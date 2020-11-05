A caller at Bohn School, 350 E. Mt. Diablo Road, told police at 1:07 p.m. on Tuesday that a person in a car in the parking lot might be involved in voter fraud at a voter service center at the school. The car was gone when police arrived, but an argument had started at the polling place. The school district told the person who instigated the argument to stay off of school property, but that person came back and stood across the street making video recordings of the school. About 4 hours later police were called back about a man trying to intimidate voters. There was also a car parked with four people in it. Police said the car was gone when they arrived.
Tracy police received 1,382 calls for service from Oct. 29 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
6:25 a.m.: A man was in Safeway, 1801 W. 11th Street, riding around in one of the store’s electric carts following employees around the store. The man urinated on the cart and was refusing to leave the store. Employees said he stole three bottles of alcohol and left the store toward Starbucks. The store wanted the man prosecuted. The man was gone when police arrived, and the people at the store just wanted for him to stay away from the store.
9:04 a.m.: A driver was injured after crashing into a tree on Glenbriar Circle near Pebblebrooke Court. Police said the driver was going in and out of consciousness and required an ambulance. The driver was taken to a hospital and a public works crew was called to check the tree.
10:59 a.m.: A resident in the 3000 block of Savanna Drive asked for extra police patrols after the neighborhood had a rash of problems between 2:30 and 3 a.m. The caller said a light colored van parked in the muddle of the street for a few minutes but didn’t know if it was related to any of the problems in the neighborhood.
12:30 p.m.: A caller said someone driving a Kia Optima stole the catalytic converter from the vehicle parked in the 300 block of W. 10th Street.
12:42 p.m. Someone at the Tracy Chamber of Commerce, 223 E 10th Street, was having an argument with a neighbor about leaving wooden planks with nails sticking out of them in the bushes nearby. The resident said the wooden boards with nails in them were on his property and he placed them to keep away homeless people because he was having problems with them.
3:13 p.m.: A homeless man living in the drive-through area of Starbucks, 2459 Naglee Road was throwing items including ice and cardboard at cars in the drive through. Police found the man walking through the parking lot and he was given a trespass warning not to return to the business.
5:30 p.m.: Seven people were in a fight outside Crate & Barrel, 1605 N. Chrisman Road. Employees were trying to separate the people in the fight which included men and women. The caller didn’t know why they were fighting but they were new employees at the business. The group was gone when police arrived.
8:54 p.m.: A caller said a gold-colored station wagon was driving like a “speed demon” doing doughnuts in the parking lot of Raley’s, 2550 S. Tracy Boulevard. A message was sent to officers to be on the watch for the car and to check the parking lot. Another caller two later called police about cars doing doughnuts in the area of Crossroads Drive and Jackson Avenue. Police checked the area and only saw heavy tire smoke but no cars.
Tuesday
2:51 a.m.: A woman said someone stole her car from a shopping center parking lot in the 3300 block of N. Tracy Boulevard. The woman said she was asleep and a gas station attendant told her that about six people had been loitering around her car before it was taken. The car was a Chevrolet Cavalier with a broken window and door that wouldn’t close.
4:41 a.m.: A homeless man was harassing a gas delivery truck worker at Quick Stop, 1153 Lincoln Blvd. The man was messing with the truck and refusing to leave, preventing the worker from unloading the gas. The caller said the man was screaming and yelling at people not making much sense and could have been either drunk or have a mental problem.
7:22 a.m.: Thefts of catalytic converters were reported throughout the morning from vehicles in the 400 block of Morris Phelps Drive, at Sycamore Village Apartments, 200 W. Central Ave., the 2900 block of Savanna Drive, the 2100 block of Cooper Road and from the 1400 block of Whittingham Drive.
9:10 a.m.: Police were told that people at a homeless encampment at Capital Park Drive and Lammers Road were stealing water from a fire hydrant and a rancher in the area said they were making a mess. The homeless people were with two trucks, one car and a fifth-wheel trailer. Police gave them a warning.
