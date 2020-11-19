Police received a couple of calls starting at 6:50 p,m, on Nov. 12 about a group of bicyclists riding on Corral Hollow. The first call said they were blocking all the lanes as they passed by Cypress Drive. The second call came nine minutes later saying the cyclists were blocking all the lanes approaching Schulte Road and when drivers attempted to pass them the kicked at vehicles. The group was last seen turning east on Schulte Road. Police checked and couldn’t find them. about two hours later some called about 50 bicyclists in front of Target, 2800 Naglee Road, doing wheelies in the street, block traffic, cutting off drivers and knocking up against cars trying to pass them. A message was sent to officers to be on the lookout for the group. Another group of 100 riders blocking traffic on Corral Hollow near Fieldview Drive was also reported.
Tracy police received 1,173 calls for service from Nov. 12 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real timeTracy police received 1,173 calls for service from Nov. 12 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
1 a.m.: Two men were seen on video surveillance going through cars on the Caliber Collision lot, 2830 Auto Plaza Drive. The video showed the two men opening vehicle doors and looking in them, and one point carrying a large item. Police stopped one of the men walking through the parking lot and he was cited and released.
3:59 a.m.: A woman said she was trying to rent a room at the Microtel Inn, 861 W. Clover Road, said she paid online but the clerk charged her again and kept running the card. Police talked to the clerk who said the woman and her boyfriend were on a do-not-rent-to list and they were waiting in the parking lot. The couple was gone when police arrived.
8:33 a.m.: Someone broke into Al Sanchez Tax Company, 874 W. 11th Street, and took items from the business’ window sill. The burglary happened at about 4:40 a.m. and was recorded on cameras.
11:54 a.m.: A caller said they were scammed when they tried to buy a cell phone from someone for $570 at Winco, 2850 Pavilion Parkway, and they got a fake phone. The caller was told to make an online report.
2:10 p.m.: A woman was walking around the courtyard at the First Presbyterian Church, 1010 Berverdor Avenue, talking to herself and screaming at other people calling them names. Someone at the church filled out an online trespassing letter and asked police to remove the woman from the property because she was scaring preschoolers. Police gave the woman a trespass warning and took down her information.
4:19 p.m.: An employee at Walgreens, 2810 S. Tracy Blvd., was worried a man in the store was trying to steal items. The man was carrying a long razor blade and picked up something from the electronics department and then went into the bathroom. The employee said the store would prosecute if he was hiding anything. The man was stopped in the middle of the store and given a trespass warning. He was also cited and released for a petty theft warrant from San Jose.
8:39 p.m.: A 2007 Ford F150 pickup truck was reported stolen from a home in the 1400 block of Christina Drive. The truck had a tool box bolted to the bed and a lumber rack. Police sent an email about the theft to the Delta Regional Auto Theft Task force.
8:39 p.m.: Police were called to a report of a person lying down in the roadway at Corral Hollow and Grant Line roads. Police found him laying next to a bicycle next to a gutter in the bike lane. Police checked and found the man was intoxicated and arrested him for being drunk in public.
Tuesday
12:06 a.m.: A Tracy police officer found a car stopped in the roadway at Grant Line and Naglee roads with a driver asleep behind the wheel. Officers checked on the man and gave him a field sobriety test. The man was arrested and his car was towed away.
8:06 a.m.: A model home in the 2700 block of Rio Grande Drive was broken into and $5,000 worth of appliances were taken including a microwave, dishwasher, cook top and oven. Tire tracks left at the scene matched a truck used in previous burglary.
9:14 a.m.: Someone paid for work on a 2005 Jeep Cherokee with a fraudulent check for $2,324 at Midas, 2615 W. Grant Line Road. Police were given the license plate and a photo of the suspect who had an unconfirmed warrant from the U.S. Marshall’s office for probation violation and fraud by wire.
9:38 a.m.: A caller said three bikes valued at $3,000 had been lost while being shipped by FedEx, 5655 Hood Way, and they thought they had been stolen by one of the employees. Police said they had prior calls of a firearm that had been reported lost at the facility and officers were given serial numbers on all three bikes.
9:42 a.m.: Four vehicles were broken into and three had holes drilled in them at Tracy Toyota, 2895 Naglee Road.
2:30 p.m.: Police were called about motor homes and several homeless people under the Interstate 205 overpass at Lammers Road. Code enforcement was told the property belonged to Caltrans and they were not evicting anyone due to COVID-19 and Gov. Gavin Newsom’s orders. A code enforcement officer said they would check on the motor homes.
