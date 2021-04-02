At 8:10 a.m. on Monday employees at Midas, 2615 W. Grant Line Road, said the business had been vandalized with graffiti overnight and it appeared to be some kind of hate message. Police were told the business had surveillance video of the suspect.
Tracy police received 1,312 calls for service from March 25 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
7:10 a.m.: A 2019 Mazda CX7 was reported stolen from the 1600 block of Reyes Lane. The car belonged to the caller’s father and they were going to have the father file a report.
12:37 p.m.: A 2106 Honda was reported stolen after it was parked near electric car chargers in the vacant Sear lot, 3550 Naglee Road.
6:16 p.m.: Someone reported a man was stealing car parts from a vehicle in the 300 block of West Court. The caller said the man had stolen parts earlier in the day and had returned to do it again.
9:06 p.m.: a resident near Bessie Avenue and West 21st street said a neighbor was lighting fireworks.
Tuesday
5:17 p.m.: Someone reported a catalytic converter stolen from a vehicle in the 1800 block of Placid Drive.
5:52 p.m.: Police were called about a man near Tracy Thai, 1035 N. Central Ave., walking around saying he was looking for some old man to kill in the street.
10:24 p.m.: A caller said a Mustang, a Tesla and two BMWs were involved in a street race on 11th Street. The cars had been racing eastbound on 11th Street and were now heading west after making a U-turn at Corral Hollow Drive. Police checked the area but the cars were gone.
Monday
1:36 a.m.: A resident at Driftwood Apartments, 800 W. Grant Line Road, said someone threw a handful of rocks through his window.
9:26 a.m.: A caller said a black 2001 Porsche Carrera was stolen from a home in the 2300 block of Russell Street. Police told the caller the car had been found abandoned near the intersection of Parker Avenue and 22nd Street and had been towed. The owner went to the police department to make a report on the theft.
5:01 p.m.: A resident in the 100 block of Carlton Way told police he was struck in the head by two BB pellets that were shot through his window.
Sunday
12:11 a.m.: Someone complained about a loud party at a house between Hollywood and Mae avenues. Police gave the residents a warning.
3:13 p.m.: Police were called to the La Plaza market, 3225 N. Tracy Blvd., for someone who was trying to cash a $600 money order that was stolen from a customer the day before.
Saturday
5:36 a.m.: A 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 pickup was reported stolen from W. 20th Street. The caller said they saw whoever took it drive away turning south on Holly Drive.
427 p.m.: A resident at Green Oaks Mobile Home Park, 2929 N. MacArthur Drive, reported hearing a large explosion that may have come from homes north of the complex.
6:52 p.m.: A caller on Descanso Court said a group of kids on bikes hit his car. The man said the mother of the kids were being uncooperative.
Friday
8:59 a.m.: Someone broke into a Hyundai Santa Fe at Cabrillo Apartments, 225 W. Grant Line Road and stole a work computer from the vehicle.
9:53 a.m.: A resident on Bonifacio Drive said they had been scammed out of $1,800 in what they described as a Department of Motor Vehicles scam.
11:03 a.m.: A caller said she saw a revolver laying in the driveway of Motel 6, 3810 N. Tracy Blvd.
March 25
8:53 a.m.: Cabinets were reported stolen from homes under construction in Tracy Hills in the area of Sacramento Drive along with Luna and Artesian avenues.
11:23 a.m.: A caller on Hepburn Street said someone had committed fraud on their bank account. The only information they had on the suspect was a phone number and address out of Houston, Texas.
6:08 p.m.: A home was broken into on Aurora Astorga Drive. A caller said a sliding back door was broken at the handle and a screen was removed. Police did not state if anything had been taken from the home.
This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher's daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