9:47 a.m.: A driver at MacArthur Drive and Sixth Street said they almost hit a train when the crossing arms didn’t go down as a train went by. A similar problem was reported at 11th Street and MacArthur Drive. Police called the railroad to check the problem. Officers said the gates were going up and down and stood by to help with traffic control.
1:07 p.m.: A caller at Bohn School, 350 E. Mt. Diablo Road, told police that a person in a car in the parking lot might be involved in voter fraud at a voter service center at the school. The car was gone when police arrived, but an argument had started at the polling place. The school district told the person who instigated the argument to stay off of school property, but that person came back and stood across the street making video recordings of the school. About 4 hours later police were called back about a man trying to intimidate voters. There was also a car parked with four people in it. Police said the car was gone when they arrived.
4 p.m.: Four people holding signs looking for funeral donations were blocking traffic at 11th Street and Tracy Boulevard.
4:49 p.m.: A black Chevrolet Tahoe involved in a hit and run near Eastlake Circle and MacArthur Drive was later found to be a stolen vehicle. The Tahoe struck a Mazda sedan and continued north on MacArthur Drive, driving on one wheel rim until it stopped at Yosemite and Joranollo drives. The driver, described as a young man, fled the scene. Family members of the car that was stolen showed up and surrounded the vehicle. The Tahoe had been stolen about 30 minutes earlier and had the keys inside. The victim of the crash had a broken wrist and said she would be able to identify the driver.
Monday
1:07 a.m.: A man was seen walking through the Winco parking lot, 2850 Pavilion Parkway, with a dog and four tires in a shopping cart. The caller said it seemed suspicious that there were tires in the cart and thought they were stolen. Police checked the area and couldn’t find him.
2:27 a.m.: An orange Ford F250 pickup truck with a red camper shell was reported stolen from Green Oaks Mobile Home Park, 2929 N. MacArthur Drive. The California Highway Patrol found the truck shortly after 10 a.m. abandoned without damage at Canal Boulevard and Laurel Road. The truck was turned over to the registered owner.
8:36 a.m.: A white 1999 Ford F350 pickup truck was stolen sometime during the night from the 200 block of E. 22nd Street.
9:54 a.m.: Someone stole tools from the construction site of the new fire station at Criseldo Mina Avenue and Tracy Hills Drive. A construction box, generator and other tools valued at about $2,500 were taken sometime during the weekend. The caller said they might have a video of the theft.
10:17 a.m.: A driver in a Ford F150 pickup truck struck a pole at Grant Line and Naglee roads. The driver was going in and out of consciousness. An ambulance was called for the driver and a public works crew was requested to check the pole.
12:53 p.m.: Someone drove on the grass at Lincoln Park and made ruts in the ground.
1:54 P.m.: Police were called to the Royal Motel, 1201 W. 11th Street, after someone found an entire mailbox meant for an apartment complex in one of the motel rooms. The person renting the room wasn’t there and police were told that the mailbox was taken last week and that the mail carrier said they would report it. Police called a crime scene technician to the motel and police said they would file a report.
2:34 p.m.: Three girls were seen riding Bird scooters on the sidewalk at Eastlake Circle. The caller was very upset and demanded they be cited. Police checked the area and couldn’t find anyone on scooters. The caller was given information to talk to city staff or the Bird scooter company about the scooters and to call police again if they saw violations. The caller said they would just throw them away and police cautioned against that. Police talked to a Bird scooter representative and told them about the issues in the Hidden Lakes area. The representative said they wouldn’t leave them there anymore but couldn’t control where people ride them to. Police told the original caller the Bird scooters wouldn’t be left in their neighborhood anymore.
6:02 p.m.: Police were called to a home in the 1900 block of W Kavanagh Avenue for a person who was intoxicated and tearing up a home. The man had broken a window on a door and was making threats against family members. The other family members left the home and a mobile crisis team was called to the scene to talk to the man. Police surrounded the house and blocked off the street as they tried to get him out. The man surrendered to police after a nearly 2-hour stand-off. The man was taken to the hospital for his injuries and a crime scene technician was called to the house for the investigation.
