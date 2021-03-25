A person in the 2400 block of Tolbert Drive told police at 10:10 a.m. on Tuesday about scam at when they applied for a job. The caller said someone posing as a representative of a company sent the caller a $4,855 check to deposit. When the caller checked with the company’s human resources department, they were told it was a scam. The caller told police they had talked to a person posing as a representative through Skype.
Tracy police received 1,388 calls for service from March 18 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
1:01 a.m.: A caller in the 900 block of W Ninth Street said an ex-boyfriend slashed their vehicle’s tires and then left on foot. The caller told police they had a restraining order against the ex-boyfriend.
5:23: Someone told police they bought the contents of a storage unit in an auction from Storquest, 225 Gandy Dancer Drive and when they opened the unit they found various identification, social security cards, license plates and vehicle registrations belonging to different people.
7:54 p.m.: Police were told someone was setting off M-80 fireworks in the area of Firefly Way and Briarwood Court and wanted police to check the area.
Tuesday
10:06 a.m.: A white 53-foot-long box trailer was reported stolen from the Home Depot Distribution Center, 1400 E. Pescadero Avenue.
Monday
3:02 p.m.: A person went to the Tracy Police Department to report a black 2010 Audi A4 that was stolen a week ago from the 2100 block of Deborah Street. Police had told the owner to provide current registration before making the report.
5:41 p.m.: A resident in the 700 block of W. Seventh Street said someone was trying to break into the house through a kitchen window.
9:24 p.m.: A caller in the 1500 block of Dove Way said a black Cadillac GTS was driving recklessly through the neighborhood.
Sunday
1:27 a.m.: Someone in the 2900 block of Sunset Way tried to report that a vehicle had just been stolen.
4:46 a.m.: A resident in the 200 block of Versailles Court told police someone had just shot out the windows of his house.
12:15 p.m.: A caller said someone armed with a bat was breaking windows and throwing rocks at the El Pescadero Skate Park, 299 W. Grant Line Road.
Saturday
12:53 a.m.: An employee of Dominoes Pizza, 708 W. 11th Street, was assaulted in the store’s parking lot.
9:03 p.m.: The driver of a silver Honda was reportedly passed out behind the wheel on 11th Street in the turn lane to head south on Corral Hollow Road.
11:23 p.m. A caller in the 1800 block of Meritt Drive heard four gunshots somewhere in the area. The caller said the shots were very close to her home but she didn’t see anything. Police checked the area but couldn’t find anything.
Friday
8:09 a.m.: A grey 2000 Chevrolet Silverado two-door extended cab pickup truck was reported stolen from the 1300 block of Tom Fowler Drive.
10:52 a.m.: A woman in the 1300 block of Johnson Court told police she was scammed by someone pretending to own a house that she was going to rent.
12:28 p.m.: A resident in the 1200 block of Sunpeak Lane told police she was scammed by someone claiming to be with AT&T that asked her to purchase $240 worth of gift cards.
March 18
8:31 a.m.: A caller in the 200 block of W. Grant Line Road told police about a scam saying they applied for a job with someone posing as a representative. The person claiming to be the representative sent the caller a check for $2,950 and asked him to send the money back and buy toys for an orphanage.
12:20 p.m.: A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 800 block of W. Grant Line Road.
3:56 p.m.: A resident in the 400 block of Pacheco Drive told police they had video surveillance footage of who stole his neighbor’s catalytic converter in a theft that occurred last week.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.