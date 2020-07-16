At 6:49 p.m. Wednesday, the California Highway Patrol told Tracy police that a blue Nissan Sentra with Nevada plates was speeding along eastbound Grant Line Road from Buthmann Road, passing over a double yellow line, and blowing through stop signs. The CHP officer following couldn’t catch up to the car.
About two hours later, police got a report of a Nissan Sentra, believed to be the same car, that had crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer at Berkley Road and International Parkway. The driver, who had a broken arm and was fading in and out of consciousness, was taken to San Joaquin General Hospital.
Tracy police received 1,327 calls for service from July 9 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
4:18 a.m.: A man and his wife staying in an Airbnb on the 3000 block of Tostalinda Drive reported that a man had gotten into the house and they had locked themselves in a bedroom. They weren’t sure whether someone else had rented a room in the house, but they guessed the man might be drunk. Police arrived and found several people in the house and determined it wasn’t a burglary. An email was sent to the city code enforcement department about the Airbnb.
7:57 a.m.: The owner of a building on the 300 block of East 10th Street told the police about a man who was on video trying to break a faucet on the outside of the building, and who urinated and defecated and left trash around on the property. The owner suspected the man was trying to live in the building and planned to get a restraining order.
10:54 a.m.: A caller said someone had broken into a community mailbox in the 900 block of Waylinn Lane. The caller said there was another mailbox nearby on Bordona Lane. The mailboxes had been left open since Saturday and the mail carrier had not been leaving mail.
3:21 p.m.: A man on a Tracer bus in the Walmart parking lot, 3010 W. Grant Line Road, wouldn't pay the fare or leave the bus. Police arrived and told him to stay off Tracer buses in the future.
5:38 p.m.: Police received a call about an Amazon worker at 1555 N. Chrisman Road who needed an ambulance because he was having a seizure. The call to police was updated six minutes later when the fire department arrived and said the worker wasn’t having a seizure but had been electrocuted.
6:35 p.m.: A woman was allegedly harassing customers and employees at Juanita Market, 340 W. Grant Line Road, refusing to wear a face mask and refusing to leave the store. The person who called the police also complained about a former employee sleeping in a Honda CRV who was harassing other employees. Police checked but didn’t find anything.
Tuesday
4:09 a.m.: A Chevron employee was robbed at gunpoint at the gas station at 3400 N. MacArthur Drive. The employee described the robber as a man in his early 20s, wearing glasses, a gray hoodie and black shorts, who pointed a black handgun at the employee and took all the money from the register. The robber was last seen heading toward Jack in the Box. Police searched a nearby park and the Northgate Village shopping center but couldn’t find him.
6:13 a.m.: A 1994 Acura Legend was stolen sometime during the night from the Walmart parking lot, 3010 W. Grant Line Road. The owner said he had parked in front of the store the day before, and when he went back, the car was gone.
7:24 a.m.: A caller said someone broke into a community mailbox on the 1000 block of Bordona Lane, and when they talked to a postal worker to get their mail, they were told that the post office didn’t have a case number for the break-in yet and couldn’t release anyone’s mail without one.
11:25 a.m.: A couple of people with a tent were reportedly setting up camp between the railroad tracks and In-Shape, 101 N. Tracy Blvd. The person who called the police wanted them to go away. Police checked and said they were moving on, probably to El Pescadero Park, but it would take several hours to move all their belongings.
5:54 p.m.: A resident on the 2000 block of Heather Creek Court said a neighbor took their cat and put it in a cage on his porch and refused to give it back, and it wasn’t the first time they had quarreled. The neighbor said the cat was on his property and he was allowed to cage it up and take it to the animal shelter. Police talked to the neighbor, who returned the cat.
7:03 p.m. Employees at Cook’s Furniture, 133 W. Grant Line Road, said they found a man sleeping at the back of the property, and when they moved some of his belongings, he started “throwing a fit.”
10:28 p.m.: Someone called to express concern about a group of about five girls who were hanging out of a white, four-door Mercedes going 40 mph with the music blasting through the neighborhood around Cherry Blossom Lane and Peony Drive. Police checked the area but couldn’t find the car.
Monday
2:14 a.m.: Someone reported a group of about eight teens setting off fireworks in the parking lot near Winco, 2850 Pavilion Parkway. Police checked the area but couldn’t find them.
