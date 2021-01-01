Police responded to at least two reports of gunshots near the 2500 block of Christy Court at 2:39 a.m. on Dec. 24. One person heard about six gunshots coming and another said the shots were probably from the area of Sycamore Parkway and Chaplin Way. The second caller also reported two cars, including a maroon sedan, speeding away. The caller said the car may have been recorded on a home security camera. About 40 minutes later police heard from the California Highway Patrol, which was at the scene of a rollover accident at Bird and Linne roads with a maroon Acura that matched the description of one of the cars that Tracy Police were looking for. The driver had been rushed to San Joaquin General Hospital, and the CHP also reportedly found a .357 magnum revolver in the car. The car was impounded as police investigate the incident.
Tracy police received 1,268 calls for service from Dec. 23 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
12:08 a.m.: A driver nearly hit a man who was walking in the middle of the roadway on 11th Street near Corral Hollow Road. The man was last seen heading south on Corral Hollow Road. Police checked but couldn’t find him.
4:06 a.m.: A resident in the 1800 block of Holly Drive called police about an SUV with a trailer that was driving up on her grass and people going through and breaking into cars. The SUV drove off and police spotted the vehicle on Cabrillo Drive and started a brief chase around north Tracy that reached speeds of 80 mph before police called it off. The box trailer the SUV was pulling may have been stolen and police asked the sheriff’s department to check an address of a possible suspect. About an hour later police were called about a motorcycle trailer with two dirt bikes that was stolen from the 1900 block of Chester Drive. Officers thought the trailer might have been the one involved in the chase. An email about the trailer and the dirt bikes was sent to the regional auto theft task force.
10 a.m.: A older homeless man was standing in front of the door at Tracy Market, 15 E. Grant Line Road, drooling and asking customers for money. The caller said the man refused to leave the parking lot. Police gave the man a warning and had him move along.
11:02 a.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a motor home in the 2500 block of Colony Drive.
1:17 p.m.: A resident in the 2700 block of Shofield Lane said a man and woman in a Toyota RAV 4 pulled up to her driveway and dumped a desk and stool on their driveway. Police said public works would pick up the items.
1:53 p.m.: Someone called about a white Mustang and a black Cadillac in a race heading south on Tracy Boulevard from 11th Street. Police checked but the cars were gone.
4:56 p.m.: Police were told about five kids who were trespassing on the Monticello School property, 1001 Cambridge Place. Police checked and said the kids had already left.
6:18 p.m.: A customer at Mountain Mike’s Pizza, 870 W. Schulte Road, shattered a glass door after he became upset with a pizza order. The pizza shop owner didn’t want to press charges but wanted an incident number to handle it as a civil matter.
9:13 p.m.: A man who had been banned from Walmart, 3010 W. Grant Line Road, assaulted a maintenance worker there. The man was known to carry a knife and was threatening to kill the maintenance worker, who wanted to press charges. Police detained the man and other person in his car who also had a knife on his lap and both were given a trespass warning and left the area.
11:01 p.m.: Several residents at Aspire Apartments, 2725 Pavilion Parkway, reported fireworks going off either from or nearby the apartment complex. Officers were sent a message about the fireworks.
Tuesday
1:54 a.m.: Police were called to Quik Stop, 1153 Lincoln Blvd., about a man who had been inside the business for 10 minutes yelling and talking loudly to himself. The caller said the man was scaring customers and the store clerk.
3:05 a.m.: A resident in the 2000 block of Fieldview Drive said someone stole the catalytic converter from their 2009 Toyota Prius.
6:18 a.m.: A woman said she was going to buy a cell phone from someone at Northgate Village, 1005 Pescadero Avenue, but the man strangled her and stomped on her face. The woman said she lost consciousness and when she woke up the man was gone along with the money she brought to buy the phone. A crime scene technician was also called to the scene.
7:56 a.m.: A fire hydrant was found knocked over releasing water at Larch Road and Tracy Boulevard. It was unknown how it was knocked off its mount.
