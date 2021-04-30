One person was taken into custody by Tracy Police after allegedly firing a gun in the 1400 block of Ferngrove Court in west Tracy Saturday evening.
Police said they received multiple calls of shots fired shortly after 8 p.m.
Police found out the incident involved two people and the person who allegedly fired the handgun went back inside a home on Ferngrove Court. The other person involved in the shooting was uninjured and was taken to a safe area. Nearby residents were told to shelter in place.
Police surrounded the home and closed off roads leading to the court.
The department’s mobile command post was brought to nearby Zanussi Park and the SWAT team and crisis response unit also were also called to the scene.
Shortly after 10:30 p.m. as members of the SWAT team were moving toward the house, the suspect who fired the gun exited the home and surrendered, and was taken into custody without incident.
Police said no one was reported injured by gunfire.
Police did not provide further information about the suspect, any arrests or the incident.
Tracy police received 1,237 calls for service from April 22 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
1:30 a.m.: Police were called to check on a woman laying down in front of Goodwill, 2626 N. Tracy Blvd. The caller said the woman wasn’t responding when talked to and had a few clothing bags covering her face.
8:18 a.m.: An employee at McDonalds, 236 E. 11th Street was accused of stealing money from the business.
2:38 p.m.: A caller at Chevron, 1960 W. 11th Street, said someone tagged a metal sign at the gas station with a marker. The tagging was wiped off and the caller said they had video of the suspect including their vehicle’s license plate.
5:45 p.m. A woman was in an argument with another person at Jack in the Box, 611 W. Grant Line Road, and could be heard over the phone demanding car keys, a phone and a credit card.
Tuesday
1:10 a.m.: A guest at the Hampton Inn, 2400 Naglee Road, told police someone had just burglarized their truck parked at the hotel.
11:49 a.m.: Someone reported that the house their mother lives in on the 2200 block of Barcelona Drive had been damaged in an egging. The caller said this was the second time it happened and screens were broken in the incident.
4:48 p.m.: A caller in the 200 block of Hunter Trail said they had information on a person who had been using his name and date of birth for an identity theft.
Monday
5:31 a.m.: A window was broken at Burger King, 2890 W. Grant Line Road. The caller was afraid to go into the business until an officer arrived. The caller said the break didn’t appear big where anyone could enter the building.
11:03 a.m.: A resident on the 2800 block of Tejas Lane said his 16-foot utility trailer was stolen some time over the weekend.
1:58 p.m.: A woman on the 4400 block of Glenhaven Drive said her son came home and found someone scratching the window of her car with a rock.
5:56 p.m.: A caller from Macy’s, 3400 Naglee Road said they had caught a woman stealing about $2,100 worth of merchandise and wanted an officer to respond.
Sunday
5:59 a.m.: A manager at Burger King, 2890 W. Grant Line Road, found a dining room window had been smashed in and the door to the business had been damaged. The manager told police no one had checked inside yet.
8:32 a.m.: A caller said someone stole a green Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that had a lumber rack, ladders and a bunch of tools in the back from the parking lot of the Extended Stay hotel, 2526 Pavilion Parkway.
10:15 a.m.: A resident in the 500 block of Centre Court Drive said he saw a homeless man break a window of his vehicle.
8:45 p.m.: A customer at the Sonic Drive-In, 3080 Naglee Road, reported about 25 vehicles were racing around in the parking lot.
Saturday
7:45 a.m.: A resident in the 400 block of Tropaz Lane reported a forgery to the police department.
11:20 a.m.: A caller in the 500 block of Wagtail Drive said someone stole their white Ford E250 van filled with tools the day before and a GPS unit in it the van was showing it at an address in Lathrop. The caller told police someone eventually disconnected the GPS.
6:50 p.m.: Four kids were seen riding dirt bikes up and streets in the area of Village Drive and Amber Court. The caller was concerned for the kids’ safety because they were doing wheelies and weren’t wearing helmets.
10:27 p.m.: Someone in the 400 block of W. Highland Avenue reported fireworks going off in the area.
Friday
2:36 a.m.: A caller reported the Lava Laundry, 824 W. 11th Street was on fire.
9:22 a.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a Ford flatbed work truck during the night while it was parked at the Microtel Inn, 861 W. Clover Road. The caller said the hotel had video footage of the theft.
10:31 a.m.: A garage in the 400 block of W. Lowell Avenue was broken into through an unlocked side door. The caller said a marine battery, tools, speaker and other items were taken.
3:27 p.m.: Police were called about two women in Target, 2800 Naglee Road who had stolen from the store in the past that were loading a shopping cart with about $1,000 worth of alcohol.
April 22
7:41 a.m.: A caller said his blue specialized nine-speed bicycle worth $1,000 had been stolen sometime during the night from the Tracy Transit Station, 50 E. Sixth Street. The man wanted to talk to an officer and see if they could check video surveillance video from transit station. The man didn’t have the bike’s serial number but had pictures of it.
10:36 a.m.: An employee at Avila Auto Repair, 487 E. Sixth Street, said a customer that came into the business a couple of days ago and started an argument returned yesterday and was harassing him.
10:38 a.m.: Someone reported an argument going on at the Motel 6, 3810 N. Tracy Blvd.
4:08 p.m.: A driver said they were the victim of a hit-and-run accident in the McDonald’s parking lot, 1820 W. 11th Street.
6:55 p.m.: Two teen boys throwing rocks broke a car window in the 700 block of E. 11th Street.
