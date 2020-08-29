A person on the 2200 block of Tahoe Circle called police at 1:40 p.m. Wednesday to report a suspected marijuana grow house. The caller and a handyman could smell the weed, and when they knocked, three men ran from the house but left a van in the garage. Police confirmed that it was a marijuana grow house and called in the department’s special investigative unit, a crime scene technician, and code enforcement. Pacific Gas & Electric Co. was also notified about a possible bypass wired in the home.
Tracy police received 1,476 calls for service from Aug. 20 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
4:34 a.m.: Police were told of a garbage can on fire in front of a liquor store at Parker Avenue and 11th Street. An officer mostly put it out before the fire department arrived.
4:51 a.m.: A resident on the 1100 block of Mamie Anderson Lane said someone in a small green car with no rear license plate stole a part from the resident's Toyota Prius, probably the catalytic converter.
10:39 a.m.: A woman said her red Ford Focus had been stolen from the area of Larsen Alley and West Street. She said she had a bill of sale and an email from the Department of Motor Vehicles proving she was the new owner.
2:23 p.m.: Someone called to report people setting up tents near the dog park at El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Ave. The caller didn’t feel safe walking at the park because they were there.
4:13 p.m.: A woman on the 2900 block of Tracy Boulevard told police she received a call and, after giving the caller her Social Security number, realized too late that it was a scam. The woman clarified that she gave only the last four digits of her Social Security number, and there hadn’t been any fraudulent activity on any of her accounts yet. Police told the woman about how to safeguard her identity and watch for suspicious activity.
7:45 p.m.: A caller complained about loud music coming from the New Covenant Church, 324 N. West St., saying it was an ongoing problem. The dispatcher noted that the music was audible over the phone and said neighborhood resource officers would be notified. An officer who went to the church said the churchgoers closed a door and said it would be the last song with the service ending in about a half an hour.
7:55 p.m.: Police were called to Kimball High School, 3200 Jaguar Run, for a report of three cows on Lammers Road. An officer found two cows and was told the California Highway Patrol and someone from animal control at the sheriff's office were on the way. The cows were eventually put back into their pasture.
Tuesday
5:45 a.m.: A resident in the 1900 block of Parker Avenue said both of their cars in the driveway had been vandalized. A Nissan Titan had the windows smashed and a Chevy Tahoe had a window pushed down and the registration stolen with the new license plate stickers still attached.
7:10 a.m.: A caller in the 6200 block of Cameo Way said she needed help getting rid of a rattlesnake in her backyard. She said she knew it was a rattlesnake because she had heard and seen its rattles, and after calling a couple of pest control companies, she hadn’t found anyone who could help her. Animal control officers were notified about the snake.
8:21 a.m.: Two cows were seen on the loose near Kimball High School, 3200 Jaguar Run. The cows were last seen heading toward Lammers Road. Police looked but didn’t find the stray cows.
11:59 a.m.: The police were called to deal with a man who was reportedly harassing girls sitting outside at Starbucks Coffee, 1857 W. 11th St. He allegedly told the girls, who were 11 years old, “You’re pretty, I want to sleep with you.” The person who reported him also told the police he had been ignoring requests to leave for hours and had said he wanted to go to jail. Police talked with the man and gave him a trespassing warning to stay away from the coffee shop.
3:48 p.m.: A resident on the 500 block of West 10th Street said he returned home and found a man in his backyard who claimed to be working on gas lines for Pacific Gas & Electric Co, but he wouldn’t show a badge or identification. The resident called PG&E, which didn’t have a contractor in the area, and the man drove off down Roosevelt Avenue in a white truck with red lettering. Nothing was stolen or damaged. Police checked the area but said the man was gone.
10:48 p.m.: A caller on the 200 block of Emerson Avenue said someone hit his Dodge Durango and drove off. Another caller reported seeing a SUV with major damage driving on Court Drive and said the trail of leaking fluids led to Emerson and Holly Drive. Police found a Lincoln Navigator with major front-end damage, arrested a woman, and later cited her at the hospital after she said she was driving.
10:59 p.m.: Someone said a flare had been launched into the air pointing east from the area around Whittier or Emerson avenues. Police checked the area and couldn’t find anything.