10:06 a.m.: A woman hit another car in the 200 block of Kelley Mist Court and then drove away after getting out to see the damage. A police officer found her and her car on Glenbriar Circle. The woman was given a citation for the hit and run and released at the scene.
12:02 p.m.: A caller at Upscale Catering, 1005 Pescadero Avenue, said somebody had tried to break into the business and had completely removed a casing to a window.
2:39 p.m.: Someone broke into a storage unit at Storquest, 225 Gandy Dancer Lane. The caller said they may have video of the break in recorded.
6:35 p.m.: A resident in the 1500 block of Arrigotti Lane wanted to report a package delivered by a FedEx driver as stolen. The resident said they had a video of the FedEx driver delivering one of two packages and then marking them as both having been delivered. The resident just wanted an incident number to be able to get a refund.
8:12 p.m.: A handgun was stolen out of a car in the 4200 block of Treana Court. The owner said she bought the handgun at a pawn shop in Nevada and the gun was registered to her. The woman didn’t know the serial number to handgun but said it was 9 mm Kel-Tec. Police sent an email to the Department of Justice about the handgun.
9:00 p.m.: A driver in an Amazon tractor trailer drove into the canopy covering the gas pumps at AM-PM Mini Mart, 3425 N. Tracy Blvd. The canopy was shattered above two of the pumps and the caller was concerned it may collapse. The driver returned to the scene and the fire department checked the damage and said it wasn’t a hazard and had the gas pumps shut off.
9:38 p.m.: A caller complained about loud music coming from Rusty’s, 320 W. Grant Line and was willing to sign a complaint. An officer checked and said the bar was quiet but a car playing loud music was in the area before it drove off.
Monday
12:30 a.m.: A woman said a man was trying to get into cars in the parking lot of Gateway Crossing Apartments, 3580 W. Grant Line Road. The caller set off her car alarm to scare him away and the man jumped a fence and ran into a nearby field. Police detained one man during a search.
2:42 a.m.: Police received a call from a person on the 1200 block of Berg Road reporting that the caller’s sister was with a man in a late-1990s Honda Civic that was probably stolen. The caller told police that the man didn’t have a key and he always has a different car. A message was sent to officers about the car possibly being stolen.
10:17 a.m.: Police were called to the 3000 block of Fairfield Drive for two aggressive pit bulls. The dogs reportedly tied to attack an animal control officer, who found the owner of the dogs and issued a citation.
11:30 a.m.: A person on the 2900 block of Frank Brown Drive reportedly received death threats by text from an ex-employee, who threatened to follow the caller home from Santa Clara to Tracy, or possibly hire someone else to kill the person. Police got the name of the person making threats and took a report.
1:13 p.m.: Two people were reported to be living out of a trailer parked near the intersection of Beverly and Madison avenues. The caller said they were taking electricity from a home on Beverly Avenue and trash was gathering all around it. Police talked to the two people who said they were leaving after the New Year holiday.
1:23 p.m.: The occupants of a homeless encampment at Plasencia Fields, 2200 Krohn Road, had broken into a pump house and were stealing electricity using a long extension cord that was partially submerged. Police said the group had been warned before about stealing power.
3:18 p.m.: Someone stole two tires from City Tire and Brake, 275 E. Grant Line Road. The caller said the person who stole the tires was in a silver Honda Accord and the business was going to check video for the car’s license plate number.
4:49 p.m.: A caller from Carnegie Condos, 224 W. Carlton Way, called about a “massive brawl” that occurred 15 minutes previously in a driveway where someone was recently shot and killed. The caller said he thought it was gang-related and people were talking about coming back and “drive bys.” Police set extra patrols for the area.
8:11 p.m.: About 60 cars were gathering in the parking lot of Jack in the Box, 611 W. Grant Line Road, revving their engines and doing burnouts. A security guard was on scene trying to get them to leave but they were refusing. Police arrived and said the cars were leaving.
