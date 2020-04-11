A man called Tracy Police at 3:52 p.m. Monday to report that someone stole his 2019 Dodge Charger from where it was parked at Robert Kellogg Park, 2224 Mount Pellier St., while he was visiting a friend’s house for about an hour.
He told police that maybe he left the keys inside, and when police called him back, he said he had left the car running while he was at the park alone, and then came back 10 minutes later to find that “suddenly the vehicle was missing.” Just before 5 o’clock, he admitted that he had gone to the park to buy marijuana from an unnamed “friend” and said he felt “set up” but didn’t explain why. Police listed the car as stolen.
At 5:27 p.m., the California Highway Patrol informed Tracy Police that the Charger had been towed from a hillside off westbound Interstate 580 west of the Grant Line Road exit, where it had been abandoned around 3 p.m. A witness told the CHP that the car went down a ditch and up the hill around 2:30 p.m., which was more than an hour before the owner called to report it as stolen. The CHP said a tow truck with a 100-foot cable was needed to retrieve the unoccupied car.
Tracy Police arrested the man around 7:30 p.m. on unspecified charges and released him with a citation.
Tracy Police Department received 1,026 calls for service from April 2 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
5:33 a.m.: A resident on the 100 block of East Eighth Street reported an explosion, and another caller reported two possible gunshots. An officer at the police station said the bang was heard there too, and a caller on the 600 block of Sixth Street also heard an explosion. Police checked the area and concluded that it might have been fireworks.
6:10 a.m.: A man with a bottle of alcohol was reportedly dancing in a crosswalk near the playground at Hirsch Elementary School, 1280 Dove Drive. Police found the man near Sycamore Parkway and Dove Drive and gave him a warning.
8:37 a.m.: Police were told about an ongoing problem with a man sleeping behind O'Reilly Auto Parts, 3323 N. Tracy Blvd. The man had reportedly been leaving behind trash where he sleeps. Police told the man to leave the area.
11:57 a.m.: Neighbors in the area of Palm Circle and Sequoia Boulevard told police a 15-year-old boy without a helmet was riding an off-road motorcycle in an alleyway and crashed into a fence, but got up and rode away. Police found some kids and adults from the neighborhood working on the motorcycle, and the adults said they were unaware the teen had been riding it. Neighbors called back a short time later and said the teen was riding it again. Police returned and talked to the teen, who said he was testing repairs, and officers warned him about riding without a helmet.
12:18 p.m.: A code enforcer gave notice to nine businesses, including six tobacco retail stores, to close by 4 p.m. and not reopen because of orders related to COVID-19.
1:02 p.m.: A resident said someone had accessed the webcam on his home computer on the 1800 block of Paradise Valley Court and was trying to extort $2,000 from him. Police said no crime had been committed and gave him some advice.
6:18 p.m.: A man became angry when an employee refused to give him back a counterfeit $20 bill at 7-Eleven, 2360 W. Grant Line Road. The man allegedly took $40 worth of merchandise and left in a black Honda Accord with a temporary license plate. Police took a report.
9:04 p.m.: A caller said a man walked into Quik Stop, 1153 Lincoln Blvd., and said he had a gun and asked customers if they needed drugs. The man was known to employees and had allegedly stolen from the store before. The caller said they never saw a gun and the man was now in the parking lot. Police stopped the man and were told that Quik Stop would press charges against him.
Tuesday
5:36 a.m.: A resident reported that someone took tools out of toolboxes in the bed of a pickup parked on Jasmine Court.
8:16 a.m.: A caller said there were several vehicles with broken windows in the area near the 2100 block of Mary Alice Way. There was a man sitting in a car nearby, but the caller didn’t know if he was involved in the vandalism.
10:58 a.m.: Someone reportedly broke into a Chevrolet Express cargo van on the 200 block of Faith Lane and stole several power tools. The owner believed the thief was a person he had hired to work with him and shorted by $100. He said he would look up the serial numbers for the missing equipment and get in touch with an officer.
1:34 p.m.: A man on a quad was seen riding around the Tracy Transit Station, 50 E. Sixth St., and on railroad property and through McDonald Park at Central Avenue and First Street. Police looked but couldn’t find him.
4:10 p.m.: A person who stays at various motels in Tracy called police about several texts he said he received from a “cartel” saying someone was going to kill him and his family. He said they sent photos of corpses and dismembered bodies. Police took a report.
7:39 p.m.: A caller said a man in a wheelchair appeared to have fallen asleep in the middle of Parker Avenue near 22nd Street after yelling at people in the area. Police checked on the man and called an ambulance that took him to the hospital.
