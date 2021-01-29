A group of kids that had been starting an argument at a home in the 2500 block of Russell Street at 3:18 p.m. on Monday had returned. One person said a youth who tried to open the door reached for his waistband as if he had a gun, and another person reported seeing a gun. The kids left in car, which police spotted near the intersection of Grant Line Road and Parker Avenue. Officers took the occupants into custody at gunpoint and found a BB gun in the car. A couple of hours later another group came by the house and were yelling about the kid who was taken to juvenile hall for the BB gun.
Tracy police received 1,423 calls for service from Jan. 21 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
Police received several calls through the morning hours of trees down in the roadway, powerlines that had been knocked down, fences blown over and loose dogs as storm with high winds passed through Tracy.
4:36 a.m.: Police were called to help with a house on fire in the 100 block of E. Whittier Avenue. Police were told the residents were outside of the home and more callers were saying the fire was spreading at the back of the home. Police arrived and said the fire department was on scene.
7:37 a.m.: A caller said part of the RAS Car Wash building, 124 E. 11th Street had come off during the storm and was in the alleyway behind the business. Police said the property was on scene.
8:34 a.m.: A man was creating a disturbance at the Tracy Transit Center, 50 E. Sixth Street, throwing items at the building and walking inside yelling. Police said it might be the same person who was at a different business in earlier in the morning refusing to leave. The man eventually left the transit center.
11:37 a.m.: Somebody wearing a clown mask was standing in the middle of the Big Lots parking lot, 2681 N. Tracy Blvd., staring at customers. Police checked and couldn’t find the clown.
12:58 p.m.: A person at Lava Laundry, 824 W. 11th St. told police that a man with a history of urinating and defecating inside the business was back, making another mess. The man reportedly threatened the caller, who wanted the man arrested. Police advised the business owner to get a restraining order. Police took a report and said they would forward it to the district attorney’s office, and in the meantime told the man to stay away from the business.
3:26 p.m.: Police were called to Walgreens, 2810 S. Tracy Blvd., for a hostile customer that had pushed two managers. Police found the man outside the store and told him to stay away from the store.
5:33 p.m.: A man locked himself in the bathroom of Chase Manhattan at the rear of the Regan Building, 68 E. 11th Street. The man had been fighting with the caller’s husband and was refusing to come out. Police had the man leave the area.
6:35 p.m.: A driver pulling into McDonald’s, 1820 W. 11th Street, struck another car and the caller said the man smelled of alcohol. Police gave the driver a field sobriety test and arrested him for drunken driving.
10:29 p.m.: A person on the 2400 block of Ellis Town Drive told police that cars were making quick stops near the garage at a nearby house, suggested drug-dealing, and a neighbor had surveillance video of people at the house selling drugs from the garage. Police forwarded the information to the department’s detectives.
Tuesday
2:26 a.m.: A caller said someone was dragging a woman down the street in the 1500 block of Spring Court. The caller said the woman was saying “Leave me alone,” as they headed to a house that was known to have problems. The caller told police it might be a juvenile that was being dragged and it also sounded like it was just an argument. Police checked and couldn’t find them.
3:49 a.m.: A security guard in the Ellis subdivision said a man with a hammer was chasing another man along the 2400 block of Ellis Town Drive. The victim reportedly told the security guard that the man with the hammer was holding his family hostage. Police learned where the suspect might live. Police found the home and detained one person at the back of the home and ordered a man out of the home, who did not cooperate and had to be taken to the ground in order for police to take him into custody.
7:54 a.m.: A person told Tracy police they had mailed several packages to Covenant Transport, 1905 N. MacArthur Drive from a different city and someone was stealing the packages. The caller was trying to get their packages back but a representative at the business was demanding they be paid $1,000 to return the packages. Tracy police told them to contact their local law enforcement and have them forward the report to Tracy for follow up.
9:44 a.m.: A woman in the 300 block of Eaton Avenue received a very long text message saying how she was going to be killed. The text said not to contact police. Police said it was a scam and very similar to another incident where someone texted another woman saying they were paid to kill someone but if they paid them they wouldn’t follow through with the killing. Police said the messages were scams.
12:53 p.m.: A catalytic converter was taken from a vehicle at Auto Wholesale in the 1100 block of 11th Street. The caller said they had the theft recorded on video.