Sunday
2:21 a.m.: Police reported hearing multiple gunshots fired in the area of Buthman and Marie avenues. An officer found five shell casings in a street but no one was reported hit. Police said it appeared the person shooting was in a moving vehicle aiming into the air. No bullet holes or victims were found at the scene and no cameras were in the area.
6:35 a.m.: A homeless man was sitting on the floor of Safeway, 1801 W. 11th Street, refusing to leave while eating and drinking food he stole. The store didn’t want to press charges but just wanted the man to be removed and never return. The man was later reported urinating outside one of the entrances to the store.
11:48 a.m.: A caller said a homeless man had his pants down and was exposing himself, looking like he was doing naked yoga near Tammy’s Nails, 1835 W. 11th Street. Police arrested the man for indecent exposure.
12:49 p.m.: A man was seen stealing copper wire from a construction site at Tracy Hills off Corral Hollow Road. The caller said the man took three rolls of the wire and got into a car, possibly a Lexus, and drove off.
1:19 p.m.: A man got into a fight with another man at the Chevron gas station, 1960 W. 11th Street. One of the men was cleaning car windshields and reportedly used the window squeegee as a weapon. The victim went into the store and the man was who started the fight was trying to break the glass on the windows of the station, and had already broken the glass to the front doors. Police arrived and arrested the man on suspicion of battery and misdemeanor vandalism.
3:26 p.m.: Someone called police about a homeless person who set up a tent next to the entrance of the dog park at El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Avenue. Police checked and said the tent was at the entrance but not blocking it.
8:05 p.m.: A woman was sitting at the north door of Macy’s, 3400 Naglee Road, with a blanket around her saying someone stole her pants. The caller didn’t know if the woman had been drinking. Police checked the area and couldn’t find her.
10:42 p.m.: A caller said someone in a black older style Honda just shot their work truck with a paint gun on 10th Street near Central Avenue. The caller said the car sped off on Central toward 11th Street. The truck didn’t have any permanent damage and the caller was given an incident number.
Saturday
12:52 a.m.: Callers reported gunshots in the area Treehaven Lane and Cambria Court. About an hour later someone else reported shots fired near Court drive followed by a light-colored Dodge pickup leaving the area. Police checked each location and couldn’t find anything.
3:09 a.m.: A woman heard noises outside her home in the 1400 block of Blue Jay Court and saw a man running away from her silver Prius and get into a white sedan. The woman thought he might be trying to steal her catalytic converter. The woman checked the car and confirmed that the device had been stolen. The woman said she would check with neighbors to see if they had video of the theft and then would file a report.
8:45 a.m.: A caller at Stone Pine Apartments, 229 W. Grant Line Road, said someone had been collecting on their unemployment for a total of $19,358 through the Employment Development Department login. The caller said someone had been added to her account recently. The caller said they would gather up documents and make a report.
9:10 a.m.: Someone caught a raccoon in a cat trap in the 2900 block of Whigham Court and couldn’t get it out. An animal control officer was called and took the trap and released the raccoon elsewhere.
12:56 p.m.: A homeless camp was reported being set up at Capital Park Drive and Lammers Road. Police said they would contact code enforcement but the caller wanted an officer to come out the same day because the road was closed off and wanted the encampment to be prevented. An email was sent to code enforcement and neighborhood resource officers about the encampment.
4:02 p.m.: A man in his 50s riding a go-kart around Hirsch Elementary School made an obscene gesture toward a woman in the driveway. The caller said he left the area possibly heading toward Raven Street. Officers were sent a message about the go-kart.