8:58 a.m.: A man who appeared extremely intoxicated was seen stumbling along Bridle Creek Circle approaching homes and trying to jump fences and hanging off a basketball hoop. Police checked on the man and gave him a ride home.
9:13 a.m.: Customers at Walgreens, 1830 W. 11th St., were frightened by a man who was allegedly punching shelves and stabbing his backpack with a pen and who refused to leave the store for more than 45 minutes. The person who called the police said the man went into an aisle and emptied his backpack and filled it with things from the shelves. Police talked with the man and took no action against him.
12:02 p.m.: A man called and complained about noise from construction that started at 7 a.m. on the 500 block of Glenbrook Drive. He said he was unable to do his work in his home because of the noise. Police said that code enforcement had been told about the situation.
2:51 p.m.: A man told the police a homeless man stole his dog. He said his chocolate Labrador retriever was tied up outside his recreational vehicle in the area of Tracy Boulevard and Larch Road, and the other man walked off with the dog
6:15 p.m.: Two men got into a fight at El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Ave., and one of them was unable to stand up after being punched. Another person tried to drag away the man who was injured in the fight. People at the park said the fight might have happened near the park entrance off Grant Line Road. The police used a public address system to ask whether anyone needed help several times, but no one answered.
9:29 p.m.: A man was reported lying half in the roadway and half on the sidewalk on the 100 block of West Clover Road. The caller said the man was unresponsive and did not move when kicked. Police checked on the man and arrested him on suspicion of being drunk in public.
Sunday
2:50 a.m.: Someone reported hearing a car crash and then tires squealing near the intersection of 11th Street and MacArthur Drive. Police arrived and found the car and driver and, after a series of field sobriety tests, arrested a man on suspicion of drunken driving.
6:15 a.m.: A person on the 1300 block of Lincoln Boulevard reported that a car crashed into a front yard, and the man went to the caller’s door and said he was “messed up on something.” Police arrested the man on suspicion of driving under the influence.
11:54 a.m.: A man told police that he had let a friend take his car because she was going to take it to a mechanic friend of hers, who was going to make repairs to the car. It had been more than a month since he had seen his car on the 1200 block of Crossroads Drive, and he had since learned that his friend had given the car to another woman who lives in Stockton, and she wasn’t answering his calls. Police advised the man that it was a civil issue.
3:20 p.m.: Police received several calls regarding a fire on Interstate 205 near MacArthur Drive. Police transferred the calls to the South San Joaquin County Fire Authority.
6:21 p.m.: A man on the 2700 block of Old River Court told police that a dog bit his wife as she tried to protect her dog, giving her bite wounds on her leg. Police arrived and took a report.
8:30 p.m.: A woman reportedly was bitten when she got in the middle of a dog fight on the 2900 block of Wagner Court. Police took a report.
Saturday
6:40 a.m.: A worker at Best Western motel, 811 W. Clover Road, reported that a guest saw someone vandalizing his truck in the motel parking lot. Police talked to the truck owner, confirmed that someone had slashed the truck’s tires, and got a description of the culprit.
7:42 a.m.: Someone called to report that a gray SUV had rolled over at the intersection of Byron and Von Sosten roads, and a woman at the scene appeared to have an injured arm. Police called an ambulance and turned the matter over to the California Highway Patrol.
9:58 a.m.: The staff at Sutter Tracy Community Hospital, 1420 N. Tracy Blvd., reported that a man had just run out of the hospital wearing nothing but a hospital gown, and ran toward McKinley Elementary School and Dr. Powers Park. Police found him hiding in some oleanders near the park and returned him to the hospital.
1:56 p.m.: Someone reported a suspicious-looking man hanging around the 200 block of West Clover Road, where several homes burned down last week. Police arrived and arrested a 46-year-old man on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly.
8:00 p.m.: Police responded to Tracy Sports Complex, 955 Crossroads Drive, after a person reported that a man on a bike had pulled out a knife and chased the caller. The caller told police that the man often hung out at the southwest corner of the park and acted aggressive with passersby.
8:10 p.m.: Someone reported that a man was lying unconscious on a bench near the intersection of Grant Line Road and Holly Drive. An ambulance went to the scene and found the man breathing and alert, but he required a trip to Sutter Tracy Community Hospital.