5:33 p.m.: A caller heard screaming and yelling coming from next door at Zen Spa, 2680 N. Tracy Blvd. The caller said the spa had been involved in a raid recently and they could hear a man and woman arguing over payment. Police talked to a couple of people and took their information.
8:04 p.m.: A catalytic converter valued at more than $1,200 was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 1900 block of Maplegrove Lane.
10:48 p.m.: A man was screaming obscenities at the top of his lungs somewhere in Lincoln Park. The caller said they could hear the man behind his house in the park and it started dogs barking in the neighborhood. Police checked but couldn’t find the man.
Monday
12:06 a.m.: Several people reported hearing the sound of gunshots in the area of Eaton and Parker Avenues. Officers in the area also heard the noise but thought it sounded more like fireworks. Police checked the area but couldn’t find anything.
5:59 a.m.: A resident in the 600 block of Morton Way said three men had just stole the catalytic converter from their Toyota Prius and the got into a white Nissan SUV and left the area.
9:51 a.m.: A construction container was broken into at a home undergoing a kitchen remodel in the 1200 block of Eagle Street and about $2,000 worth of items were taken.
11:56 a.m.: A caller said she wanted a man that had been living in a shed for two months on her property in the 300 block of Evans Street to leave. Police checked the shed and the man had already left.
2:16 p.m.: Police were called to the Metro PCS store, 933 S. Tracy Blvd. for a report of someone threatening another person with a knife. Police were later told the people were in the Taco Bell in the same shopping complex and one person was armed with a knife and brass knuckles. An argument was going on and someone was refusing to let another person leave the restaurant. Police detained one person and found out it was an ongoing disagreement between two people and no crime had occurred.
6:33 p.m.: Someone tried to pass a forged check for $3,321 at Costco, 3250 W. Grant Line Road. The same man passed a fake check at the Manteca Costco earlier in the day. The man left the store but employees still had the chick that had his driver’s license number on it.
8:23 p.m.: Police were called about a tree on fire on the north side of Safeway, 1801 W. 11th Street, near the railroad tracks. Police transferred the call to the local fire department.
10:07 a.m.: A man was drinking beer and throwing the cans all over the parking lot at the AM-PM Mini Mart, 3425 N. Tracy Blvd. The man was arrested for being drunk in public.
Sunday
12:51 p.m.: A man at El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Ave., told police that a woman was cutting up his tent with a “butcher knife.” He told police that the woman appeared drunk.
4:09 p.m.: Multiple callers contacted Tracy Police to report 50 to 100 cars involved in a sideshow on the 5600 block of Hood Way in front of the FedEx warehouse, including some cars blocking the entrance to the business, youths hanging out of car windows and cars racing. Most of the cars drove off when police arrived, but officers were able to stop a few of them and took down some names.
4:32 p.m.: Someone reported a fight in the food court at West Valley Mall, 3200 Naglee Road. Security guards at the mall broke up the fight and escorted the troublemakers out of the building. One woman who works at the mall called police about 10 minutes later to report that one of the brawlers had hit her and police took a report.
5:00 p.m.: Police received multiple calls from the area of Chrisman and Paradise roads, reporting a sideshow with cars blocking the intersection and also blocking access to nearby businesses, including Crate and Barrel and Amazon. At least one uninvolved car was hit before the cars took off, heading east on Grant Line Road.
5:41 p.m.: A worker at Chevron, 755 S. Tracy Blvd. reported that a man who had been told to stay away from the business had just stolen some items from the store. Police found the man nearby, and while the people at the store didn’t want to prosecute, police did find that the man had multiple no-bail warrants for his arrest and took him to San Joaquin County Jail.
7:44 p.m.: Tracy Police and the California Highway Patrol responded to a car crash at International and Promontory parkways. A Honda Pilot sustained major front end damage and had to be towed away and the driver was arrested for drunken driving.
Saturday
3:24 a.m.: Someone called police from Greenoaks Mobile Home Park, but all the dispatcher heard was a woman yelling insults and profanities at somebody else. Police noted that they had previous incidents with the people who lived at this location.
4:19 a.m.: Police responded to a burglar alarm at Western Dental, 2313 N. Corral Hollow Road, and discovered that someone had smashed a window at the business. Police contacted the property owner and took a report.
7:09 a.m.: A person at Hampton Inn, 2400 Naglee Road, reported that someone had stolen a Ford F-450 truck during the night. Police took a report.