2:49 p.m.: Neighbors in the first block of Regina Drive were arguing because one neighbor’s leaves were blowing in the other’s yard. One neighbor made vague threats and the other called 9-1-1. The neighbors were told to stay separate until officers arrived.
3:58 p.m.: A caller in the 100 block of Amaretto Drive said there was an object with a blinking light and alarm in a mailbox and they were afraid to go near it. Police checked and said it was a keychain flashlight with an SOS alarm. Neighbors were going to check cameras to see who left it.
5:03 p.m.: A man was tagging a power box with a Sharpie at 11th Street and Holly Drive. The man went into a gated apartment complex on Ninth Street. Police checked and said it didn’t appear the tagging was gang related.
6:40 p.m.: A man stole an iPhone 11 worth $900 from the T Mobile store, 2114 W. Grant Line Road. The employee said the store needed an incident number for the theft per their corporate policy.
8:51 p.m.: A tree was reported down and blocking the roadway in the 800 block of Summer Lane. Police were told about several trees, live power lines, street signs, fences and construction trailer roof that were blown down during a storm that passed through in the evening bringing high winds to the area.
10:33 p.m.: A caller said they could see a man trying to get into a room on the second floor of the EconoLodge, 3511 N, Tracy Blvd. The caller said it looked the man was trying to get into a window and then went to the third floor and got into a room. Staff said the room the man reportedly went into was empty. Police searched the room and the motel and couldn’t find anyone matching his description.
Monday
2:13 a.m.: A man on the 200 block of W. Grant Line Road said someone was trying to steal his wife’s Chevrolet Malibu. Police arrived and ordered the man out of the car at gunpoint. The man was uncooperative and tried to flee, but taken into custody after a foot chase. Police noted that the same man had tried to break into a home near the Tracy Community Center earlier.
4:49 a.m.: Someone smashed the front glass door and broke into BevMo, 2860 W. Grant Line Road. The power had been cut to the business from a secured closet at the back of the business. Security cameras weren’t working but the alarm still sounded, and police said it appeared not much was taken.
6:10 a.m.: Someone from an alarm company called police to report that someone was breaking into the office of Storequest, 225 Gandy Dancer Drive. The caller, who was watching the business remotely on video, saw two people break in through a side gate and enter the office to steal a small silver safe. Police arrived and checked the business and found that the burglars likely had a car parked on the street nearby to escape. They reportedly got away with the safe, which had about $300 in cash.
8:46 a.m.: Employees arriving to work at Five Guys, 2970 W. Grant Line Road, found someone had smashed one of the windows with a rock and stole two empty cash registers and a broken credit card machine. The damage to the window and the stolen items totaled about $5,600.
11:08 a.m.: A caller at Tracy Liquors, 1220 W. 11th Street, said at around 1:15 a.m. someone broke all the locks, got into the store’s control panel and shut off the power to the business. The caller told police they had a video of the incident.
2:36 p.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a 2004 Honda Accord at home in the 700 block of Sacramento Drive. The caller told police the theft happened between Friday and Monday morning and they possibly had a video of the theft from a doorbell camera.
7:12 p.m.: Someone stole a 1992 Honda Accord from the parking lot of Jersey Mike’s Subs, 2982 W. Grant Line Road. Police sent an email about the theft to the Delta Regional Auto Theft Task Force.
8:43 p.m.: A man was seen taking mail from a mailbox at Valley Central Trucking, 1431 Teakwood Way. The mailbox had been damaged before and the man popped the lock and took all the mail. No cameras in the area were able to record the man.
10:40 p.m.: A man called and threatened to go to Domino’s Pizza, 708 W. 11th Street and shoot all of the employees. The man had called looking for a woman working at the business and the caller hung up when he made the threat.
Sunday
1:04 a.m.: A caller said he was punched in the face three times by a bouncer at Leia’s, 2706 Pavilion Parkway, because he was watching someone else fight. The man said he was not involved in the fight and was just watching it and the bouncer punched him for no reason. The man didn’t want to press charges but just police to talk to the bouncer.