9:42 p.m.: A driver was stopped by police for speeding up and hitting his car horn as he drove by an officer on a traffic stop. When told he was stopped for speeding and misuse of an emergency device he said “well maybe misuse” but denied speeding. The officer told the man there was no one in front or behind his car or trying to enter the roadway behind him. The man asked how the officer they knew he had used his horn, and the officer told the man he had already admitted to it and the man replied “that’s true.” The man was given a citation.
Sunday
12:14 a.m.: A man kept coming in to the 7-11 store, 455 W. Grant Line Road, and punching the doors and yelling at people. The business wanted the man given a no trespass warning. Police found him nearby and told him to stay away from the store.
3:01 a.m.: A woman said she thought someone had just dumped a stolen pickup truck in front of her home in the 1300 block of Dronero Way, and it was blocking half of her driveway. Police checked the truck, which was registered to an owner in Lodi, and said the tires were bald and had damaged from burnouts or doing doughnuts, likely done in a nearby intersection judging from tire marks on the pavement. Police had the truck towed away.
6:52 a.m.: Police received a call from a man who said another man was trying to get into his car at the Chevron gas station, 755 S. Tracy Blvd. Police said the caller was not cooperative, but also was screaming at the man and begging for police to get there before driving away. Police arrived and took the man into custody at gunpoint.
9:33 a.m.: A caller in the 1900 block of Bristlecone Drive said a catalytic converter was stolen from their vehicle. Another caller from the 2100 block of Tammi Court said their catalytic converter was stolen from a Toyota Prius about three hours later.
10:35 a.m.: Eight community mailboxes were broken into at Sycamore Village Apartments, 400 W. Central Avenue. Two men wee seen going into the mailboxes with keys. There was no damage to the mailboxes and the caller wanted an incident number since there were no suspects.
11:49 a.m.: A black bull was standing in the east bound lanes of Corral Hollow Road near Interstate 580. The bull got out through a hole in a nearby fence and was standing near the shoulder eating grass. Police called the California Highway Patrol to help corral the bull. Officer slowed traffic through the area while the owner was called. CHP officers tried to move the bull to flatter ground and eventfully got the bull back on to its property.
1:35 p.m.: Two people stole a man’s shoes and said he had to give them his jacket to get them back at the Best Western Motel, 811 W. Clover Road. The two people, a man and a woman demanded the man give them cash and his jacket for the return of his shoes.
3:43 p.m.: A caller said a woman gave her 13-year-old daughter Jell-O shots and the girl was throwing up in the 300 block of West Court. The woman said she thought the shots were laced with something that made her daughter sick. Medics said the girl might be related to another medical emergency call and it was later discovered the girl and another kid bought edibles from someone they met on Snapchat and took them.
5:35 p.m.: A fire was burning in grass and trees near the Tracy Boulevard off ramp from Interstate 205. The fire was spreading along the embankment and was igniting a fence near a temple and a hotel.
5:49 p.m.: A caller said they were scammed out of $1,800 by someone selling fake laptops from the O’Reilly Auto Parts lots, 3322 N. Tracy Blvd.
9:01 p.m.: A blue Dodge Charger was spinning its wheels doing burnouts and doughnuts in the parking of FoodMaxx, 1950 W. 11th Street. The caller said they were driving reckless and doing doughnuts on Corral Hollow Road. Police said it was s mall group of three cars having a meet-up in the Well Fargo parking lot.
10:26: A caller said residents of home in the 200 block of Club House Way were outside drinking while their children were screaming and yelling riding their bikes down the street. Police gave them a lecture and released them.
Saturday
2:15 a.m.: A caller said three people were going through cars at Landmark Place Townhomes, 201 E. Grant Line Road. The caller said the three men had flashlights looking through car windows and were trying door handles vehicles the parking lot. Police checked the lot and were told he men left in a white Mercedes and were last seen heading east on Grant Line Road.
7:56 a.m.: A resident in a rural section of Tracy in the 8500 block of Schulte Road said a woman was trying to dump garbage on the caller’s property. The caller followed the woman back to her address in city limits. Police contacted the woman but the caller did not want to press charges, so an officer advised the woman about proper disposal methods penalties for illegal dumping.