7:11 a.m.: A woman on Eaton Avenue reported that her neighbor’s chicken was in her backyard and she did not want to let her dogs out with the chicken in the yard. Police advised that an animal control officer was not available, and by the time an officer did respond, nearly 3 hours later, the woman’s neighbor had retrieved the chicken.
12:26 p.m.: A man told police that his neighbor’s dog was in his backyard on the 2400 block of Ellis Town Drive and had attacked his dog. The man’s wife also called, and said that the neighbor’s dog got loose and she let it in her backyard to “introduce the dogs to each other,” when the neighbor’s dog became aggressive. The couple took their dog to a veterinarian to be treated for minor injuries and police took a report.
4:05 p.m.: Police responded to a car crash at Corral Hollow and Schulte roads. Two cars were involved and one person told police that a woman had a possible head injury. Police shut down northbound Corral Hollow Road and eastbound Schulte Road as both cars were towed away.
10:48 p.m.: Police and firefighters responded to the 1500 block of Mae Avenue for a report of a house on fire. The people reportedly got out of the house uninjured and while police started to evacuate neighboring homes, firefighters contained the blaze to the one house. Tracy Firefighters reported on their Facebook page that it was a fully-involved garage fire that spread into the house, with flames extending into the residence.
Friday
2:13 a.m.: A man was seen trying to get into a shipping container at a construction site in the 2700 block of Byron Road. Police checked the construction area and said all the containers were secured.
9:36 a.m.: A resident at Aspire Apartments, 2725 Pavilion Parkway, told police someone broke into their Dodge Challenger earlier that morning.
10:10 a.m.: A caller told police about an ongoing problem of someone stealing mail out of the community mailbox and the actual mailbox Peppertree Apartments, 1540 Lincoln Blvd. The caller said a camera was installed and recorded a suspect wearing a mask unsuccessfully trying to break into the mailbox. The caller was given an incident number.
12:16 p.m.: A homeless man reportedly defecated on a parking spot and urinated on a parked car in the first block of E. 11th Street. The man was also throwing trash all over the place. Police said they forward a charge of indecent exposure to the District Attorney’s office.
4:34 p.m.: Someone reported a car spinning doughnuts in the area of Kelley Elementary School, 535 Mabel Josephine Drive. The caller said it was an ongoing problem and wanted extra police patrols.
9:53 p.m.: A caller said a drunken driver was heading south on Corral Hollow Road swerving across all the lanes near 11th Street. The driver was in a white BMW and almost drove into a ditch before turning left on Valpico Road. The caller following the car lost sight of the car and police were told to be on the lookout for the vehicle.
10:37 p.m.: About three cars were burning out in a sideshow behind UPS in the area of Iron Horse Parkway and Schulte Road. The checked to see if a regional side show task force was working and later said they were with eight vehicles that eventually left the area.
11:02 p.m.: A caller from Safeway, 1801 W. 11th Street, said a bunch of trucks pulled into the parking lot near the Orchard Supply Hardware store and were playing loud music with about 20 people dancing. The caller wanted the group removed from the parking lot. Police checked and said a group of trucks were parked but there was no music and no crime being committed.
Nov. 12
2:23 a.m.: A caller said a man said they saw a man and a woman break into and steal mail from a community mailbox on the 1300 block of Pyrenees Street. The caller also had a video recording of the theft. A police officer checking the area found another mailbox that had been broken into on Lynn W Riffle Street.
5:37 a.m.: A resident in the 2400 block of Berryessa Court said they heard his car alarm going off and when he went to check it had been broken into. A bag with prescription medication, a speaker and a set of hearing aids worth $3,800 had been taken.
6:40 a.m.: Someone reported a person was sleeping on a mattress in a field off Corral Hollow Road “long before” Interstate 580. Police checked the area and found a woman north of Tracy Hills who was walking away.
11:54 a.m.: A man on a bicycle punched a woman’s car on the 2100 block of N. Tracy Boulevard , yelled at her, took a picture of her license plate and then drove off. The woman left the area and police said they would file a report on the incident.
1:53 p.m.: Racist graffiti was reported painted on the back of Golden Corral, 2850 W. Grant Line Road.
2:32 p.m.: A caller said her iTunes account had been disabled and when she called iTunes they told her to purchase $600 worth of Safeway and CVS while she stayed on the phone with them. She wanted police documentation for her bank when she tries to get a refund from the money cards.
2:41 p.m.: A man said someone stole the catalytic converter from his daughter’s Prius while it was parked at Winco, 2850 Pavilion Parkway. The man said the car had fingerprints all over one side and the stolen part was worth $2,200.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.