A caller said there was a large gathering of people in front of Game Stop, 2531 Naglee Road at 3:11 a.m. Friday. The caller was concerned about the social gathering rules and the group making noise. Police said it was possibly a group of Black Friday shoppers and told the caller the department was not enforcing curfew or social distancing at this time, but they could check for a noise complaint. The caller said they were only talking and would call back if it became an issue.
Tracy police received 1,238 calls for service from Nov. 25 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
3:42 a.m.: A homeless man was standing outside in front of the doors to the 7-11 store, 455 W. Grant Line Road, causing an argument, dropping his pants to expose himself and refusing to leave. The clerk said the man also broke a debit card reader. Officers talked to the man and told him to stay away from the store.
5:43 a.m.: A woman in the 1700 block of Ash Tree Court said a man she didn’t know was trying to open the door to her home. The man left and she asked officers to check the area for him. Police couldn’t find him in the area.
8:25 a.m.: A resident in the 1100 block of Larch Road called police about a strange man on her living room floor. Police transferred the call to the sheriff’s department. The woman called back about 15 minutes to say he was still there.
12:53 p.m.: Employees at Coldwell Banker, 1486 W. 11th Street told police a homeless man set up a tent at the back of the their building and wanted the man moved along but were afraid to go and confront him.
2:14 p.m.: A caller said they had a video recording of someone stealing the catalytic converter of his 2008 Toyota Prius.
4:42 p.m.: The owner of a rental home in the 1100 block of Valencia Drive said the house was empty but thought someone had broken in and was squatting in the residence. The caller said there was broken glass and a remote control for one of the doors was missing. Police checked and said there was no sign of forced entry and only a garage door remote control was missing. The caller asked for extra patrols at night until new renters arrive in about a week.
8:08 p.m.: Someone in the area near Carlton Court Apartments, 5 Carlton Way, said they heard gunshots. An officer drove through the area and said there was an odor of spent fireworks and residents seemed calm.
Tuesday
4:06 a.m.: A man had been screaming for 30 minutes at someone inside a bathroom at El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Ave. The caller did not have any more information and said he was the only person out there.
8:07 a.m. A homeless man was sleeping under a pile of blankets between a gas station and fitness center in the 2300 block of N. Tracy Blvd. A lot attendant had asked the man to leave using a speaker system and the man refused, making an obscene gesture. Police moved the man along.
9:33 a.m.: Someone vandalized a glass sign at Raley’s, 2550 S. Tracy Blvd., causing an estimated $15,000 in damage.
10:49 a.m.: A U-Haul truck was stolen from Tracy Mini Storage, 385 Enterprise Place. The truck was described as a 20-foot-long 2011 Ford F350, white with orange trim and a picture of a submarine painted on the side. The caller said they had a video of the truck being taken but no suspect description.
11:48 a.m.: Police were called about three people living in a motor home for the past two weeks in the 300 block of W. Mt Diablo Ave. Police gave the occupants a warning to move the vehicle.
3:10 p.m.: A man kept entering Cafe Plantano, 834 W. 11th Street, to use the bathroom and was refusing to leave the business. When police arrived he was still in the bathroom and the business owner was undecided whether to have him arrested for trespassing. The man left but returned about 2 hours later and was upset that something he left behind was taken by police. He left again and the restaurant asked for extra patrols in case he was in the area.
6:24 p.m.: A resident in the 1200 block of Crossroads Drive said a neighbor was stripping and repainting a car in his driveway every other week and the paint he was removing as going down the storm drain. Police referred the caller to the environmental health department.
11:16 p.m.: A caller in the first block S. West Street said she could hear a man and woman on the side of her home. The man said they were homeless and were begging to be let in. The woman wanted the people moved along away from her home. Police said the couple was gone when they arrived.
Monday
4:50 a.m.: A homeless man was refused service when he walked up to the drive-thru window at Jack in the Box, 1935 W. 11th Street. The employee said she wasn’t allowed to serve people on foot at the window and the man got mad and said he was going to wait by the speaker and vandalize the property. A police officer who went to the call went through the drive-thru and got the man some food and a coffee.
