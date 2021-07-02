A caller at 4:53 p.m. on Monday said a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle at Tracy Self Storage, 250 W. Valpico Road. The next day they called police again and said that a total of five catalytic converters had been stolen throughout the week from customer’s vehicles and they were still going through video camera footage.
Tracy police received 1,625 calls for service from June 24 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
10:37 a.m.: A resident in the 1500 block of Wildplum Way reported someone put graffiti on their fence sometime during the night.
1:32 p.m.: Someone on the 500 block of Loma Verde Drive went to the Tracy Police Department lobby and said they had been the victim of a scam where $200,000 was taken but they were able to get the money back.
2:31 p.m.: A caller at the Home Depot Distribution Center, 1400 E. Pescadero Avenue, reported a gold-colored Honda Civic that followed a truck through a security gate. The occupants burglarized two vehicles with a wallet taken from one of them.
2:51 p.m.: A community mailbox in the 100 block of De Bord Drive was broken into.
9:51 p.m.: Someone reported fireworks going off near Linda and Marline places.
Tuesday
6:32 a.m.: A community mailbox was reported broken into in the 500 block of West Cecelio Way.
7:09 a.m.: A caller in the 600 block of Barcelona Court had a catalytic converter stolen from a vehicle.
10:39 a.m.: Someone at Sarvey’s Shoes, 501 W. Grant Line Road, said two gates were broken, a sign was damaged and gang graffiti was on the back of the building.
4:36 p.m.: Two vehicles had their fuel tanks drilled out at Tracy Volkswagen, 2605 Auto Plaza Drive. The dealership had video of the incident but it was too dark to make out the suspect.
11:34 p.m.: Police were called to Amazon, 1555 N. Chrisman Road, for two employees in custody accused of theft. One employee was accused of theft of more than $34,000 and the second employee was believed to be involved in the theft, and possibly had a product with him.
11:40 p.m.: A caller said fireworks were going off behind their home near Cypress Drive and Fox Hollow Way. The caller said if police didn’t handle the fireworks he would “handle it himself.”
Monday
1:32 p.m.: Workers at Advance Auto, 1133 W. 11th Street, said someone broke into the iron-fenced off area at the back of the business. They were unsure what was stolen from vehicles on the property, but had the incident recorded on video.
3:15 p.m.: A caller in the 900 block of Palm Circle said their ex-husband was at the house starting an argument.
3:44 p.m.: Someone said their wallet was stolen from their car while they were loading groceries at FoodMaxx, 1950 W. 11th Street. The caller said they had already cancelled credit cards and bank cards and the wallet also had a Real ID driver’s license.
10:19 p.m.: Fireworks were reported near Dorothy Evans Park, 1730 Parkside Drive.
Sunday
1:21 a.m.: A resident n the 100 block of Brannon Drive said she heard several loud pops behind her home and thought it was gunfire. Police checked the area and couldn’t find anything.
2:02 a.m.: A caller in the 200 block of East Third Street reported hearing a vehicle crash in front of their home.
5:49 a.m.: Someone reported a community mailbox in the 100 block of De Bord Drive may have been broken into. An officer checked the mailbox and said it was unsecured but found no sign of forced entry and the locks were still engaged. A call was made to the postmaster to have the mailbox resecured.
10:10 a.m.: A red Lazer 5 moped with a 50cc motor and bike pedals was reported stolen from the 4300 block of Glenbrook Drive.
10:38 p.m.: Fireworks were reported near Fieldview Drive and Teakwood Way.
Saturday
9:10 a.m.: Someone in the 1800 block of Thomas Dehaven Lane told police tires had been stolen off their son’s Toyota Corolla and a neighbor’s doorbell camera recorded the suspect’s vehicle.
10:28 a.m.: A resident in the 2500 block of Cordelia Lane said their fence had been damaged in what appeared to be a burglary attempt. An officer checked and said the damage might have been caused by a neighbor’s vehicle and advised the resident to nail the board back on.
2:46 p.m.: A black 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe was reported stolen from a home in the 2600 block of Greystone Drive.
3:20 p.m.: A caller in the 2800 block of San Rocco Drive told police his brother tried to run him over with a vehicle. The caller said he thought the brother might be dealing marijuana and he may have a struck a car.
7:17 p.m.: Someone complained about loud music coming from the backyard of a house in the 700 block of Iberis Way. The caller said they were willing to sign a complaint about the music.
9:21 p.m.: Fireworks were reported near West Highland and Walnut avenues.
Friday
6:57 a.m.: An employee at the Chevron gas station, 3400 N. MacArthur Drive said a compressor had been stolen from inside the car wash bay.
12:18 p.m.: A resident at Driftwood Apartments, 950 W. Grant Line Road, told police through a translator that her husband had been calling and harassing her and there was a history of violence with the man.
5:25 p.m.: A caller on the 1200 block of Beverly Place said he was attacked by some of his neighbors down the street who stole a ring from his finger.
9:11 p.m.: Fireworks were reported in the 1600 block of Duncan Drive. The caller said they couldn’t see the person setting them off but could hear them talking and setting the fireworks off on the side their home.
9:24 p.m.: Two people were seen banging on the doors of a vacant residence in the 1200 block of Walnut Avenue.
June 24
1:52 a.m.: A resident in the 800 block of Allegheny Court told police a man was in his backyard, and he knew who it was and the man was wanted by the Newark Police Department.
8:36 a.m.: A caller on the 1500 block of Biarritz Street said someone smashed a window on her minivan.
8 p.m.: A man in the 300 block of West 23rd Street said he was just served a restraining order protecting his ex-girlfriend but he believed that she obtained a large amount of his personal information and he thought she hacked into his accounts including a financial app.
8:15 p.m.: Someone in the area near East 11th Street and North MacArthur Drive want to talk to police about bicyclists who were accosting drivers, and one kicked and dented his car. Police told the man what the city was trying to do with the cyclists and the man declined to press charges.
9:37 p.m.: A caller said someone was lighting off fireworks in the 500 block of Renaissance Drive.
10:01 p.m.: Police were called to a home in the 1900 block of Cactus Street for a report of loud music. Officer found the residents having a karaoke night at the home and told them to lower the music.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