Monday
5:29 a.m.: A resident on the 4200 block of Middlefield Drive said a man rang the doorbell and left. The caller wanted to show officers the doorbell camera video and said it appeared the man had a dark handle in his shorts. Others in the neighborhood called as well, one telling police that the man said he was a rapper selling CDs. Police found and detained the man and then let him go with a warning. About 2½ hours later, people reported that the man was back and had possibly changed his clothes and was ringing doorbells again. Police checked and couldn’t find him.
7:33 a.m.: A caller from Georgia said a Springfield XDS pistol had been stolen from a safe while being transported from a unit at Public Storage, 300 E. Larch Road, to his home in Georgia. He gave the police a serial number for the handgun, which was recorded as stolen.
11:04 a.m.: A man was reported to be shaving in the bathroom at Winco, 2850 Pavilion Parkway, and yelling and aggressively waving his disposable shaver at people. Someone at the store called again later and said the man was throwing things into carts and throwing the carts around. Police found the man and gave him a warning.
11:40 a.m.: A woman told police a man had robbed her while she was trying to sell marijuana four days earlier at the skate park at El Pescadero Park, 299 W. Grant Line Road. She said he dragged her with his car as he drove away. The woman said she had already gotten the medical aid she needed. When the police questioned her further, she said to forget about it.
2:56 p.m.: A resident on the 1800 block of Duncan Drive complained about a neighbor’s red tractor-trailer cab parked in a driveway with the back end sticking out into the street. It was gone when the police arrived.
10:09 p.m.: Someone called about at least two people smoking marijuana in a silver Chevrolet Malibu parked near Veterans Park on Dandelion Loop. The caller hadn’t seen the car in the area before. Police gave the people a warning.
Sunday
2:15 a.m.: A police officer stopped an older Ford Bronco that was driving the wrong way along roads on the eastern side of town. A caller spotted the Bronco first on MacArthur Drive and followed it as it turned to go west in the eastbound lanes of 11th Street. The caller followed it to Tracy High School, 315 E. 11th St., where police stopped the driver. A field sobriety test determined that the driver was not intoxicated, but the police had the Bronco towed after learning that the driver did not have a license.
7:27 a.m.: A parent said their 16-year-old daughter sent naked pictures and videos of herself on Snapchat to someone claiming to be a 17-year-old boy, and when she broke up with him, he said he was going to keep the pictures and videos and told her she couldn’t break up with him. The parent said the other person appeared to have altered the photos of himself and might actually be an adult. Police talked to the daughter and said they would follow up with a report.
10:26 a.m.: Someone from the Church of God, 86 E. 10th St., said a man was lying in the yard refusing to leave. Police checked on the man and found that several people had restraining orders against him. The man left a truckload of trash on the sidewalk in front of the church, including crates of bottles, bags and other items, and a city crew was called to clean up the mess.
1:56 p.m.: Two kids on dirt bikes were reportedly riding on the grass at Veterans Park, 238 Glenhaven Drive. They were estimated to be going about 40 mph, heading toward the baseball diamond. The dirt bike riders were gone when an officer arrived, but he said he would stay a little longer in case they came back.
4:34 p.m.: A woman driving a Chrysler 300 struck a light pole in front of Kellogg Distribution, 1550 N. Chrisman Road. She said her nose and arm hurt but didn’t want emergency medical help. The pole was leaning after the crash, and public works was called to check on it.
6:45 p.m.: Someone reported hearing and seeing bottle rockets going off in Boylen Court. Police checked the area and couldn’t find anything.
7:37 p.m.: Four riders on dirt bikes were seen ignoring stop signs near MacArthur Drive and Mount Diablo Road. The caller suspected one of the riders might be intoxicated. A second caller reported the same thing near Mount Diablo Road and Arroyo Seco Way, and when she asked them to slow down, one of them made an obscene gesture at her. Police checked the area but they were gone.
Saturday
3:17 a.m.: A security guard for an Amazon truck lot said he could see, in his rear view mirror, that someone was walking along the fence line next door inside Western Pacific Crane, 275 W. Larch Road. The security guard guessed the person was doing something behind the post office annex. Police tried to call someone from the crane business to check it out, but no one answered.
