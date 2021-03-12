Someone reported a man having sex in the men’s restroom at Dr. Powers Park, 900 W. Lowell Avenue 6:03 p.m. on Monday. The caller said it had been going on since 1 p.m. and the man had girls going in and out of the restroom.
Tracy police received 1,183 calls for service from March 4 through Tuesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Tuesday
4:29 a.m.: A resident in the 2900 block of Ponte Mira Way told police someone shot at his house. No one was reported hit by the gunfire.
Monday
2:46 p.m.: A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a 2004 Honda Accord from the 200 block of W. Central Avenue.
Sunday
6:54 p.m.: Police contacted the driver of a vehicle that drove away with a gas pump nozzle still attached to her car from the North Pole Gas station, 574 W. Grant Line Road. Police talked to the owner of the gas station who had a video of the incident and said it happened the day before. The owner was willing to fix the issue civilly with the driver and police gave the owner the driver’s contact information.
6:54 p.m.: Someone reported about 30 cars spinning doughnuts and lighting off fireworks at the Tracy Sports Complex, 955 Crossroads Drive. Police checked and the cars were gone when they arrived.
Saturday
10:17 p.m.: A resident in the 500 block of West Emerson Avenue reported their 2002 Ford Mustang convertible had been stolen. The car was last seen on Thursday and was reported to have a broken rear window and a spare key was kept inside the car.
1:31 p.m.: Someone reported their grey 2000 Chevrolet Silverado was stolen from the 400 block of Gordon Avenue. The caller said both plates were on the vehicle and a school sticker was on the rear window.
Friday
3:06 a.m.: a resident in the 1800 block of Lincoln Blvd. said their vehicle and neighbor’s vehicles were spray painted. The caller said they didn’t have any idea who did it.
7:39 a.m.: A white 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with peeling paint on the hood was reported stolen from the 1400 block of West 12th Street. The caller said a surveillance camera showed someone walking around the truck a little after 3 a.m. and then the pickup driving away just before 3:30 a.m.
March 4
8:15 a.m.: A white 2001 Chevrolet Trailblazer was stolen sometime during the night from a home in the 1400 block of Michael Drive.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
