-day Adventist School, 126 W. 21st St. The caller contacted the principal of the school and said no one should be on the campus, and he said he had the keys if officers needed them to get on campus.
Sunday
6:59 a.m.: A woman on the first block of East Sixth Street called police to report that her friend was drunk and had just punched out a window, cutting his hand, and then, clothed only in his underwear, sped off in a black Cadillac Escalade. He reportedly crashed into several parked cars while driving north on F Street. Someone else reported that the Escalade crashed into some mailboxes at 11th Street and Chrisman Road and then turned around and headed back into town. Tracy police saw the Escalade at the 11th Street overpass and pursued it until tire damage forced the vehicle to a stop at 10th and F streets. Police arrested the 22-year-old man on suspicion of drunken driving, hit-and-run and resisting police, and they had the Escalade and at least one other car towed.
10:39 a.m.: Police responded to the intersection of Corral Hollow Road and Cypress Drive for a report of a crash between a silver Nissan and a Toyota Prius. No serious injuries were reported, but both cars had to be towed away.
12:43 p.m.: Someone on the 6500 block of West Schulte Road reported that a Ford F-350 was parked in a fire lane and had barbed wire coming out from behind as if someone had driven through a fence before abandoning the truck. Police learned that the truck had been reported as stolen in San Mateo County, and also found property in the truck that included several bicycles and computer components.
3:46 p.m.: A man at La Plaza Market, 3225 N. Tracy Blvd., reported that a man in a white Toyota SUV had just crashed into his car and then drove off toward Interstate 205. Police got another call about 20 minutes later from Panda Express, 2441 Naglee Road, regarding a man in a Toyota 4-Runner who had crashed repeatedly into other cars in that parking lot. Police arrived and arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of drunken driving and took him to San Joaquin County Jail, where he was held on $10,000 bail pending a Tuesday afternoon court hearing in Manteca.
7:23 p.m. Police went to Jack in the Box, 611 W. Grant Line Road, in response to a report of two women causing a commotion in the drive-thru. One was arrested on suspicion of drug possession and the other was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
11:01 p.m.: Police responded to a burglary alarm at Bed, Bath & Beyond, 2886 W. Grant Line Road. An officer found that someone had smashed a window, and police also found that back door had been unlocked and opened. Police asked for help from a sheriff’s department K-9 unit to search the store and notified someone from the business about the break-in.
Saturday
12:30 a.m.: A man who wanted to heat up his own food in a microwave at the AM-PM mini-mart, 2430 Joe Pombo Parkway, became upset when workers told him he couldn’t bring food into the store. The person who called told police the man was giving them a “hard time,” but he eventually left.
7:49 a.m.: Someone reported that someone stole the rims off their parked vehicle on the 2000 block of Frank Biondi Lane, leaving it on blocks. The estimated total value of the stolen parts was $2,000. Police told the owner to file an online report.
9:03 a.m.: A person at Walmart, 3010 W. Grant Line Road, called the police after getting into a fight with a man who was allegedly stealing beer and trying to drink it in the bathroom. The dispatcher could hear sounds of a scuffle in the background and someone saying, “Do not put your hands on me.” The caller said the same man had passed out in the store the day before and had been given a no-trespassing warning. The man reportedly left the bathroom and headed toward the check stands. Officers went to the store and made contact with the caller.
4:24 p.m.: A caller who wanted to remain anonymous complained about loud “vulgar rap” music coming from a home on McPeak Court. The caller wanted the music turned down but refused to sign a complaint.
6:34 p.m.: Workers at Azhar Market & Grill, 2179 W. Grant Line Road, wanted to talk with the police about a man who allegedly had a history of making threats and harassing customers. Police got in contact with the man and told him to stop calling the business.
8:18 p.m.: Police were told that someone was walking through Lincoln Park, 170 E. Eaton Ave., and lighting fireworks. Police checked the park and library and couldn’t find anything. People at the park pointed them in the direction of an area a block away, but officers still didn’t find anyone launching fireworks.
9:50 p.m.: Police were called to two fires in the downtown area Saturday night. The fire department told police that the first one, a house fire on the 300 block of West 10th Street, might have started near an electrical outlet where several electronic devices were plugged in. The second fire was a car fire near a house at Seventh and A streets. Firefighters put it out and police had the burned car towed away.
