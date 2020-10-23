A person riding a Bird scooter at 5:25 p.m. on Wednesday crashed into a woman on a Huffy Cruiser bicycle injuring her ankle near Foster’s Freeze, 28 E. Grant Line Road. The person on the Bird scooter fled the scene with a group of about five people. The bicycle was valued at $300 and the woman wanted the incident documented.
Tracy police received 1,286 calls for service from Oct. 15 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
12:55 a.m.: Stockton police asked Tracy police to check on a homeowner in the 1200 block of Tennis Lane to see if they knew where their vehicle was. A passenger in the vehicle was shot and the driver fled the scene. Stockton police gave Tracy officers a description of the driver and the registered owner’s information.
6:41 a.m.: A woman said she had left seven messages on the abandoned vehicle hotline about a small two-door car with a cracked front bumper that had been parked in front of their home for a couple of months. An email was sent to the traffic interns about the car.
8:50 a.m.: A community mailbox in the 3000 block of Savanna Drive had been broken into during the night. The back of the mailbox was broken and mail was scattered on the ground.
11:36 a.m. Police were called to check an abandoned building in the 3300 block of N. Tracy Blvd. after the building caretaker found windows that had been broken. The caretaker wanted police to check the interior of the building before they sealed it again. Two officers checked the interior and didn’t find anyone inside.
3:20 p.m.: A man seen was walking around Taco Bell, 2880 W. Grant Line Road, with a big machete. The man later tried to go into Burger King and appeared to be in an argument with an employee. The man with the machete may have been upset over someone knocking over shopping carts. Police talked to the man, who dropped the machete, and told him to stay away from Burger King.
9:34 p.m.: A caller complained about people playing basketball and being loud in Joseph Tiago Park, 1260 Eastlake Circle. Police said they wouldn’t go to check because the caller didn’t want to sign a complaint against them.
11:53 p.m.: A couple of people in the first block of Portico Lane called to report hearing about six gunshots coming from near Corral Hollow Road. Police checked the area and couldn’t find anything.
Tuesday
1 a.m.: A man called police from the North Pole gas station, 574 W. Grant Line Road, saying people wanted to kill him and hide his body. Employees at the store wanted the man to leave the store but he kept walking back in.
5:22 a.m.: Callers reported a fire in an orchard across from Gateway Crossing Apartments, 3580 W. Grant Line Road. They though the fire might be from a homeless encampment. The local fire department was called to check and said it was a warming fire for homeless people. Police were called again about four later about a fire in the same spot.
8:49 a.m.: A caller told police about an ongoing problem about a neighbor in the 1500 block of Chester Drive joyriding a motorcycle back and forth. The caller was also upset about the number of people that come and go from the house and the disturbance it was creating in the neighborhood.
12:25 p.m.: A woman driving a white Acura sedan was driving through the Walmart parking lot, 3010 W. Grant Line Road, taking pictures of all the license plates. A person approached her about the pictures and she got aggressive with them, saying she would kill them. Police stopped the woman who said she was photographing the license plates because they had a hidden meaning.
1:17 p.m. A man reported that his wallet and credit cards were stolen from his car, which had been parked in a garage at Aspire Apartments, 2725 Pavilion Parkway, and someone was using his credit card at Target. He told police that his driver’s license was also stolen.
6:02 p.m.: A resident in the 800 block of Tarrogana Drive wanted to speak to an officer about the legality of a neighbor smoking marijuana in their home and backyard and his concerns about them having gatherings during the pandemic.
6:57 p.m.: Police were called to a home in the 200 block of Arezzo Way after a caller said his shipment of two firearms were delivered to a different address by FedEx. The caller said they had the serial number and tracking information of the firearms but FedEx wouldn’t give the address the firearms were delivered to. Police said FedEx and the gun dealer who shipped the firearms knew where the guns were delivered and would work on getting them back.
11:07 p.m.: A woman’s former roommate came by her parents’ house and slashed the tires of her vehicle parked there. Neighbors saw the man slash the tires and leave in a black GMC Yukon and had security camera video of the vandalism. A Ring camera at the parent’s house also was on during the incident.
Monday
12:05 a.m.: A caller said someone was messing around with the gas pumps at the Valero gas station, 153 E. 11th Street. The caller was watching the property on video and said two men wearing bright yellow construction jackets were doing something to the pump, and they weren’t pumping gas and no work was scheduled on the pumps. Police checked and arrested the men for possessing a card scanning device and had their car towed away.
7:33 a.m.: Am employee at O’Reilly Auto Parts said someone drilled into a delivery truck’s gas fuel tank. The caller said they also had a truck’s tank drilled out last week.