6:45 a.m.: A woman at the Econolodge, 3511 N. Tracy Blvd., said a bullet came into her room through the wall from another room. Police checked the room next door and detained two people and found a Springfield XD .40 caliber handgun. No one was arrested but the motel asked police to stand by while the occupants of the room were told to leave.
7:24 a.m.: A dirt bike was taken from the back yard of a home in the 1200 block of Dolores Lane sometime during the night. The bike was orange and black and didn’t have the off-highway tag on it yet.
9:01 a.m.: A couple of vehicles were vandalized in the parking lot near Auto Zone, 1122 W. 11th Street. The caller said the gas tanks were drilled into to steal the gas.
11:55 a.m.: A property owner said there might be squatters on his home in the 100 block of Whittier Avenue. The caller said he has kicked people out before and said there were fast food item wrappers in the house from trespassers. The man checked the house before police arrived and officers told him to fortify the home to keep people out until he could make repairs.
12:52 p.m.: A resident at Aspire Apartments, 27255 Pavilion Parkway, said they could hear someone screaming and yelling in an upstairs apartment and sounded like someone was being assaulted. Police checked and said they were watching a really good football game.
1:49 p.m.: A man was inside the Juanita Market, 340 W. Grant Line Road, bothering customers, cursing and yelling. The man had moved outside and was loitering in front of the store. The caller said the same man was there the day before doing the same thing. Police checked but the man had left the area.
3:21 p.m.: A woman said a group of about six people were beating her husband in the front yard of their home in the 3400 block of Eagle Rock Place. Her husband got in the house and the group was smashing the front door with different objects. The woman said the group left and her son was bleeding from trying to stop the fight. Medics were called to check the husband who had a planter thrown at his head.
7:41 p.m.: Someone stole the laundry from two different people at Spin Cycle Laundry, 22 E. 11th Street. Both people field an online report.
10:35 p.m.: Someone ransacked a car at Tracy Park Apartments, 2800 N. Tracy Blvd. Suitcases, jewelry valued at more than $1,000, iPads, and bank cards were among the items taken.
Saturday
12:51 a.m.: Two teen boy were in fighting the 1900 block of Clearbrook Court. The caller said one teen had the other on the ground during the fight and both left the in the same white Toyota.
6:22 a.m.: A caller said a man was sleeping in a red four-door sedan parked on the side of his home in the 2900 block of Coventry Drive. The caller said the man was throwing trash and vomited in his yard. Police checked and the car was gone.
7:38 a.m.: Someone knocked over six mailboxes and sections of a fence with a vehicle in the 100 block of Clover Road.
9:12 a.m.: A homeless man was reported to be sleeping, urinating and defecating inside Lava Laundry, 824 W 11th Street. The caller said it was an ongoing problem with this homeless person who had defecated in one of the washing machines and they were in the process of getting a restraining order against him. The caller wanted police to give the man a no trespass warning.
11:24 a.m.: A person selling oranges was harassing customers at Well Fargo, 1900 W. 11th Street. Police checked and the seller was gone.
2:17 p.m.: A caller said two boys had opened a gate and were on the school grounds of St. Bernard’s Church. 165 W. Eaton Avenue. Police checked and found two boys skateboarding on the school property. Police told them to leave and gave them a warning.
5:39 p.m.: A man who had previously been given a no-trespass warning was inside Walgreens, 1830 W. 11th Street, behind the counter taking cigarettes. Police arrested the man outside the store and he was given a citation and released.
8:11 p.m.: A customer was upset at Domino’s Pizza, 708 W. 11th Street, because he was asked to wait outside for his order. The man was upset and threatening employees. Employees said the man thought they were being racist asking him to wait outside. The man was gone when police arrived.
9:21 p.m.: Someone complained about a loud party in the 700 block of Quail Run Circle. Police checked and said there was no noise. The person called back and said the music was turned back up and they wanted the gathering broken up because of COVID restrictions. Police told the caller they do not enforce COVID restrictions and talked to the resident having the party, who agreed to lower the bass volume down.
11:35 p.m.: A resident in the 2600 block Amatchi Court said someone had egged her house. She said her house had been egged last week too and she knew who did that but didn’t know who had just egged it.
Friday
3:28 a.m.: A caller said they woke up to someone screaming behind their home in the 1600 block of Staggs Leap lane. The caller said it was a man in baggy pants who was pacing behind the home. Police checked on the man and arrested him for being drunk in public.