7:51 a.m.: A caller said graffiti including racial slurs was scrawled on the walls of a new construction site in the 2700 block of Rio Grande Drive and it happened over the weekend.
8:05 a.m.: A resident in the 1400 block of Parkington Lane said three teen girls egged her home during the night. The woman said eggs were thrown her son’s bedroom window and he recognized one of them as a West High School student. Police advised the resident to wash the egg off as soon as possible and to talk to the girl’s parents who live in the neighborhood.
10:41 a.m.: A .40 caliber Ruger handgun was stolen from a vehicle in the 1400 block of Christina Drive.
11:39 a.m.: Two pit bulls were terrorizing a neighborhood in the 2500 block of Byron Road chasing children and chickens. The caller said the dogs belonged to someone on the street and police said the dogs were gone when they arrived.
1:48 p.m.: A woman in the 2800 block of Auto Plaza Drive said she sold a Nintendo Switch game to a man for $300 and he paid her with counterfeit $20 bills. The man was last seen driving toward the Department of Motor Vehicles.
3:40 p.m.: A homeless woman was pushing the emergency stop buttons for the gas pumps at the Chevron gas station, 3775 N. Tracy Blvd. The woman went inside and was sitting on the floor screaming. The caller thought the woman might be under the influence of drugs.
7:47 p.m.: Three women were in a fight with another woman in the self checkout at Walmart, 3010 Grant Line Road. Managers had separated the women but thought the fight might start up again when they left. The woman that was assaulted by the three women wanted to press charges and employee told police the group left the parking lot in a white Pathfinder. Police met with the victim at the front of the store.
10:57 p.m.: A caller wanted extra patrols in the Raley’s parking lot, 2550 S. Tracy Blvd., because someone was playing loud music in a car while driving recklessly through the lot.
Sunday
3:28 a.m.: Someone vandalized a car in the Amazon parking lot, 1555 N. Chrisman Road. The caller said there were about five marks on a partially shattered driver’s side window that looked like they could have been from a sharp object or a BB gun. The loss prevention staff was going to try and get video recording of the parking lot.
4:46 a.m.: A woman said a man in a gray hoodie walked up to her at the Tracy Transit Station, 50 E. Sixth Street, and asked her for a cigarette. When she said no the man pushed her. The woman said she was uninjured and police couldn’t find the man.
7:12 a.m.: The front window of World Coffee House, 69 W. 10th Street was smashed in and an alarm was beeping inside. Police checked and said it didn’t seem like anybody was inside. A call was made to have a company board up the window until the property manager could be reached.
12:16 p.m.: A tow truck driver was going to tow a truck at the owners request from the Royal Motel, 1201 W. 11th Street, when two people stopped him saying they were the owners of the truck. One of them slashed all the truck’s tires and left the hotel. The tow truck driver left but wanted police to check on a woman who was still there. Police said everyone had left the motel when they arrived and no one said they needed any help.
2:02 p.m.: Police were told about a homeless man who habitually urinates and sleeps in the side yard of a home on the 2300 block of Parker Avenue. The caller said the man was told numerous times to leave and not come back but he does. The man was near Sunset Liquors and cutting through a fence to sleep in the side yard.
4:48 p.m.: A caller said a man and woman were under a blanket smoking drugs next to the playground equipment at Lincoln Park, 170 E. Eaton Avenue.
10:10 p.m.: A resident at Gateway Crossing Apartments, 3580 W. Grant Line Road, said they received about $1,000 in counterfeit bills for a Playstation game. The caller said they would make a report in person at the police station later.
11:04 p.m.: A driver said as they were passing by the Royal Motel, 1201 W. 11th Street, a dark four-door sedan with the passenger window down passed by an there was a flash and the sound of one gunshot. Police checked the area and said they weren’t flagged down by anyone and they couldn’t find anything in the area.
