A person at Home Depot, 2461 Naglee Road called Tracy Police at 8:49 a.m. Tuesday to report being the victim of a scam. Someone reportedly called the store and claimed to be the company CEO, and told an employee to remove $58,300 from the vault and deliver it to someone at Stanford Hospital.
Tracy police received 1,329 calls for service from April 29 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
7:18 a.m.: A long-haul truck driver said his 2006 Ford F250 truck was stolen from Aspire Apartments, 2725 Pavilion Parkway.
12:57 p.m.: A car dealer at the Tracy Auto Plaza in the 500 block of W. Grant Line Road said someone that bought a vehicle last month gave them false information and a fraudulent check for $2,000.
9:11 p.m.: A caller in the 1300 block of Holly Drive said an intoxicated man came to his apartment and was trying to hit his wife.
Tuesday
8:39 a.m.: A resident in the 1200 block of Traditions Street said someone tried to steal a catalytic converter from their vehicle. The resident said they saw man leave in white SUV and thought it might be the same person who tried to steal a converter a couple of weeks ago.
11:39 a.m.: Someone in the 500 block of Joranollo Drive reported $2,000 was taken out of his account and needed a police report for reimbursement.
1:22 p.m.: A caller in then 2400 block of Chambers Court said his girlfriend, who might be having a mental breakdown, took his blue Tesla Model 3 and may have broken a window to get in the vehicle.
9:49 p.m.: A vehicle was vandalized with a window smashed in the parking lot of an Indian supermarket, 3250 N. Tracy Blvd. The caller thought the store might have video of the incident.
Monday
2:06 p.m.: A 2006 silver Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck 4X4 was reported stolen from the Crate & Barrel parking lot, 1705 N. Chrisman Road.
2:36 p.m.: Someone made an anonymous tip through an app that fireworks were being lit off a few nights before near West Emerson Avenue and Holly Drive.
8:40 p.m.: A caller said a driver in a white suburban traveling along Pescadero Avenue might be drunk. The caller said the driver ran a red light and then drove down Pescadero Avenue at 5 mph before backing up onto the sidewalk across from the Chevron gas station.
10:56 p.m.: A person on Tracy Boulevard near Kavanagh Avenue told police they heard several gunshots as they were passing through the area. Police checked the area and couldn’t find anything.
Sunday
1:58 a.m.: A caller in the 1500 block of Lynch Road said they heard gunshots. Police checked the area and couldn’t find anything.
8 a.m.: A red 1991 Ford F150 pickup was stolen from the 200 block of E. Emerson Avenue.
8:13 a.m.: A trailer that was stolen a few weeks ago from the Home Depot distribution center, 1400 E. Pescadero Avenue, was tracked to Illinois by a GPS unit onboard. Home Depot officials told police they believed the person that took it was currently in Stockton and gave them the name.
8:55 p.m.: a resident in the 1900 block of Clearbrook Court said fireworks were being lit off from the 1900 block of Silverberry Street.
Saturday
4:26 p.m.: A caller told police someone burglarized his Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck within the hour while it was parked at the Holiday Inn Express, 3751 N. Tracy Blvd.
7:27 p.m.: A resident in the 1900 block of Silverberry Street was upset that a neighbor was setting off fireworks and that it could set their house on fire. The caller said neighbors could confirm that fireworks were being set off routinely at different times of the year.
10:46 p.m.: Someone told police a couple of vehicles were on Grant Line Road racing back and forth between Corral Hollow Road and Lincoln Boulevard.
11:25 p.m.: Police were called about a home with loud music with drums in the 2900 block of Sunset Way and gave them a warning.
Friday
1:55 a.m.: A resident in the 1600 block of Spring Court said someone threw rocks at the garage and made a small dent. The caller didn’t know if it was related to their vehicle being egged the night before.
5:41 a.m.: A white Ford F350 pickup truck was stolen from the 1200 block of Eagle Street.
1:04 p.m.: A caller said a gold-colored pickup truck was driving head-on into oncoming traffic on Holly Drive near Kavanagh Avenue.
10:24 p.m.: Someone in the 700 block of Palm Circle said they kept receiving texts from their mother’s boyfriend who said he had set her car on fire and put all of her family’s belongings outside after they went to stay in a motel for the weekend.
May 6
1:19 a.m. Someone told police they heard two bangs that sounded like gunshots coming from the area near Traina School, 4256 Windsong Drive. The caller said the bangs didn’t sound like fireworks.
7:35 a.m.: A caller from the 1400 block of Ferngrove Court said their roommate was drunk last night and smashed out the taillights on their vehicle. The caller said the roommate was asleep at the residence.
8:46 a.m.: A man at Harvest Park Apartments, 2655 Henley Parkway, said his daughter had lost $1,000 in a PayPal scam and then found out the rest of her money had been taken out of her account.
8:58 a.m.: A homeowner who was out of state said construction workers arriving at her house discovered someone inside.
2:10 p.m.: A caller from the 1000 block of Belmont Lane said they received an email from what appeared to be Amazon saying $3,300 in Google play and Target gift cards were purchased on their account.
May 5
2:03 p.m.: A trailer was reported stolen from the Home Depot distribution center, 1400 E. Pescadero Avenue.
6:15 p.m.: A caller on the 1800 block of Kagehiro Drive said someone had been texting them all day asking for money and making death threats.
10:13 p.m.: Fireworks were reported going off near James Court.
11:42 p.m.: A resident said someone drove by and fire gunshots near West Street and W. Fourth Street. Police checked the area and couldn’t find any shell cases but told the caller there were a lot of fireworks going off this evening.
May 4
1:34 a.m.: A caller said a home in the 3200 block of Honeydew Court was having a loud party with at least 10 people. The caller said the group was very loud, swimming and had started a bonfire. Police gave them a warning.
7:44 a.m.: A construction manager at Tracy Hills reported that seven windows in three different homes under construction were broken sometime during the night.
2:16 p.m.: A white 2000 Ford E250 van was stolen from the parking lot of the Olive Garden, 3140 Naglee Road.
6:42 p.m.: Someone reported a man at Walmart, 3010 W. Grant Line Road, pointed a paper bag that he claimed had a handgun inside.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
