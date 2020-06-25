A woman on the 1800 block of Alegre Drive called Tracy Police Department at 8:45 p.m. Sunday to report that her husband was in an argument with neighbors who were shooting off fireworks.
One of the neighbors reportedly threatened to go get a gun while the caller’s husband stood on his porch yelling back at the man. The dispatcher urged the woman to tell her husband to go inside, but he refused until he could see a police officer.
Another caller also reported seeing the fireworks in the Alegre Drive area, and a person farther north on Camellia Drive called the police and was willing to sign a complaint about the fireworks. Those were among 22 fireworks complaints that Tracy police received between 8:24 p.m. and midnight on Sunday.
Police received 1,301 calls for service from June 18 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
12:15 a.m.: A group of people in a white Cadillac SUV was seen drinking and throwing fireworks on the 2100 block of West Grant Line Road. Police found a box of fireworks burning and used extinguishers to put it out.
1:48 a.m.: A woman on the 1200 block of Linda Place said she saw two men with flashlight walking around the side of her house. She said there was a locked dumpster in front of the house, and the two men somehow got inside and started rummaging through it and taking things.
3:53 a.m.: A man with a bicycle and a flashlight was seen taking packages from houses on the 500 block of West Whittier Avenue. Police found someone they believed to be the same man at Ritter Family Ball Park and arrested him.
7:04 a.m.: A caller said they thought they saw a seal cross Tracy Boulevard from Legacy Fields and go into some tules next to American Custom Meat, 4276 N. Tracy Boulevard. No animal service officers were on duty, so a message was left for them.
12:32 p.m.: A small safe was reported as stolen from a garage on the 400 block of Ventana Avenue over the weekend. The safe held cash, less than $500, and .40-caliber Beretta semiautomatic handgun with the corresponding paperwork. Nothing else was missing from the garage.
9:25 p.m.: A security guard at the Redbridge Pool House, 2965 Redbridge Road, said about four kids kept going into the pool even though it was closed. Officer checked the area but the kids weren't there.
9:25 p.m.: Police were called to the Microtel Inn, 861 W. Clover Road, to help remove a drunken woman who was allegedly yelling racial slurs and approaching other guests threateningly with a suitcase. The woman left the hotel after getting a refund.
Tuesday
5:03 a.m.: A resident on the 600 block of D Street said a man was breaking into his neighbor’s car parked in a driveway. The resident tried to call his neighbor but he was still asleep, and he got the burglar's attention but he didn't stop going through the car. The dispatcher convinced the resident to stay in the house, and when officers arrived, the man outside was gone. The doors to the car were unlocked and police couldn’t tell whether anything had been taken.
9:11 a.m.: Someone called and told police that they thought a friend who visited Monday night had stolen their white Kia Soul on the first block of Kavanagh Avenue. In the morning, the caller discovered that the car keys, a checkbook and the car were all missing. The police sent a message about the theft.
10:03 a.m.: Police were told about someone trying to sell fireworks on Facebook Marketplace. The person who reported it said they notified Facebook and the post was removed, but the seller kept putting it back up. An investigations unit at the police department was alerted.
10:52 a.m.: A Chrysler 200 was reported as stolen from the 1000 block of North Tracy Boulevard. The caller said the engine was running but they still had the key fob. Police checked the area and couldn’t find the car. An email about the theft was sent to a regional task force.
12:23 p.m.: A man with a knife reportedly got out of a green Nissan on International Parkway near Schulte Road and stabbed himself with a knife. A San Joaquin Sheriff’s Department deputy was with the man, and an ambulance was being sent.
5:52 p.m.: A caller reported that an older man walked up to a person sleeping on the ground in front of Walgreens, 1830 W. 11th St., and kicked him in the face hard enough to break his glasses. The caller said the attack appeared unprovoked. Police found the man who had been kicked, who told officers that he had tried to help the other man out and been accused of theft. He didn’t want to press charges, but he did ask for an ambulance.
Monday
1:51 a.m.: A fire was reported in a port-a-potty at the Tracy Transit Station, 50. E Sixth St. The caller didn’t know whether it was occupied. Firefighters confirmed that no one was inside.
