A man pulled a knife on a cashier and stole money from the register at CVS, 1885 W. 11th Street at 7:05 p.m. on Sunday. The man ran from the store and no one saw which way he went. Police searched the area and used a K9 officer to try and track the suspect but couldn’t find anyone. About 45 minutes an employee at Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt, 1888 W. 1tth Street, said she was robbed at knifepoint by a man that took all the cash form the register. The man was last seen jumping a fence toward a nearby church. Police searched the area, found a man who matched the description of the robber and took him into custody at gunpoint. Police also found additional clothing and the money that was taken. The man was taken to county jail and is being held on $675,000 bail on a charges of second degree robbery and was scheduled to be in the Manteca branch court on Wednesday.
Tracy police received xxxx calls for service from Feb. 25 through early Monday morning. Police logs from late Monday morning through Wednesday were not available at press time. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Monday
1:31 a.m.: Police checking a building in the 100 block of W. Valpico Road said a grass fire was burning near Mars Court. An officer told the fire department they would have to cut a lock on a fence to get to the fire.
2:04 a.m.: Someone stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle in the 300 block of Mount Oso Avenue.
5:10 a.m.: An employee at a business in the 1050 block of E. Grant Line Road said a door looked like it had been forced open. The caller said a trailer was backed up to the door and it looked like a roll-up door had been smashed in. Police said the damage was from a tractor-trailer that backed into the door at the loading dock and no crime had occurred.
Sunday
1:49 a.m.: A caller said some very loud music was shaking windows at a home in the 200 block of E. 22nd Street.
9:47 a.m.: Someone reported a large white party tent was being set up for a large gathering at Glover Park, 584 Pescadero Avenue. The caller didn’t know what type of gathering it was but said the park didn’t allow for that type of gathering and it went against COVID restrictions. Police checked and found it was a for a birthday party for a little girl with about 15 guests. Police advised the people about getting a permit next time and to call if neighbors caused a disturbance over the party. Police talked to the original caller who said they didn’t want to shut the party down but would call if there were noise or trash issues.
10:40 a.m.: Several trees were reported down and blocking a trail at Veteran’s Park, 238 Glenhaven Drive.
12:09 p.m.: A high-risk sex offender on parole staying at Motel 6, 3810 N. Tracy Blvd., had an ankle monitor go dead and authorities asked Tracy police to check if he was at the motel. Police were told if the man was there to arrest him for parole violations. Police found the man and took him to county jail for a parole violation.
2:05 p.m.: A man said homeless people had set up an encampment behind his elderly mother’s home on railroad property in the 300 block of S. Central Avenue and were throwing thrash into her yard and smoking methamphetamine. The caller wanted to stay anonymous so the homeless wouldn’t retaliate against his mother. Police checked and said it was a homeless person they had talked to the day before and he was packing up to leave.
3:08 p.m.: A motorcycle rider was heading north on Tracy Boulevard from Schulte Road driving recklessly and doing stunts. Another motorcycle was following, and the caller thought the rider might be drunk.
5:45 p.m.: Police were called to the 200 block of East Third Street for two men in a fight. Police found one of them at Hoyt Park but he would not cooperate with officers. The man was taken into custody and an officer called for more help and a wrap. Police said family members of the man under arrest came to the park and tried to start another fight.
9:17 p.m.: A caller complained about loud people and loud music in the backyard of a home in the 1200 block of Wilson Avenue. Police checked with the caller who said the people had turned the music down and went inside.
10 :38 p.m.: Police were asked for extra patrols on Valpico Road near Schulte Road because cars had been racing on the street every night.
Saturday
5:16 a.m.: A woman at the Sycamore Village apartments, 450 W. Central Ave., reported that someone had just broken her car window. She confronted the man as she called police, and an officer arrived and cited the man and then released him. About 10 minutes after the man was released he reportedly returned and slashed the woman’s tires. Police returned and arrested the 18-year-old man on suspicion of petty theft and vandalism.
6:55 a.m.: A man on the 1400 block of Teakwood Way reported that a man in a new Toyota RAV4 had just crashed into his neighbor’s car, then got into the back seat of the Toyota to lay down. Police arrived and arrested the 25-year-old man and towed the Toyota.
12:40 p.m.: A large group of bicycle riders converged on West Valley Mall, 3200 Naglee Road, and a security guard at the mall reported that they came inside and were in the food court. Police tracked about 250 bicycle riders as they left the mall and rode through town, reporting that the group at times took up all lanes of the roadway as it made its way to MacArthur Drive. Over the course of about 4 hours the group eventually made its way back to the mall, generating complaints from motorists and citizens along the way.
5:24 p.m.: A woman on the 400 block of South Central Avenue reported that some people had set up a campsite behind her home. Police found three people at the campsite, which was on Union Pacific Railroad property. Representatives of the railroad responded and informed the people that they were trespassing and would have to clear out their belongings.