10:09 a.m.: A resident in the 2200 block of Davie Place said someone spray painted their Ring doorbell and tried to get in to the house through a window. The resident wanted to file a police report about the incident.
12:47 p.m.: A Mustang and Corvette were reported to be racing in the area of Grant Line Road and Holly Drive. The cars were last seen heading on MacArthur Drive toward the freeway. Police searched but couldn’t find them.
3:56 p.m.: A man walked in to the Ross store, 2483 Naglee Road, and began yelling obscenities. The caller said the man had previously pulled his pants down in the store and was threatening employees and acting aggressive toward a security guard. Police said they knew who the man was and he was anti-law enforcement. Police found him and gave him a warning.
5:56 p.m.: A woman with lots of tattoos was sitting naked in front of Tracy Liquors, 1220 W. 11th Street. Police said the woman was gone when they arrived.
9:34 p.m.: A customer tried to pass a counterfeit $20 bill at Quik Stop, 1153 Lincoln Blvd. The customer wanted the fake bill back and the store wouldn’t give it to him. Police gave the man a trespass warning not to return.
Sunday
12:37 a.m.: A caller reported loud music from the Broken Arrow Saloon, 117 W. 11th Street. An email was sent to the neighborhood resource officers about the call.
2:23 a.m.: A car that may have been racing another car crashed into a tree in front of O’Reilly Auto parts, 1210 N. Tracy Blvd. A caller said they saw the red car and a dark-colored Camero racing away from the AM-PM Mini Mart on Clover Road down Tracy Boulevard and later saw the red car after the crash. An ambulance was called for the driver who was unresponsive. The car, a 2017 Chevy Veloster, had heavy front end damage. Police were told the driver had no major injuries, possibly just broken ribs. A firearm found in the car was taken for safe keeping.
11:03 a.m.: An employee at Central Wholesale, 1000 E. Grant Line Road, said they discovered about a pound-and-a-half of marijuana in shipment from Friday and wanted police to came by and pick it up.
1:03 p.m.: A man tried to buy syringes with a counterfeit $5 bill at Walgreens, 2810 S. Tracy Blvd. The caller said they still had the fake bill and the man left the store but they didn’t know if he left the area in foot or in a vehicle.
4 p.m.: A resident in the 200 block of W. Clover Road said someone stole the catalytic converter off their Toyota Prius and they had video surveillance of the suspects in the theft.
6:18 p.m.: A woman said a man threw a can of food at her inside Savemart, 875 S. Tracy Blvd. The Store said they had video surveillance footage of the man but wouldn’t provide the woman with any further information. The woman said she wanted to press charges against the man.
7:41 p.m.: Police were called to the area of Sixth Street and Windeler Avenue for a fire in a field at a homeless encampment. Police could hear the sound of butane cans popping and it wasn’t clear if it was a tent that was on fire. Police found a barbecue on fire near a sound wall and the fire department put it out.
11:02 p.m.: A quad and a dirt bike were racing east on Grant Line Road from Holly Drive weaving in and out of traffic. Police checked the area but couldn’t them.
Saturday
2:47 a.m.: An armed security guard was in a fight with a man outside Star Casino, 775 W. Clover Road. The guard was armed with a gun, taser and pepper spray had was trying to get a man, who might be drunk, to leave. The man had thrown a jug of water at the security guard and refused to leave when told several times and was also reaching behind his back. Police arrived and arrested the man who had run from an officer earlier for malicious mischief to a city vehicle. Police checked with the California Highway Patrol to see if they wanted to talk to the man about an armed robbery.
7:37 a.m.: A resident in the 1600 block of Brandon Dewey Lane said someone left five scooters on the sidewalk in front of their house and another two across the street. A sergeant called the scooter company who said they would send someone to pick them up.
10:23 a.m.: Someone passing out election pamphlets tried to open the door to a home on the 300 block of Portola Way. When they noticed the caller they just said they were going to drop the pamphlet on the ground. The caller thought it was suspicious they would try to open the door. Police checked the area and said there were a lot of people handing out brochures.
10:51 a.m.: Police were called about a homeless man exposing his genitals at Lincoln Park, 170 E. Eaton Avenue. Police found the man who at first had his pants up but then dropped them while the officer was there.
12:43 p.m.: A man locked his brother in-law in a garage after he tried to stab him in the neck. The man got into an argument with his brother-in-law and he took out his knife and showed it to him. The brother-in-law allegedly took the knife and tried to cut him in the neck. Police arrived and called medics for the man with a minor cut on his neck. The brother-in-law was arrested on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon and is being held in the county jail on $100,000 bail.