7:43 a.m.: A caller on the 1600 block of Tamarisk Lane said a neighbor had about a dozen dogs and might have a dog breeding business at the home. Police planned to notify the animal control officers.
8:25 a.m.: Tracy Nissan, 3195 N. Naglee Road, said someone stole the rims off three new 2020 Nissan Altimas, along with the rims from a customer’s 2005 Infinity G35. The dealership wanted to work with an officer, not file an online report.
8:49 a.m.: A man loitering near the bathrooms at Thoming Park, 1001 Cambridge Place, told a park visitor he was waiting to buy some crank, and that person called the police, expressing concern about children playing in the park. Police had the man leave the area.
11:41 a.m.: A woman called the police stating that a man claimed she had a warrant and need to buy CVS gift cards to clear the warrant. Police warned her it was a scam and not to give out any information.
5:46 p.m.: A man on the 500 block of East Seventh Street told police he had an accident with a gun and shot himself. Police had an ambulance wait nearby until the man met them outside. He told them the gun was in an upstairs room, and officers checked the house to make sure it was empty and had the ambulance crew tend to the man.
10:18 p.m.: A resident on the first block of Ferdinand Street said something exploded at a neighbor’s house behind hers. She called back and clarified that a neighbor had thrown fireworks into the yard and hurt her husband’s leg, and she wanted an officer to come to their home after talking with the neighbor. Police said they would follow up with a report.
Friday
6:53 a.m.: A teen driver skidded off the road at 11th Street and Lammers Road and ended up in a ditch. The vehicle’s air bags went off and it was left inoperable, but the driver was uninjured. The driver’s mother was there and had already called a tow truck. Police said there was no damage to any city property and left it at that.
1:33 p.m.: A caller from the Kendall Center, 510 Whispering Winds Drive, was concerned about a homeless man pacing back and forth in the business complex and going in and out of one of the buildings. Police checked the area but couldn’t find the man.
2:33 p.m.: Someone called police to complain about a homeless encampment between the railroad tracks and In-Shape Health Club, 101 S. Tracy Blvd. The caller said the people there weren’t doing anything wrong, but they were close to his neighborhood and were driving down the property values.
9:23 p.m.: Tracy police were told that about 25 cars and trucks were involved in a side show in the area of Promontory and International parkways. Stockton police offered to send their side show task force. The caller said the cars had moved to a gas station on Schulte Road and International Parkway, and Tracy police met with the Stockton task force and said they had it under control.
Aug. 20
1:12 a.m.: Two vehicles, an SUV and a hatchback, were reported to be doing doughnuts in the area of Schulte and Stanford roads. The caller said one of the drivers had parked on the side of the road and might have been drinking something out of a brown paper bag. Police transferred the call to the California Highway Patrol.
10:30 a.m.: A man walking around the gas pumps at Safeway, 1801 W. 11th St., was allegedly trying to scam people out of money. Police checked the lot and the area around a nearby coffee shop but didn’t find the man.
11:02 a.m. A caller said someone drilled a hole into their gas tank and drained out all the gasoline while their car was parked at the Tracy Transit Station, 50 E. Sixth St.
12:38 p.m.: Starting shortly after an announcement about evacuations south of Tracy related to a wildfire burning in the hills, police received numerous calls from people wanting to know whether they needed to pack up and leave the city. Through the day, police fielded 222 calls seeking clarification about the evacuation orders and warnings, which did not include anyone within city limits.
2:44 p.m.: A resident on the 1800 block of Mount Pellier Street said a man who had been hired to do some remodeling work took a toilet, a water faucet and a backsplash, worth a total of $750, from her home. The man had told her he took them because she hadn’t paid him, and she said she didn’t pay him because he wasn’t working. She told the police she just wanted the fixtures back.
10:16 p.m.: A white Mercedes filled with teenagers was reported to be driving recklessly in the area of Cordelia Lane. The caller said the car had been going close to 90 mph at one point and had parked on Ellis Town Drive in front of new housing development, and a white Camaro was also involved. Police talked with both drivers about the allegations and gave them a warning.
