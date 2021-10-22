On Thursday at 1:31 p.m. an employee at the Home Depot Distribution Center, 1400 E. Pescadero Avenue, said someone since Monday had been breaking through a fence and stealing items from trailers. The employee was working on getting a value on the losses. Later at 8:52 p.m., two people wearing all black and ski masks were seen hopping the fence and broke into two trailers and then ran off into a nearby field.
Tracy police received 1,331 calls for service from Oct. 14 through Wednesday. Calls from Wednesday were not available at press time. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Tuesday
3:18 a.m.: Someone called about a suspicious minivan that was circling a neighborhood in the 700 block of Gabriel Lane. The minivan was setting off the caller’s security cameras and then parked across the street from the caller’s house.
7:31 a.m.: A woman said her boyfriend lost his bank card at a shopping center and now someone was using it at a grocery store and a gas station. Both businesses had video of the suspect using the card.
8:19 a.m.: Employees arriving to work at Spencer Floor Covering, 475 W. Grant Line Road reported that someone damaged the fence at the business.
10:45 a.m.: A resident at Harvest Apartments, 2655 Henley Parkway, who had been out of the country said they just realized someone stole their dirt bike.
11:56 a.m.: An employee at California Check Cashing, 701 W. 11th Street, said a customer cashed a checked that had already been deposited to her bank account.
12:34 p.m.: A caller at Tracy Interfaith Ministries, 311 W. Grant Line Road, said a homeless person stole a food cart and wouldn’t give it back.
3:49 p.m.: The owner of Elegante Jewelers, 3200 Naglee Road, said after they closed a man broke through the gate and stole some items over the counter.
4:17 p.m.: A resident in the 100 block of Portola Way said someone keeps breaking the locks off her gate.
4:30 p.m.: A red Camaro and a black Hyundai were seen racing each other, running through red lights and passing vehicles on the right on eastbound Valpico Road.
6:18 p.m.: A window was reported broken at Nirvaana Banquet Hall, 1005 E. Pescadero Avenue.
10:37 p.m.: A caller complained about loud music coming from a sound wall at El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Avenue.
Monday
8:36 a.m.: A resident in the 1400 block of Brighton Drive said he received a scam call and gave out his social security number and wanted to talk to an officer.
10:13 a.m.: A caller at Safeway, 1801 W. 11th Street, said there was a petty theft from a few days ago, and they had video footage and wanted to press charges.
10:55 a.m.: Someone at a home in the 2000 block of Lara Lane said a man staying there was threatening to beat them up and they wanted the man removed from the home.
11:09 a.m.: Two men in a 2015 Honda Civic stole a generator from a construction site in the 3200 block of West Grant Line Road.
12:17 p.m.: A caller wanted to make a report about her father’s 2008 Toyota Corolla that had been vandalized on Friday night. The caller also said the car had been shot at a couple of weeks ago.
1:50 p.m.: Someone on Tropaz Lane said they saw what looked like eighth-grade boys beating up a girl. The caller said there was five boys hitting the girl and they stopped when the caller yelled at them. The caller said the girl walked away and left her backpack.
4:06 p.m.: A bicycle was reported stolen from the Tracy Transit Center, 50 E. Sixth Street.
11:03 p.m.: Police were told someone was racing up and down the street yelling on Peerless Way.
11:10 p.m.: Someone complained about a white car with several people in it playing very loud music on Wheat Lane. Police gave them a warning.
Sunday
12:50 a.m.: A caller in the 100 block of Renown Drive said their fiancé is trying to get into her vehicle but they thought she was too intoxicated to drive.
9:41 a.m.: A company vehicle for Home Furnishing Décor, 1005 E. Pescadero Avenue, was burglarized sometime during the night.
11:47 a.m.: A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a Nissan NV200 van. The caller said the suspect was injured and left a trail of blood starting at the van.
1:24 p.m.: A caller reported two people stealing a trailer in the 300 block of Kavanagh Avenue.
4:16 p.m.: A resident in the 1700 block of Wall Street said they arrived home and found someone had stolen items out of their backyard.
4:40 p.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle parked at the Gym Suite, 1005 E. Pescadero Avenue.
5:40 p.m.: A shoplifter was being held at Home Depot, 2461 Naglee Road. The caller said the man tried to steal $1,385 and the business wanted to press charges.
7:15 p.m.: Someone broke into a truck on the 3200 block of Ernest Drive and stole about $1,000 worth of tools. The caller said there was also damage to the truck’s door.
10:45 p.m.: A caller complained about someone using a very loud generator near a sound wall at the El Pescadero Skate Park, 299 W. Grant Line, and the noise was keeping them awake.
Saturday
12:39 a.m.: A resident in the 400 block of Burlington Drive said two men were near his vehicle and when he checked there was damage to a door possibly from when they tried to break in. the two men left when a neighbor came out to check.