Saturday
12:12 a.m.: A woman with a split lip said she was beaten up by a group of 10 people at Leia’s, 2706 Pavilion Parkway. The woman was still in the business and said she thought they were waiting out front to continue the fight. Police said the woman sounded intoxicated and told police she couldn’t identify whoever assaulted her. Police received an additional call from someone who said her friend was assaulted by five men and five women. The woman told police she wanted to press charges and an ambulance was called for the woman.
2:29 a.m.: A resident in the 2900 block of Ponte Mira Way complained about an ongoing issue over 2 years of loud music coming from a home nearby. The caller said it was low bass and would sign a complaint about it.
3:44 a.m.: A 1997 Ford F150 pickup with a pop up camper shell in the bed of the truck was reported stolen within the last 30 minutes from a residence in the 2700 block of Balboa Drive.
10:58 a.m.: A homeless man who smells awful was begging customers for money and coffee and scaring them at Starbucks, 2610 S. Tracy Blvd. The caller said the man appeared to be “out of it” and wanted him removed from the property.
11:55 a.m.: A resident at Aspire Apartments, 2725 Pavilion Parkway reported his catalytic converter had been stolen for the second time on a couple of day. The caller said he parked his vehicle in front of a surveillance camera to get the suspects on camera.
2:37 p.m.: Three cars were in a collision at the intersection of Tracy Boulevard and Grant Line Road. Two of the cars pulled over into a nearby gas station lot while the third car, a white Volkswagen fled the scene, heading east on Grant Line Road. No serious injuries were reported.
4:02 p.m.: A caller complained that a woman had been renting Bird e-scooters for her kids who were riding them around the pedestrian path at Thoming Park, 1000 Cambridge Place. The caller was afraid of either getting hit by one of the scooters or the riders might be injured as they weave in and out of the roadway.
6:14 p.m.: A man who been banned from Walmart, 3010 W. Grant Line Road, was inside the store refusing to leave. The caller said she wanted the man prosecuted for a trespassing violation. Police arrested the man and released him with a citation.
9:05 p.m.: California Highway Patrol officers were with a person at Bird Road and Stoneridge Drive with a bloody hand driving a U-Haul. The CHP officers thought it was suspicious and wanted to tell Tracy Police in case they discovered something in their jurisdiction.
Friday
1:48 a.m.: Police were called about a fire at a house in the 400 Block of Centre Court Drive. The caller said her husband was trying to put the fire out and everybody else was outside. An officer arrived on scene and said it was a couch in the backyard that was on fire. The fire department arrived and took over the incident.
3:11 a.m.: A caller said there was a large gathering of people in front of Game Stop, 2531 Naglee Road. The caller was concerned about the social gathering rules and the group making noise. Police said it was possibly a group of Black Friday shoppers and told the caller the department was not enforcing curfew or social distancing at this time, but they could check for a noise complaint. The caller said they were only talking and would call back if it became an issue.
3:34 a.m.: A 2012 Ford Explorer was reported stolen from the 2300 block of Frank Blondin Lane. The caller said the keys may have been left in the vehicle and it was last seen late the night before.
12:41 p.m.: A man said he was scammed out of $3,000 by someone who said his grandson was under arrest for driving under the influence and needed the money to post bail. The caller said the scammer knew his and his grandson’s names.
2:33 p.m.: A catalytic converter was reported stolen from Toyota Prius at orchard Estates Mobile Park, 812 W. Clover Road.
2:44 p.m.: Police were told about an ongoing problem with a transgender man walking out of his apartment nude at Waterstone Apartments, 1951 Middlefield Drive. The caller said there were also people described as squatters living in the same apartment with the man. The caller was willing to press charges and said the mailman also saw the man walk out nude form the apartment. The caller also said the man had been seen on the sidewalk taking drugs.
6:46 p.m.: A resident in the 1100 block of Berg Road called to complain about a neighbor driving recklessly on their own property. The caller said the vehicle was throwing up dust and creating a lot of noise. The caller also said the vehicle may have crashed into a fence. An ambulance and fire department crew checked and said there were no injuries.