11:27 p.m.: Modesto police alerted Tracy police about a possible sideshow heading to an area near the Tracy Municipal Airport, 5749 S. Tracy Blvd.
Friday
12:19 a.m.: A caller on the 300 block of Mount Oso Avenue said someone had been driving a motorcycle with loud after-market exhaust pipes between 10 p.m. and midnight. The caller said it sounded like “an old-school go-kart.” Police checked the area but couldn’t find the motorcyclist.
7:20 a.m.: A resident on the 400 block of General Lane said his security camera showed a man trying to open the door of a vehicle in his driveway. He said the man was wearing a baseball cap, a red jacket and a mask covering his face.
12:14 p.m.: Police were called to help the local fire department after someone reported that a man set fire to the grass at Zanussi Park, 1500 Promenade Circle. Police said the man was gone when they got there.
4:40 p.m.: A catalytic converter was reported as stolen on the 300 block of Glenbriar Circle.
5:34 p.m.: A caller said a homeless woman pulled a small knife on a cashier at Tracy Truck & Auto, 3940 N. Tracy Blvd. The caller said the woman went across the street to where she had been staying. Earlier, the staff at Motel 6 said the woman tried to rent a room but was turned away because she didn’t have ID. The motel sent a security guard to try to find where she went. The guard told police she might be living in an abandoned trailer at the side of the building.
7:41 p.m.: A caller said a man clothed in just his underwear was screaming that a snake had just attacked him in his room at the Microtel Inn, 861 W. Clover Road. The man reportedly broke a gate at the pool area, ran into the building’s front window and broke it, and was last seen running down Clover Road. A woman at the hotel told police the man was her husband and suffered from anxiety, and also might have taken cocaine. Police arrived and found the man naked at the nearby AM-PM market. He was placed in a wrap and taken to Sutter Tracy Community Hospital.
11:42 p.m.: Two men robbed an employee at gunpoint at Nor Cal Liquors, 1162 N. Tracy Blvd. The employee said one of the robbers brandished what looked like an Uzi submachine gun and ordered him face down on the ground. The men stole about $200 and were last seen running west on 12th Street.
April 23
8:12 a.m.: Police were called to a vacant house on the 700 block of Clay Court for an ongoing problem of homeless people breaking in. In recent weeks, officers have received several calls about suspicious activity there. The caller told police that homeless people had obtained keys to the house and had stolen a car belonging to the homeowner. The owner filed a no-trespassing letter giving police and code enforcement officers permission to enter and search the house and any other buildings on the property. The owner said a company was supposed to board up the house over the weekend. Police talked with the neighbors and told them the plans about securing the house against squatters.
9:36 a.m.: A green 2002 Cadillac Escalade was reported as stolen from a driveway of a home on the 1100 block of Madera Drive. Both license plates were still on the vehicle when it was taken.
10:08 a.m.: Someone stole kitchen appliances from a house under construction in the 3900 block of Comstock Place. The burglars entered through an unlocked bedroom door, turned the power off, opened the garage and parked a vehicle inside to load the appliances. The Whirlpool stainless steel appliances that were stolen were a ventilation hood, an oven and a microwave oven.
2:30 p.m.: A caller wanted to speak with an officer about her tenant on the 1800 block of Wall Street who was parking nine vehicles on the street. She wanted the police to tell her how to move forward to have the cars moved.
6:03 p.m.: A resident on the first block of Lavender Court complained about a neighbor who was working on a motorcycle in his backyard. The caller said the neighbor was revving the engine, creating a lot of noise and exhaust that was going into his backyard. Police talked to the man with the motorcycle and he said he would stop working on it.
8:43 p.m.: A homeowner said there was a man he didn’t know sitting in his backyard on the 2800 block of Pebblebrooke Court. The man was wearing a baseball cap with a headlamp and appeared to be doing something with his hands. The caller said he was calling from the house next door and that he owned the property where the man was sitting but the house was vacant. He said the property is bordered by a sound wall next to a field that homeless people frequent. Police checked but didn’t say whether they found anyone.
9:42 p.m.: A man said he was robbed at gunpoint while he was with a friend at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, 2025 Holly Drive. He said four people in a white Honda Accord threatened him with a silver handgun, and he gave the robbers his phone and his friend gave them his wallet. Police tracked the phone and found it discarded at Ritter Family Ballpark at 22nd Street and Bessie Avenue.