3:03 a.m.: A resident on the 300 block of Fairmont Court said a man stole packages from a neighbor’s mailbox and fled older white Dodge Neon. The officer checked the mailbox, said there didn’t appear to be any damage, and gave the resident a card so the neighbor could call about the theft.
8:14 a.m.: A caller said someone was setting fireworks in the area of Duncan Drive and Neves Street. The caller was very specific about which house the fireworks were coming from and described the clothing of the person who set them off. Police talked to a different person at the house, who denied any knowledge of the fireworks, and gave them a warning.
12:26 p.m.: Someone complained about people making a mess and leaving belongings on the sidewalk and street around Hoyt Park, 234 Dale Odell Drive. A city code enforcement officer said he had been to the park earlier and was taking care of the problem.
1:20 p.m.: A man who had been looking for the place where illegal fireworks were being launched reported a fire in the backyard of a vacant house in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue. There was no damage to the house, and the local fire department put out the fire.
3:11 p.m.: A caller at the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts, 715 N. Central Ave., said they had video footage of a man who punched the center’s windows and broke one of them. The man also punched the windows of a marked city vehicle parked in front of the Grand.
8:27 p.m.: About 200 cars were gathered at the West Valley Mall, 3200 Naglee Road, driving recklessly and racing though the parking lots. An officer who arrived on scene could hear vehicles spinning doughnuts in the Target parking lot said some of the cars were leaving the mall at the east entrance. The officer said there were still about 100 cars at the mall, and the California Highway Patrol and the San Joaquin Sheriff's Office were warned to be on the lookout for potential sideshows.
Sunday
12:20 a.m.: A fire was reported in the bushes of a home in the 1800 block of Chester Drive. The caller said the fire was started by fireworks and another caller said they were unsure if there was anyone in the home where the fire was.
1:35 a.m.: A school security guard at West High School, 1775 W. Lowell Ave., called and said there were several people in the swimming pool.
1:56 a.m.: A car crashed into the median at Tracy Boulevard and Rockport Drive, trapping the driver inside the car. Police arrived and arrested the man on suspicion of drunken driving. A tow truck was called to remove the car, which left a lot of fluids on the road.
2:04 p.m.: A blue Ford Fusion was reported as stolen from the parking lot of Macy’s, 3400 Naglee Road.
2:42 p.m.: A caller complained about a house party on the 100 block of Carmel Way where people had set off fireworks the night before and did doughnuts in the street with children present. The caller wanted police to talk to them about the illegal fireworks and the reckless driving. A second person called police about three cars driving recklessly.
4:17 p.m.: Someone complained about a neighbor's loud music on the 1300 block of Holly Drive. Police found that it was a mariachi band playing music and told the musicians about the neighbor’s complaint and gave them a warning.
Saturday
2 a.m.: A caller reported fireworks being set off by three men at the entrance to Chesapeake Bay Apartments, 2941 W. Lowell Ave. Other callers also reported fireworks in the area, with one saying they were at Hawkins Court and another caller saying there was a group of about 100 people on Rochester Court. Police checked the apartment complex and the surrounding areas and couldn’t find anyone with fireworks. Police responded to 44 calls about illegal fireworks throughout the day.
8:06 a.m.: A stolen box truck from Fremont was found in the parking lot of The Market at the corner of Tracy Hills Drive and Criseldo Mina Avenue. The door locks and ignition had all been damaged, and the truck’s cargo space was empty. Police had the truck towed.
11:19 a.m.: Someone called from McDonald's, 1820 W. 11th St., and said a 10-year-old child was driving a Ford F-150 pickup in the drive-thru lane with an adult in the passenger seat. The caller took down the license plate number and said the truck headed east on 11th Street. Police went to the address where the truck was registered, but it wasn’t there.
12:34 p.m.: A caller said a driver in a gold Audi with blacked-out windows hit their vehicle and drove off at the back entrance to the mall, 3200 Naglee Road.
7:19 p.m.: Someone asked for extra police patrols because of a group of Ford Mustangs spinning doughnuts in the intersection of Holly Drive and Clover Road. The person said it was a frequent occurrence, usually in the afternoon, Friday through Sunday. They planned to talk to someone at the city about having speed bumps installed.