7:26 a.m.: A man said someone stole his 2014 Hyundai Sonata from the driveway of his home in the 300 block of E. Lowell Avenue and he thought it might have been taken by his ex-wife. Modesto police reported finding the car several hours later.
8:29 a.m.: A group of homeless people had a bonfire near Sixth and A streets. Police had the fire department extinguish the fire.
10:38 a.m.: Staff at the Tracy Animal Shelter, 2375 Paradise Road, said someone used a crowbar they left behind to open kennel cages and take dogs. Staff said they thought it might have been the owner of the dogs who damaged the kennels.
12:21 p.m.: An employee at Tracy Market, 15 E. Grant Line Road, said someone in a convertible Ford Mustang stole the nozzle and hose from of the store’s gas pumps. The caller said they had video footage of the theft.
4:35 p.m.: An aggressive Chihuahua that kept getting out and running around was reported in the area of Sagewood and Twin Creeks lanes. The caller said the dog was almost hit by passing vehicles and the dog’s owner wasn’t doing anything about it. Police returned the dog to the owner’s home.
9:21 p.m.: The California Highway Patrol told Tracy police they had information of a planned sideshow that was set to start at the Sonic Drive-In at West Valley Mall, 3080 Naglee Road, and then head to different sites outside town. A security guard near Promontory Parkway said about 10 cars had gathered but were leaving toward Schulte Road.
9:56 p.m.: A woman stole lottery tickets from the Chevron gas station, 2615 W. Grant Line Road. The caller said the woman got into an older tan suburban and almost wrecked leaving the station. The caller wanted police to be aware in case they tried to steal from other stations.
11:37 p.m.: A caller said someone in the 3000 block of Redbridge Road was “too in love with their Karaoke machine.” Police gave the resident a warning and said they were turning the music off.
Jan. 21
1:46 a.m.: A caller at Jack in the Box, 611 W. Grant Line Road, said four people were in a car at the drive-thru trying to order food and the caller could see bottles of alcohol in the car and could smell marijuana. The car was last seen heading north on Tracy Boulevard. Police checked the area up to Larch Road and couldn’t find them.
6;26 a.m.: A homeless man had been loitering in front of the entrance to New Hope Care Center, 2586 Buthman Avenue, for the past two days and staff was too scared to ask him the leave. Police checked and had the man move along.
11:01 a.m.: Several people called police to report that a train had been stopped at Grant Line Road and MacArthur Drive, with railroad crossing arms down, for at least 10 minutes and traffic was backing up. Police called the railroad company and about 15 minutes later the arms went up.
12:50 p.m.: A woman said her estranged mother and brother were in her backyard breaking windows of her home in the 1800 block of Lotus Way. The woman said the mother still owns the house but lives in a different city and was breaking the windows with a shovel. The woman said the whole incident was recorded on video and she wanted to get a restraining order.
1:35 p.m.: A community mailbox was burglarized in the 1100 block of Nicholas Court. The caller said at 2:30 a.m. a black Cadillac pulled up and took all the mail out. The theft was captured on a neighbor’s surveillance camera.
3:57 p.m.: A driver said two cars were trying to play chicken with her and block her in so she couldn’t pass, travelling east on 11th Street. The driver said she last saw them heading down Cabe road. Police transferred the call to the California Highway Patrol.
6:34 p.m.: A man said two teenage boys were threatening to assault his 16-year-old son at Larsen Park, 1401 S. Central Avenue. The son called his father who arrived at the park and chased them off, with one running toward Sycamore Village Apartments. The mother of one of the teens came out and talked to the father and police and said she would discipline her son over the incident.
8:29: p.m.: A woman at Orchard Mobile Estates, 812 W. Clover Road, said she came home from work and found her 11-year-old son under the influence from marijuana he received from a 14-year-old at a park. She called for advice on what to do and an officer counseled her on proper discipline options as a parent.
10:17 p.m.: A large group of men were being loud playing basketball on a court at Kelly Park, 2155 Tammi Court. Neighbors in the area were afraid to ask the group to quiet down a bit. Police talked to group who said they would be leaving soon and gave them a warning.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