10:09 p.m.: Someone complained about an extremely loud karaoke party at a home in the 2600 block of Ozark Drive. Police spoke to the homeowner who said they were playing Yahtzee. Police said they didn’t hear any music when they arrived.
Nov. 26
12:35 a.m.: A bonfire was seen in an open field at the dead end of Promontory Parkway. The caller said they could see a group of people with at least three vehicles at the fire and wasn’t sure if the field was private property.
3:27a.m.: A caller in the 100 block of Loma Prieta Court interrupted someone breaking into a community mailbox. The caller said a group with a dark grey sedan parked in front of a home and broke in the mailbox. The caller yelled at them and they dropped the mail they had taken and got into the car and drove away. The caller took the mail left in the box for safekeeping.
8:46 a.m.: A man in the 2400 block of Saffron Court told police that a woman he met on a dating app scammed him out of $3,800. The man told police that spoke with the institution that issued the bitcoin used and didn’t expect to actually lose money, and he also provided police with information about the woman.
11:43 a.m.: About 40 vehicles, including a dark blue Challenger and a black Camaro were in a sideshow at Galli Family Park, 2341 W. Lowell Avenue. The cars were last seen heading toward Clyde Bland Park.
1:59 p.m.: An employee at Pete’s Liquor’s, 202 W. 11th Street, said a man hit him on the head after he was asked to leave because he appeared to be under the influence and didn’t have a mask on. The man tried to break windows as he left the store and walked towards Central Avenue. The employee wanted to press charges for the assault.
3:56 p.m.: About five men were in a fight, breaking items inside Tracy Liquors, 1220 W. 11th Street. The caller said all the people in the fight ran from the store and they didn’t want to press charges and lose business. The owner was going to provide security footage of the fight to police at a later time.
8:22 p.m.: Police were called about cars doing doughnuts in the intersection of Arezzo Way and Regis Drive. The caller said they didn’t see anything just heard the noise and smell of burning rubber and told police it happened the night before too. A message about the cars was sent to officers on patrol.
Nov. 25
12:46 a.m.: A video alarm went off showing three people walking around a construction site at Mabel Josephine Drive and Patrick McCaffrey Avenue. Police checked the area and found footprints leading up to a broken window and an open sliding door. The house was empty and officers checked the one next door too and didn’t find the three people.
5:32 a.m.: A homeless woman from Modesto said she was abandoned at the Chevron gas station, 2615 W. Grant Line Road, by a man she described as was “just a date” trying to save her from the streets. They stopped at the gas station to wash and the man, who she described as also homeless, left with all of her clothes. The woman at first asked police for a nearby park to stay but then decided to wait and see if the man returned.
10:29 a.m.: A resident in the area of Franklin and Acacia streets asked for extra police patrols at night because homeless people were partying.
2:23 p.m.: A man was walking around the 400 block of Third Street wearing a green hat that said “energy saver” going house to house asking for information, saying he worked for Pacific Gas & Electric Co. The caller said PG&E said they didn’t have anyone in the area. Police checked on the man and told him he needed a business license.
4:33 p.m.: A caller said they responded to an online listing to rent a residence in the 1600 block of Lavelle Smith Drive filed the application, paid and application fee and $1,500 deposit and then found the home was already occupied. The caller gave police the name and information of the person claiming to be the landlord.
5:05 p.m.: A man was in an argument with employees at Wells Fargo bank, 2600 S. Tracy Blvd., after he was denied service. Bank employees told police that he tried to use his wife’s bank card without her being there. The wife had been outside and came in to complete the transaction, but the man started to record the incident and say that he was a victim of discrimination. The man was calm when police arrived and no action was taken.
9:26 p.m.: Someone was shooting off fireworks and had a live band at a home in the 200 block of Adobe Lane. The caller said they would sign a complaint about the fireworks. Police checked and the residents said they were having a birthday party and everyone would move inside.
9:55 p.m.: A driver in Toyota Camry knocked down a street light pole on MacArthur and Stonebridge drives. The driver was out of his car but said he didn’t feel good and an ambulance was called to check. A standby crew was called to remove the light pole that was blocking the street.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.