6:12 p.m.: A woman at Walmart, 3010 W. Grant Line Rd., reported that four people were trying to start a fight with workers at the store, and a man with the group said he was going to kill the woman who called police. Police arrived, made a high-risk stop on the people at a nearby restaurant, but the people at Walmart didn’t want to press charges. Police ordered the troublemakers to stay away from the store.
Friday
12:24 a.m.: A woman told police that she heard a series of gunshots and then found a bullet lodged between her window and screen, but it didn’t break the window. She said the shots probably came from a field near the city’s Boyd Service Center, 520 N. Tracy Blvd., and were likely from someone shooting a gun into the air. Police recovered the bullet and took a report.
5:18 a.m.: Officers following up on a suspicious person report from a couple of weeks before went to a house on Second Street just east of Central Avenue to conduct a search. The man they were looking for was at the house and was detained after a couple of hours. Police took the 55-year-old man to San Joaquin County Jail, where he was booked on charges of illegal possession of ammunition and possession of a silencer.
2:40 p.m.: Someone asked police to check on a man who appeared to be asleep or passed out behind the wheel of a Ford truck in the left turn lane at Schulte Road and Tracy Boulevard. The man woke up and drove off before police arrived, but another driver followed him and kept the dispatcher informed of the truck’s location. An officer caught up with the truck on Western Pacific Way just east of Corral Hollow Road and arrested the 37-year-old driver on suspicion of drunken driving.
6:12 p.m.: Police went to the area of Corral Hollow and Schulte roads after someone reported that a boy on a bicycle had been hit by a Tesla sedan. Police arrived and found that the boy was not injured. His father arrived as well and got information on the driver of the Tesla.
6:47 p.m.: At least three people reported a car crash at the intersection of Cypress Drive and Lauriana Lane. Upon arrival police learned that a GMC Yukon came off of the stop sign on Lauriana and was hit broadside by a car traveling along Cypress. No serious injuries were reported and the Yukon had to be towed away.
7:47 p.m.: Someone reported that a white Audi SUV with a blown-out tire was traveling east on Whispering Wind Drive, running into curbs and the median islands along the way. A caller gave police the Audi’s license plate number, and after checking with the California Highway Patrol and Sheriff’s Department it didn’t appear the car was involved in any pursuits. Police went to the registered owner’s home, but nobody would come to the door.
Feb. 25
2:06 a.m.: A tractor-trailer truck hit a fire hydrant on private property at Hollingsworth Logistics, 2795 Paradise Road. Because the hydrant was on private property a standby public works crew wouldn’t go to shut off the water. A fire department engine was sent to turn off the water.
7:58 a.m.: A worker at Wingyard Restaurant, 245 E. 11th Street, said a homeless man carrying a gas can with a bulge in his jacket was blocking the entrance to the restaurant and refused to leave. The dispatcher said the caller was very hostile and was making threats against the homeless man if police didn’t remove the man. Police found the man at a nearby business and gave him a trespass warning not to return to Wingyard.
9:16 a.m.: A resident near Central Avenue and Schulte Road wanted to speak to an officer regarding homeless people that were living behind his home on railroad property. The caller said he was told by a police lieutenant to contact the railroad, but nothing had been done so far. Police called the railroad dispatch and told them about the complaint and notified the city code enforcement about the encampment.
10:51 a.m.: Someone had a windshield vandalized while parked at Crate & Barrel, 1705 Chrisman Road.
2:41 p.m.: A caller said a Lexus that appeared to have been burglarized and had a flat tire had been parked in front of his residence for more than a week in the 1300 block of Montauban Street. The caller said he had complained to the traffic department and left messages with no response. Police checked the car and tagged it to be moved.
4:53 p.m.: Several vehicles with windows smashed were reported in the neighborhood surrounding the 1800 block of Thelma Loop.
6:15 p.m. A woman was walking around hitting and kicking vehicles in the McDonald’s parking lot, 1820 W. 11th Street. The caller said the woman was also blocking the drive-through and she seemed mentally unstable. A citizen waved the woman down and told police was on the way to watch after the woman.
6:55 p.m.: A driver said a group of bicycle riders were banging on the vehicle’s windows and blocking her from driving at Corral Hollow Road and Kavanagh Avenue. Another caller said the group was running the red light at Corral Hollow and Grant Line roads.
9:27 p.m.: Someone in the 1400 block of Michael Drive said they received a text from a random number that said, “I finished hiding the body in the cemetery as you asked.” The caller didn’t recognize the number and police couldn’t find any information associated with it.
9:32 p.m.: Police were called for a report of a loud music in the backyard of a home in the 1300 block of Pyrenees Street at a party that had been going on since 3 p.m. The caller told police later the people at the party were now screaming. Police checked the house and said the music was tuned off at their arrival.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.