3:02 p.m.: A worker with Bird scooters in Tracy said they had GPS-tracked one of their scooters to an area near a homeless encampment off Chrisman and Brichetto roads. The people at the homeless encampment denied having the scooter. Police checked the camp area and couldn’t find the scooter. The caller said they hadn’t spoken to police about possible issues of theft as they wanted to handle it without the police.
5:22 p.m.: Police were called about a man trying to break into Joe Wilson Pool at Dr. Powers Park, 900 W. Lowell Avenue. Police found the man and found he was flying a drone that landed in the pool. He used a tool to pull it out of the water.
10:26 p.m.: Several callers reporting hearing loud music coming form a house on the 1200 block of Berg Road. Police gave a warning for the music.
Friday
12:26 a.m.: Someone reported kids shooting BB guns at Joseph Tiago Park, 1260 Eastlake Circle. The caller said one of the kids had what looked like a pump-action BB gun. The caller said they were in the parking lot near a dark-colored car. The group was gone when police arrived.
2:13 a.m.: A resident near Lankershire Drive and Ormonde Street said there was loud music coming from a vehicle parked on the street nearby. The caller said she thought they were doing drugs because they were playing loud music but was too afraid to look outside. Police couldn’t find the vehicle.
8:32 a.m.: A caller said a man was asleep on the basketball court in a sleeping bag at Dan Busch Park, 1204 Crossroads Drive, and when he approached him the man tried to hit him with a stick. The caller just wanted police to talk to the man. Police said they talked to the man in the park and he was going to be moving along.
8:54 a.m.: A fleet vehicle at Environmental Alternatives Foster Family Agency, 628 N. Central Avenue, had the gas tank drilled out. They were told to file an online report.
11:26 a.m.: A tub of tomatoes had fallen in the roadway at Tracy Boulevard and Larch Road and left a large slippery patch of juice. The fire department was called to spray the area down.
2:00 p.m.: A man went into Tracy Truck & Auto, 3940 Tracy Blvd., and stole an entire dispenser of lottery tickets valued at $10,000. The caller said they had the theft on video.
7:20 p.m.: A customer at Safeway, 1801 W. 11th Street had a counterfeit $100 bill. The customer said he got it from a bank.
211:23 p.m.: Someone stole a Bird rental scooter from Wholesale 2 U, 450 W. Grant Line Road. The caller said the scooter was taken by a man in a Toyota Camry that had damage to the driver’s door. The caller said he would check video to get the license plate number of the car and they would have to wait for the company to report the scooter as stolen.
Oct. 15
12:14 a.m.: The staff at Denny’s, 3718 N. Tracy Blvd., reported that a Door Dash driver was drunk and yelling at employees and the manager. The caller was concerned because the man appeared to have a child in his car. He was gone when police arrived.
8:38 a.m.: A 12-year-old boy who had been missing since the previous afternoon was found walking on Tracy Boulevard near 11th Street. He had been the subject of a missing person report that Tracy Police had posted on their Facebook page. Police called his mother, who came to pick him up.
10:36 a.m.: Someone called to report power lines sparking near the intersection of 11th Street and Tracy Boulevard. Another caller said the incident was closer to Ninth Street, where a truck had hit power lines causing the lines to fall on the truck and a nearby building. The incident required temporary road closures and it also required that power be shut off in that part of town while PG&E repaired the lines.
12:15 p.m.: Someone at Microtel Inn, 861 W. Clover Road, told police that a woman and a man were throwing things, including a computer, after staff refused to return their cleaning deposit because they were reportedly smoking in a non-smoking room. Police got a description of the people and their car, plus video from the hotel, and took a report.
7:07 p.m.: A man reported a group of about 100 bicycle riders, many of them riding in the middle of the road against traffic, at Fourth Street and Central Avenue. Someone else called several minutes later to report that they were at the 11th Street overcrossing at MacArthur Drive.
7:10 p.m.: A business on the 1900 block of West 11th Street reported that a woman, pushing a stroller and pulling a red wagon, was screaming at people for no particular reason. Police arrived and found that she had warrants out for her arrest and took the 39-year-old woman to San Joaquin County Jail.
8:39 p.m.: A person on the 700 block of Longfellow Street reported that a roommate at the house was drunk, yelling profanities at the other roommates and banging on doors. The caller said that the roommate had been served with an eviction order, but was unable to show the order to an officer. The caller originally wanted the man arrested for vandalism, but decided not to pursue the matter after the officer explained the process of making a citizen’s arrest.
This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher's daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