10:18 a.m.: A man was asking for money and dropping his pants to expose himself in front of Fresh Donuts, 1274 W. 11th Street. The man had left when police arrived.
11:53 a.m.: A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a 2006 GMC Sierra in the 500 block of De Bord Drive.
1:55 p.m.: A grey two-wheel caddy valued at $500 was taken from the Aspire Apartments complex, 2725 Pavilion Parkway. The caller thought it may have been taken by a homeless person and just wanted to talk to an officer in case they come across it.
4:57 p.m.: A resident in the 100 block of East 22nd Street said someone broke into his house and took cash and the keys to his vehicle. He thought they entered through unlocked rear windows.
6:43 p.m.: Two kids shoplifted from Walmart, 3010 W. Grant Line Road and ran from the store. The caller detained a third kid who was an accomplice. The three kids arrived on a bus and there was no more information on the two that got away. The third kid was released at the store.
10:17 p.m.: A man with blood on his clothing was asking employees at the Best Buy warehouse, 6653 Hopkins Roads for a ride to Richmond. Police talked to the man who said he had moved to a new warehouse at the corner of Promontory and International parkways. Police said the man had cash for a cab ride to Richmond and gave him a courtesy ride to a nearby gas station.
11:41 p.m.: Police went to a silent hold-up alarm coming from Taco Bell, 915 S. Tracy Blvd., and were told a man not wearing a mask was inside starting an argument with his girlfriend. The man had been arguing about not getting money back and at one point threw ice at his girlfriend. Officers talked to the man and a sergeant talked to the employee about the proper use of the silent holdup panic button.
Friday
12:34 a.m.: A caller said “losers who don’t care about people sleeping” were setting off fireworks near Raley’s, 2550S. Tracy Blvd. Officers were told to watch for fireworks going off in the area of Tracy Boulevard and Valpico Road along with the Raley’s parking lot.
6:02 a.m.: Police were called about a truck on fire in a field behind the Tracy Transit Station, 50 E. Sixth Street. Police told the fire department that the 1999 Ford Explorer was close to Third Street on railroad property. A caller said a woman may have set the truck on fire and she was driving a yellow Chevrolet Silverado leaving the area.
10:47 a.m.: A dark colored Dodge Challenger was speeding and driving erratically near Bill Schwartz Park, 1800 Peony Drive. A police officer stopped the car, which was seen spinning doughnuts in an intersection near the park. Due to staffing shortages the driver was given a verbal warning and the car released to his mother.
12:55 p.m.: One of two dirt bikes crashed into a car on Corral Hollow Road near Valpico Road and fled the scene. The caller said they were uninjured but their car was damaged and the two dirt bikes were last seen turning onto Peony Drive. A police officer spotted a dirt bike and rider that matched the description and followed him through south Tracy before losing sight of him. The owner of the car later told police they didn’t want to press charges on the dirt bike rider.
5:12 p.m.: A homeless man was inside Tracy Suds Laundromat, 2321 N. Tracy Blvd., making a mess after he was told not to return to the building. Police told the man to leave and not come back.
6:05 p.m.: Police were called to Waterstone Apartments, 1951 Middlefield Drive, for a report of something on fire. Officers were told someone may be burning something on their patio. Police detained one person and had the fire department put out a small fire on a porch. A woman was arrested on charges of arson and battery on a police officer for spitting on a sergeant.
7:43 p.m. A couple of people reported shots fired in the area around the 1400 block of Vintage Court and later from Monument Drive. Officer checked the areas but couldn’t find any sign of a shooting.
9:51 p.m.: A caller told police they could hear vehicles racing on MacArthur Drive between Schulte and Valpico roads. Officers were sent a message about the cars.
Dec. 24
2:28 a.m.: A caller said about 15 people were in the front and back yards of a home in the 800 block of Tennis Lane having a party and playing loud music. The residents said they were shutting the party down and police gave them a warning.
