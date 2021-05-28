On Saturday at 2:10 a.m someone threw a brick through a window of a home at the Green Oaks Mobile Home Park, 2929 N. MacArthur Drive. The caller said she thought it was her boyfriend’s brother that threw the brick because he told her he was going to throw a brick through the window.
Tracy police received 1,216 calls for service from May 20 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
12:16 a.m.: A resident near S. Lammers and Redbridge roads told police an explosion shook the back of his house, and it sounded larger than any fireworks. A police officer in the area said the explosion was fireworks and the caller was notified.
2:05 a.m.: Someone stole items from a car parked in the 1800 block of Holly Drive. The owner said the person also opened their garage door using a remote in the car.
12:19 p.m.: A caller said during a parade of vehicles at Kelly Elementary School, 535 Mabel Josephine Drive, vehicles not involved in the drive-through parade were passing by and speeding into the oncoming lane of traffic.
1:19 p.m.: Someone said their wallet was taken from an unlocked truck in the 3300 block of N. Tracy Boulevard.
Tuesday
6:20 a.m.: Someone reported a 12-foot box trailer with paper dealer plates stolen sometime during the night from the 900 block of E. Grant Line Road.
7:16 a.m.: A caller said tools were stolen from his pickup truck parked in the Home Depot lot, 2461 Naglee Road.
5:28 p.m.; A 2000 Honda Civic was stolen from the 500 block of W. Fourth Street.
10:31 p.m.: A caller said someone was setting off fireworks near Dr. Powers Park, 900 W. Lowell Avenue.
Monday
11:08 a.m.: A resident in the 2600 block of Amatchi Court said someone sprayed can cheese over their vehicle sometime during the night. A neighbor said they saw a red Mustang and silver Infinity that may have been involved in the incident.
1:27 p.m.: A woman in the 1300 block of Montauban Street said someone stole nearly $13,000 worth of jewelry. The woman thought it might have been taken by her husband but didn’t have any proof. Police advised the woman she might want to seek an attorney.
3:42 p.m.: An employee at Leia’s Restaurant and Nightclub, 2706 Pavilion Parkway, arrived at the business and found a side door had been forced open and the business had been ransacked. There was no one inside but the employee didn’t know what had been taken.
8:17 p.m.: A caller complained about loud music coming from somewhere in Driftwood Apartments, 950 W. Grant Line Road.
Sunday
2:40 a.m.: Someone reported loud music coming from the third floor of one of the building of the Aspire Apartments, 2725 Pavilion Parkway.
8:03 p.m.: A woman was crying on the phone in the lobby of Tracy Police Department, 1000 Civic Center Drive. The woman said she wasn’t OK but declined an ambulance, saying she had been drinking.
10:49 p.m.: A large group of teens were reported to be setting off fireworks at Freiler School, 2421 W. Lowell Avenue.
11:31 p.m.: A woman told police she could hear windows being broken at a house on the corner in the 200 block of West South Street. The woman said it was too dark to see anything at the house and only heard the glass breaking.
Saturday
1:20 p.m.: A windshield was broken out of a grey Kia parked in the 100 block of East Third Street. The caller thought it might have been damaged by two men that frequent a liquor store across the street from the home, but the caller didn’t have any proof.
9:04 p.m.: A caller said a red car with a license covered by spray paint was driving recklessly near West Grant Line Road and North Tracy Boulevard.
10:07 p.m.: A woman selling light-up balloons was attacked by someone whole stole an electric generator from her at the Chase Bank, 691 W. 11th Street. The woman was struck and her hand was injured when she tried to get in the suspect’s vehicle and retrieve the generator.
Friday
8:59 a.m.: Tires were reported stolen from a red Camry parked in the 900 block of Plantation Court.
12:05 p.m.: A woman in the 400 block of E. Sixth Street said an unknown person took more than $4,000 from her personal and business bank accounts. She said she had possible information on a suspect but thought it was all fake. Police said based on the information she gave she was sending money to a non-profit and no crime had occurred.
6:24 p.m.: A caller on Dorset Lane said a neighbor is constantly out driving while intoxicated. The caller said the neighbor was woman in a white SUV and may have been heading to a liquor store near Mountain Mike’s Pizza.
10:55 p.m.: Police received a call of a man involved in an indecent exposure incident near the trash bin at In-N-Out, 575 Clover Road, and wanted him moved along.
May 20
7:27 a.m.: A resident at Brookdale, 355 W. Grant Line Road, said he was advised that his vehicle in the parking lot had a window that had been broken out and someone ran from the scene.
10:36 a.m.: Two women were reported to be racing a fluorescent green dirt bike up and down the 1500 block of Chester Drive and they weren’t wearing helmets.
5:46 p.m.: Someone reported a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle parked at the Tracy ACE station, 4800 Tracy Boulevard.
9:55 p.m.: A caller on the 2500 block of Bridle Creek Court said someone broke into their vehicle and opened the garage using the garage door opener. The caller said they saw a small vehicle drive away.
11:39 p.m.: A resident on the 1900 block of Ferngrove Court said someone just tried to steal the catalytic converter from her vehicle. The caller said the person who tried to steal it jumped into an older SUV and fled the scene.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