9:52 p.m.: A man got into an argument with a clerk at the Safeway gas station, 1804 W. 11th St., who he said was refusing to let him get gas because he pulled in too fast. Someone from the station also called the police about the man yelling at the clerk and banging on the pumps. The man said he had already paid for his gas and didn't want a refund because his tank was on empty.
11:20 p.m.: A resident on the 100 of Lincoln Boulevard reported two large, panther-like animals in their backyard. The resident and their daughter said they both saw the animals, which they described as bobcat- or larger-sized and all black. Both animals left the yard when the resident went to check on a barking dog. Police said they would forward the information to animal control, and officers checked the area and found some black cats but nothing that resembled a panther.
Friday
5:50 a.m.: A caller said a man had jumped a fence and was fishing with bait from the dock at the Hidden Lake Clubhouse near Eastlake Circle.
9:11 a.m.: A catalytic converter was reported as stolen off a 2009 Toyota Prius during the night on the 1000 block of Tulloch Drive.
12:46 p.m.: A woman outside Mountain Mike’s Pizza, 2260 W. Grant Line Road, was reportedly trying to slap cars as they passed by. The person who called the police said her car was one of those the woman tried to slap. Police checked the area but couldn’t find her.
2:09 p.m.: Three men on motorcycles were reportedly shooting fireworks at each other while riding on the grass at Clyde Bland Park, 1753 Blandford Lane. When police checked the area, the motorcycles were gone, but they found and extinguished a small fire.
4:01 p.m.: A caller said a man was trying to sell him a trailer with a forged “pink slip.” The caller was trying to buy the trailer via OfferUp, and the seller sent a picture of the trailer’s certificate of title. The caller checked the title with AAA, who told him it was fake. The caller told police that the seller was supposed to meet in the Taco Bell parking lot, 2320 N. Tracy Blvd. Police arrived and found that the trailer had been stolen out of Santa Clara County. The trailer was towed away, and the seller was arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property and booked into county jail.
9:25 p.m.: Police were called about a grass fire burning between the sound wall and Interstate 205 near Tracy Boulevard. Residents reported seeing see flames behind their homes and on a section of the freeway embankment, and one caller said it was right behind a home on Hawthorne Drive. Local firefighters responded and said they would call the police if they needed help.
June 18
1:48 a.m.: A man who left a nightclub reportedly fired a gun into the air up to eight times at Northgate Village, 1005 Pescadero Ave. The man got into an older model gold Ford Explorer and was leaving the area when he stopped in the parking lot and fired the gun. The car was last seen heading east on Pescadero Avenue. The person who called the police said the man, who was described as heavyset and wearing a cowboy hat, had been at the nightclub. No license plate was given for the car but the caller said they had a picture of the car. Officers checked the area but couldn’t find the car.
1:54 a.m.: A caller in the area of Russell Street and Steinbeck Way was extremely upset about fireworks being launched from the neighborhood. The caller felt the police department was not “dealing with it” and expressed a desire for martial law to address the problem.
6:36 a.m.: A person at Microtel Inn, 861 Clover Road, reported that someone had broken into a work truck and had stolen tools worth more than $5,000. He wanted an officer to call him to discuss the theft.
11:23 a.m.: A driver stopped in the drive-thru lane of Burger King, 2890 W. Grant Line Road, and refused to leave until the business gave him a coupon.
4:57 p.m.: A woman said she had caught a man trying to take a video under her dress in Walmart, 3010 W. Grant Line Road. The man left when she confronted him and headed east through the shopping center on foot. The store reportedly had a video of the incident.
9:26 p.m.: A caller reported hearing about five shots from a semiautomatic gun in the area of Forest Hills Drive and Tennis Lane. The caller was certain the sounds were gunfire and not fireworks. Several other callers reported hearing gunshots too. A police officer was able to confirm that someone had set off fireworks in the area.
10:55 p.m.: A man in front of the 7-Eleven store, 455 W. Grant Line Road, was seen punching himself in the face and punching a machine outside the store. The person who called the police said the man was also bothering customers. Police talked with the man and let him go.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.