4:31 a.m.: Police were called to the Altamont Corridor Express train station, 4800 S. Tracy Blvd., for a train that was arriving with a homeless man who was trying to ride to San Jose for free. The train operator said the homeless man said police would have to take him off the train. Officers waited for the train to arrive and were later told they would let the man ride to San Jose and try to find money to pay them there.
9:28 a.m.: Someone stole the business sign for the Flower Pavilion, 98 W 10th Street. The sign is valued at $2,000 and the caller said they thought they knew who stole the sign but they didn’t have any proof.
11:50 a.m.: Gasoline was siphoned out of a car parked at Tracy Place Apartments, 902 W. 11th Street.
1:32 p.m.: A caller said a few people were riding four-wheelers in William Adams Park, 4089 English Oak Drive, but couldn’t give police a description of them. The four-wheelers were gone when police arrived.
2:46 p.m.: A homeless man was in the Happy Dragon restaurant, 2308 East Street, for 20 minutes “talking crazy” and refusing to leave. The caller wanted the man removed from the business and given a trespass warning. Police said the man was leaving.
4:31 p.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a pickup truck in the 1900 block of Foxclove Drive.
6:04 p.m.: Two men with a handgun robbed Rite Aid, 599 E. Valpico Road. The men took an undisclosed amount of cash from three registers and then left on foot. Police checked an area near MacArthur Drive where one of the men were seen but couldn’t find anyone.
9:21 p.m.: Several callers reported fireworks were being launched from somewhere near Tracy Boulevard and Valpico Road. Officers were sent a message about the fireworks sightings.
11:23 p.m.: A resident near the Broken Arrow Saloon, 117 W. 11th Street called about loud music coming from the bar. A code enforcement officer said the bar has been eligible for criminal and administrative citations since Nov. 20. Officer found the back door to the bar was open and music playing inside. The bar owner said they would turn the music down.
Dec. 23
12:39 a.m.: A man said he had been jumped in El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Ave., and the assailant took his phone. The victim had scrapes on his face and knee and was at a Manteca hospital for treatment and would get in touch with Tracy police when he returned to Tracy.
6:30 a.m.: A tractor-trailer tried to turn on Lammers Road near the Western Pacific railroad track and got stuck in a ditch. Half the trailer was in the ditch and the tractor portion was blocking the road.
9:15 a.m.: A homeless person was sleeping inside a stall of a community bathroom at the Family Resource Center, 324 E. 11th Street. A police officer arrived and the person left without incident.
11:51 a.m.: A woman was pushing a cart in the middle of the street on Clover Road near Tracy Boulevard intersection with her belongings falling out of the cart creating a traffic hazard. Police said the woman was going to move the cart another 100 feet and gave her a warning.
3:22 p.m.: A resident in the area of Crossroads and Tolbert drives said a recreational vehicle had been parked near Dan Busch Park for the past three days and someone was living in it. The caller had talked to neighbors and none of them knew who the RV belonged to and wanted police to tag the vehicle to be removed. Police sent a message to the traffic interns about the vehicle.
6:47 p.m.: Employees at Motel 6, 3810 N. Tracy Blvd., said someone who left without paying left their belongings behind that included a gun. Employees didn’t want to touch the gun and deactivated the room key in case they returned. Police checked and said it was a knife shaped like a gun.
7:11 p.m.: A driver in a white Nissan Altima was heading north on Tracy Boulevard near Lowell Avenue and was nearly hitting other cars. Police followed the driver as he got on the Interstate 205 freeway and followed and sped up and slowed down while swerving into the shoulder. The driver exited near West Valley Mall and came to a stop in the Sonic parking lot where officer detained the man and later arrested him for drunken driving
9:26 p.m.: A woman told police she had Ring camera footage of someone walking up to her home in the 700 block of S. Hickory Avenue and stealing an Amazon package from her doorstep. The package of clothing and office supplies was valued at $150.
10:34 p.m.: A homeless man was in front of Taco Bell, 2320 N. Tracy Blvd., asking people in the drive-thru line for food. The caller said the man may have given a trespass warning from the restaurant in the past. Police talked to the man who said he was hungry but police told him the restaurant didn’t want him on their property bothering customers.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