10:11 p.m.: Someone reported 20 to 25 cars involved in a sideshow on the 1600 block of North Chrisman Road, and at least two people reported that a man in the group had pulled out a gun and fired up to 10 shots in the air. One of the callers had a video, and though the cars were gone when the police arrived, there were some shell casings left for them to collect.
11:14 p.m.: Police went to FoodMaxx, 1950 W. 11th St., after someone at the store reported that a man was yelling at employees, was refusing to leave and had spit on at least one worker. Police found the 24-year-old man nearby and arrested him on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly.
Friday
10:36 a.m.: A young woman reportedly went into Rite Aid, 599 E. Valpico Road, stole cosmetics and beauty supplies, and got into a car that was seen heading toward Tracy Boulevard. Police found the car with the woman in the passenger seat. She returned the merchandise and police told her to stay away from the store.
3:29 p.m.: Someone at O’Reilly Auto Parts, 1210 N. Tracy Blvd., reported that a man was looking into employees’ cars, had opened the door to one car, and then ran away when confronted. Police found him near Sutter Tracy Community Hospital, but it didn’t appear that he had actually stolen anything.
5:34 p.m.: A woman told police that she had been assaulted at El Pescadero Park and she required an ambulance. She gave police a description of the alleged assailant, but when police arrived, they did not find the woman or the suspect.
5:44 p.m.: Police went to Walmart, 3010 W. Grant Line Road, after an employee at the store reported that a man was wearing clothing from the store, which still had tags, and stuffing even more merchandise into a backpack. Store employees detained the man, but he reportedly refused to return the items and then got into a fight with the store manager. The man was gone when the police arrived, and the store manager, who gave a description of the suspect and also had security camera video of the incident, was advised to file an online report.
6:48 p.m.: The staff at Sutter Tracy Community Hospital called police to report that a man who had been at the hospital since early morning had been causing trouble all day, and had begun threatening to kill hospital staff. Hospital security was able to restrain the man and had him under control by the time police got there.
9:57 p.m.: A woman on the 2600 block of Dorset Lane reported that a man was in her truck and trying to start the vehicle. There was no one in the truck when the police arrived, and they were uncertain whether the caller actually saw a man in the truck or just saw shadows.
10:10 p.m.: A man reportedly walked up to a woman’s home on the 300 block of West 22nd Street, exposed himself, and then asked the woman if she lived alone. The woman told police that she had security camera video of the incident.
July 9
12:36 a.m.: A person on the 300 block of South Court reported that three or four people were in a house that had been vacated several months ago. Although the person had called the building owner, the Housing Authority of the County of San Joaquin, to board the place up, the house remained neglected. Police arrived and found the back door open, but nobody was inside.
9:14 a.m.: Someone reported a man lying on the sidewalk near the intersection of Chrisman and Paradise roads. An officer talked to the man, who had been sleeping and said he wasn’t feeling well, and offered to call an ambulance, but the man refused medical treatment.
10:18 p.m.: A city public works employee reported being punched in the face while stopped at a traffic signal at Corral Hollow and Byron roads. The city worker thought the people in the next car were just going to ask for directions, but one of the passengers got out of the car, a late 1980s Toyota, and attacked the city worker.
11:06 a.m.: Police responded to a report of a jackknifed big rig near the intersection of Valpico Road and Mission Court. The truck reportedly crashed into a pole and was blocking the roadway.
12:13 p.m.: A woman on the 300 block of South Court reported that someone had broken into her house and stole her dog, her washer and dryer, televisions, and two jewelry boxes. She gave the police information on possible suspects and police took a report.
4:17 p.m.: A person at an auto body shop on the 400 block of East 11th Street reported that a customer refused to pay, grabbed a money bag with about $2,000 in it, and left in a white Mercedes sedan. The business had security camera video of the incident and police took a report.
11:13 p.m.: Someone at Walmart, 3010 W. Grant Line Road, reported that a man who apparently had mental health issues had lacerations to his arms and needed an ambulance, though it was unclear how he had been injured. Police arrived and confirmed that the man was injured, but the man’s girlfriend was there and said he was fine but had been drinking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.