9:13 p.m.: A man armed with a knife was kicking another man on the 300 block of Golden Leaf Court. The man was described wearing a neon yellow safety shift carrying a five-inch long knife. He was last seen running through a park near Abbott Lane. A resident on Abbott Lane said a vehicle on the street had its tires slashed. Police checked a home on the street but no one answered the door and they couldn’t find any victims.
9:39 p.m.: Police received several calls of loud parties and loud music during the evening coming from homes including Redbridge Road, Tahoe Circle, Lincoln Boulevard, Almanor Drive, Cochran Drive, Maple Court and Cabrillo Drive to name a few.
Friday
6:47 a.m.: A homeless man was bothering customers and reusing to leave the Valero gas station, 153 E. 11th Street. The caller said they didn’t know if the man was drunk and he eventually left the station. They said they would call again if he returned.
10:26 a.m.: A caller in the 4600 block of McKenzie Avenue said their catalytic converter had been stolen Wednesday night. The caller said it was the second time it had been stolen from their car and wanted to talk to an officer.
10:56 a.m.: A man in his 60s wearing an orange shirt, carrying a blue blanket was exposing himself near Valley First Credit, 1003 N. Central Avenue.
11:53 a.m.: A blue truck struck a red Honda Civic parked in the 500 block of W. Whittier Avenue and hen fled the scene. No one was reported injured and the truck, a Ford F150 was found on Parker Avenue. Police were going to impound the truck but were told it was reported stolen by the Livermore police.
2:17 p.m.: Someone stole a scooter from in front of a home in the 2600 block of Remington Way. The caller said they might have video footage of the suspect and the scooter was worth $500. The caller later decided not to file a theft report.
2:44 p.m.: A tow company said they repossessed a Toyota Tundra truck and the truck’s registered owner was following them. The registered owner of the truck called police and said the truck had their identification and a firearm inside of it. The tow truck driver said the owner could get his items but the man was getting hostile and drove to the police station. Police did a civil standby as the owner took his ID and a Remington shotgun from the truck and everyone left.
5:05: p.m.: A man in the 1400 block of Locust Drive said they were scammed out of more than $8,000 in a telephone social security scam.
11:58 p.m.: Two vehicles were in the Veterans Park parking lot, 238 Glenhaven Drive, being loud and revving their engines. The caller said they were sport car type vehicles, one black and one white, and they were willing to sign a complaint. Police checked but couldn’t find them.
Oct. 29
12:29 a.m.: Extra patrols were requested in the 200 block of Camelot after a resident said someone was wandering through their backyard. The caller said they entered through an unlocked gate and overturned furniture. Nobody was seen in the yard just heard and the resident checked the backyard and didn’t find anyone.
8:46 a.m.: A homeless man was setting a face mask on fire and throwing it in a trash can near Walgreens, 1830 W. 11th Street. The caller was concerned the man would light himself or something else on fire. Police gave the man a warning.
10:41 a.m.: A malfunctioning railroad crossing arm at 11th Street and MacArthur Drive was causing drivers to drive on the wrong side of the road. Police notified the railroad company about the crossing arm and provided traffic control until it was repaired.
11:08 a.m.: A strong smell of marijuana that doesn’t go away was reported to police coming from a home in the 600 block of Anton Street and the caller thought it might be a grow house. The information was forwarded to the police department special investigations unit.
2:24 p.m.: A cement truck drove away from Sutter Tracy Community Hospital, 1420 N. Tracy Blvd., and left a large trail of cement in the roadway all the way to Grant Line Road. Public works was told about the cement and advised they may need a street sweeper to remove it.
3:57 p.m.: Renters vandalized a home in the 2300 block of Alamo Court flooding the property before they left and didn’t report it to the landlord. The caller said the baseboards of the home were damaged with mold.
6:26 p.m.: About 50 bicyclists were riding up and down Corral Hollow Road near 11th Street causing a traffic hazard. Police checked and said the riders had left the area.
10:20 p.m.: The driver of a white Ford F350 pickup pointed a green laser at the caller through his mirror near Lammers and Schulte roads. A message was sent to officers about the incident.