8:54 p.m.: A driver crashed into a tree and knocked it over in the median of 11th Street near Crossroads Drive. The person who reported the crash said he heard the engine revving before the car hit the tree. Police called a tow truck to remove the car.
Monday
12:58 a.m.: An alarm went off at Marshall’s, 2481 Naglee Road, and police found that a back door had been forced open. They searched the building with a police dog but didn’t find anyone inside. An employee was called to secure the back door of the store, which is closed because of stay-at-home orders.
3:27 a.m.: A resident on the 1800 block of Kern Street called to complain about a neighbor’s car alarm that had gone off six times in 15 minutes. The caller said the car’s owner kept resetting the alarm without going outside to check on the car.
9:48 a.m.: A pickup truck and trailer filled with landscape equipment were reported as stolen from a home on the 1900 block of Vallerand Road.
1:08 p.m.: A caller said a tan pit bull or boxer from a home on the 1800 block of Fairmont Lane attacked the caller’s puppy while they were walking through the neighborhood. The caller said it wasn’t the first time a dog from that home had attacked someone.
8:04 p.m.: An employee at Walmart, 3010 Grant Line Road, called the police about a group of adults and children who allegedly had been playing with the store’s electric carts and became upset and argumentative when they were told to stop. A few minutes later, they were at the self-checkout area trying to make a purchase when the store employee shut down the register and told them to leave everything in the carts and get out of the store. After an angry exchange, the group went, leaving the carts at the door. The Walmart staff wanted the police to give them a trespassing warning.
8:15 p.m.: A man told the police that he sold a set of dumbbells that turned out to be broken and the buyer threatened him, saying he was on his way “with his boys.” He said he didn’t know the dumbbells were broken when he sold them. Police noted that the man planned to give the buyer’s money back.
Sunday
12:04 a.m.: Someone called the police about three or four gunshots on the 4400 block of Tropaz Lane. Another caller reported hearing five or six gunshots in the same area. Police searched the surrounding neighborhood but didn’t find any evidence of gunfire.
1:48 a.m.: A suspicious man was seen outside Stars Casino, 775 W. Clover Road. The man reportedly hopped the fence from the freeway and went into a dumpster before climbing over another fence and running through the parking lot of a neighboring business. The person who called the police thought it was strange that the man was going through the dumpster and said he looked high on drugs. The man was gone when the police arrived.
5:47 a.m.: Police were told to be on the lookout for a man allegedly who stole a basket full of lottery tickets from a San Jose gas station and tried to claim them in Tracy. The man, who reportedly wore a ski mask when he took the lottery tickets, was said to be driving a four-door Chevy Silverado pickup with a passenger.
9:04 a.m.: A person on the 1000 block of Appalosa Way called and said someone had broken into a community mailbox near their house. They offered to send photos to the police. Half an hour later, someone called about a vandalized community mailbox on the 700 block of Alden Glen Drive. Later in the day, another mailbox break-in was reported on the 1200 block of Appalosa Way.
3:08 p.m.: A caller said a sideshow involving 50 vehicles was starting at Promontory Parkway and Hansen Road. A California Highway Patrol officer arrived and said the number of vehicles was closer to 100, but they had started to leave, heading toward Von Sosten Road. All the cars were gone when Tracy police arrived.
4:02 p.m.: A man allegedly threatened to stab someone inside Azhar Halal Market & Grill, 2179 W. Grant Line Road. He eventually drove away.
6:05 p.m.: A person at Shell, 3725 N. Tracy Blvd., asked the police to give a trespassing warning to a homeless man who had allegedly stolen from the gas station mini-mart on Saturday and got combative when they told him to leave. An officer found the man near the gas station’s air pumps and told him to stay away from the store.
10:11 p.m.: An employee called the police about a man who might be drunk and was arguing with customers at the AM/PM mini-mart, 3425 N. Tracy Blvd. Another employee said the man dropped his pants in front of other people outside the store. They locked the doors to keep him out of the building. Police arrested the man on suspicion of being drunk in public.
Saturday
12:31 a.m.: A woman called and said a young man had showed up at her home three times that night asking to speak to her son’s father, but she didn’t think he knew him. She said he asked her to call the police because he was homeless and had no place to stay. An officer went to the house and gave him a warning.
3:05 a.m.: Police were called to Walgreens, 1830 W. 11th St., after a man pried open the front door and stole cigarettes. He was dressed all in black and was wearing gloves and a mask. Officers found the front glass door smashed and used a police dog to search the building. Walgreens employees were called to board up the broken door.