12:52 a.m.: A driver said they saw a man and woman enter a door under the Interstate 205 overpass at North Tracy Boulevard. Police transferred the call to the California Highway Patrol.
7:35 a.m.: Catalytic converters were taken from two vans at Tracy Nissan, 3195 Naglee Road.
8 a.m.: A caller said they lost the keys to their red 2010 Chevy truck the previous night at either Winco or West Valley Bowl, 2365 East Street, where it was parked. When the caller came back in the morning the truck was gone.
8:08 a.m.: Someone reported a reckless driver on eastbound Interstate 205 near North Tracy Boulevard. The call was transferred to the California Highway Patrol.
8:20 a.m.: A vehicle was burglarized in the 1300 block of Evergreen Way with the registration and insurance paperwork taken.
9:19 a.m.: A caller said several windows were smashed on vehicles parked on Photinia Drive.
2:51 p.m.: A woman said she was robbed by two women earlier in the day around noon at Burger King, 3220 N. Tracy Boulevard. The caller said they stole a bag of groceries that had her medications in it. The woman was able to hold onto her purse but had a cut lip and bruises from the robbery.
3:45 p.m.: A boat was burglarized at Public Storage, 300 E. Larch Road. Someone broke into the cabin and stole two propane bottles, a burner, a knife, underwater camera and a chart plotter.
10:24 p.m. Someone complained about loud music coming from a party in the 500 block of West Cecelio Way.
11:33 p.m.: A caller said a friend that was visiting drank too much and locked himself in their bathroom. The caller wanted the friend to leave but he wouldn’t leave the bathroom.
Friday
7:54 a.m.: Someone stole a pressure washer out of a truck parked in the 300 block of West Emerson.
11:40 a.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle in the 1600 block of Lincoln Boulevard sometime during the night.
11:56 a.m.: A woman said someone stole her purse out of her Toyota Rav 4 while she was putting groceries in the trunk at Safeway, 1801 W. 11th Street.
12:04 p.m.: The rear license plate was stolen from a 2008 Ford van at the North Pole Gas Station, 574 W. Grant Line Road.
2:42 p.m.: A caller said a driver in a dark green Toyota was driving recklessly trying to get the caller to hit them. The driver was swerving in and out in front of the caller and hitting their brakes.
4:49 p.m.: Someone said their daughter stole a rake in the 400 block of East South Street and was going to sell it for drugs . The caller said they were following their daughter who was walking in front of South School.
5:16 p.m.: A woman said she bought an iPhone from OfferUp and when she tried to activate the phone she was told it had been reported stolen.
5:20 p.m.: A caller said her husband’s work phone was stolen at Home Depot, 2461 Naglee Road, and they were able to track it.
6:59 p.m.: A man carrying tools and a backpack walked out of Home Depot, 2461 Naglee Road, with about $400 worth of merchandise and threatened to shoot the caller if he followed him.
7:03 p.m.: Someone reported a driver in a gray Infiniti that might be driving drunk, almost hitting cars and swerving into traffic on South Tracy Boulevard. Someone else reported the car about two and half hours later driving recklessly on 21st Street.
Thursday
7:19 a.m.: Someone stole a computer bag and two cell phones from an unlocked car in the Dunkin Donuts parking lot, 1970 W. 11th Street.
8:54 p.m..: A caller in the 1700 block of Birchwood Lane said a family friend poured white paint all over one of their vehicles. They said they have had issues with the person and would be in court with them the following day.
12:27 p.m.: Landscapers working at a Prologis building in the 200 block of Chabot Court said homeless people behind a building a pointed a BB gun at them. One of the homeless people drove away and two stayed in the area. The landscaper didn’t want to press charges and the property owner said they were working on removing a homeless encampment.
12:40 p.m.: A parent said their 12-year-old daughter was being threatened by another student at Williams Middle School, 1600 tennis Lane, and was also being threatened on Instagram. The parent said the school principal was aware of the situation, but the parent wanted to talk to an officer.
1:37 p.m.: A caller in the 500 block of Centre Court Drive said they lost $600 in a bitcoin scam.
2:26 p.m.: A rear license plate was stolen from a 2008 Ford van parked at the North Pole gas station, 574 W. Grant Line Road.
5:38 p.m.: A grey Ford Mustang and white Tesla were seen driving very fast heading south on Corral Hollow Road. The caller didn’t know if the two cars were racing each other.
8:50 p.m.: Two women were seen taking cigarettes at Walgreens, 1830 W. 11th Street, and the caller thought they might try and leave the store without paying for them.
9:32 p.m.: A woman was waving a taser at 7-11, 455 W. Grant Line Road. The caller said the woman was with a man who was asking for money. The caller said the woman fired the taser and could hear it buzzing.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