11:55 a.m.: A dog not on a leash was reported at Barboza Park, 1587 Parkside Drive. The caller said he’d had seven cats killed by unleashed dogs at the park, so he called the police whenever he saw a dog without a leash. Police checked the area and couldn’t find anything.
1:54 p.m.: A caller said someone was building an encampment along a cyclone fence on Corral Hollow Road near Cypress Drive. The caller said there was a clear plastic tarp over the top of the fence with a bicycle under it. Police checked and found a mattress and a futon with garbage on it, but no one was there. They called city workers to take the garbage and debris and placed a lock on the city-owned fenced enclosure.
4:17 p.m.: Police were called to Grant Line Road and O’Hara Drive for a report of someone without a helmet driving a quad. Police checked the area and couldn’t find anyone. About half an hour later, the caller told police the quad rider had returned with other people who were driving off-road vehicles. Police told everyone to go home.
7:23 p.m.: A truck driver had an eye injury and an arm that might be broken after he was hit by his own tractor at the FedEx warehouse, 5655 Hood Way. Medics said they could handle it without the police.
11:39 p.m.: A man who had been going through the garbage at Rubio’s, 2431 Naglee Road, got into a fistfight with a security guard in front of the restaurant. Police talked to the security guard, who didn’t want to press charges, and they gave the man a warning to stay away from the business.
Friday
3:59 a.m.: A caller who was concerned about recent graffiti told the police about some people loitering near the restrooms at Zanussi Park, 1500 Promenade Circle. The caller saw them “flailing around” and initially thought they were fighting but then called back and said they might be having sex. An officer found two minors in the park and let them go.
8:26 a.m.: Police were called about a burglary at Adrian’s Beauty College, 3000 W. Grant Line Road. The caller said someone had broken into a utility room the day before and shut off the power, and after another break-in on Friday, items were missing. Police checked to make sure no one was still inside.
10:20 a.m.: A woman staying at Microtel Inn, 861 W. Clover Road, frightened the staff by yelling about virtual reality in her room. The staff said the woman didn’t want to leave and had a large dog. Police noted about 20 minutes later that the woman had agreed to leave and the hotel would reimburse her. At 12:12, the woman returned and allegedly threatened a Microtel employee, saying she didn’t get all her money back. Police helped resolve the situation, and the woman went to stay at another hotel.
1:13 p.m.: A code enforcement officer was called to investigate at least six businesses that were reportedly nonessential but still operating despite stay-at-home orders.
2:40 p.m.: A man who spent two weeks in jail called and said he thought his roommate had stolen some of his things, including his phone, and damaged his truck at a home on the 1400 block of Ferngrove Court. Police met with the man and took a report.
5:45 p.m.: A man was allegedly driving a go-kart recklessly on the 1800 block of Duncan Drive, running stop signs and not wearing a helmet. Police didn’t find the man on the go-kart.
11:20 p.m.: A person called and said they could see a fire in the area of Sixth Street and MacArthur Drive, possibly in a homeless encampment near the railroad tracks. Police transferred the call to the fire department.
April 2
1:45 a.m.: A caller told police that a man on a bicycle had poisoned a plant at her home on the 100 block of James W. Smith Drive about four days earlier. Police said they would increase patrols in the area.
7:53 a.m.: A man was walking along the railroad track behind homes on the 200 block of Sabrina Way picking up rocks and throwing them at the houses. The man appeared to be talking to himself and the caller said the neighborhood has had problems with people throwing rocks at houses in the past. Police checked the area and the man was gone.
9:57 a.m.: A man reported that another man living on the porch of a boarded-up house on the 600 block of Larch Road. He said the man threw things and yelled at him whenever he went by. Police checked and said no one was there.
2:22 p.m.: A driver struck a light pole, which fell and blocked the northbound lanes of MacArthur Drive north of 11th Street. Public works employees were called to move the pole out of the road.
3:06 p.m.: A caller said a black SUV with two men were dumping couches onto farmland between Lammers Road and Corral Hollow Road near the Western Pacific railroad line behind the Redbridge neighborhood. Police said the SUV was gone when they arrived.
8:19 p.m.: A resident on the 700 block of Larkspur Court said she was in her backyard talking on the phone when a neighbor across the street yelled that she was bothering her and ruining her workout. The resident didn’t know the neighbor’s exact address. Police did not take a report.
10:26 p.m.: A caller said a woman who appeared to be high on drugs kept jumping over a planter box in front of the North Pole gas station, 574 W. Grant Line Road. The caller said the woman’s hands were full of clothing and she was walking in circles as she went into El Pescadero Park on Parker Avenue. Police looked but couldn’t find the woman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.