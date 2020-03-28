Tracy police were alerted to a road rage incident at Valpico and Fairoaks roads at 1:04 p.m. March 19. A caller said one car had hit another, and someone else said a man with a crowbar was involved.
Police arrived and found that a silver Honda had gone into some bushes, and a red Mitsubishi had its driver’s side window smashed out. The driver of the Honda, who had the crowbar, according to the police dispatch log, left the area, but police found him a short time later.
Police arrested the 39-year-old man and took him to San Joaquin County Jail, where he was held on $405,000 bail on charges of felony assault and brandishing a weapon, with a court date scheduled for April 15 in Stockton.
Tracy police received 1,224 calls for service from March 19 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
8:31 a.m.: A man on the 1100 block of Whispering Winds Drive said his landlord was trying to evict him. The man had agreed to move out by last Friday but then said he was unable to, and he said the landlord and a real estate agent had started harassing him. Police told him that it was a civil case, and the man replied that if he were to die of the coronavirus, it would be manslaughter if the landlord had brought the virus into his home, and he needed to be protected during this worldwide state of emergency. Police were unable to reach him on repeated callback attempts.
10:47 a.m.: A caller walking a dog said a man on a motorcycle was doing wheelies and going through a subdivision on Village Drive off Central Avenue. Police looked for the motorcyclist, but he was gone.
12:48 p.m.: A resident of the 500 block of Racquet Drive said someone had siphoned gas out of a vehicle last night. The resident didn’t have any information about who did it.
3:24 p.m.: A woman called and asked for extra police patrols in the area of Dale Odell Drive and San Simeon Way because of alleged drug deals going on at Hoyt Park and homeless people living in the neighborhood. The caller said she hadn’t seen a police car drive through her neighborhood in months. She said she had surveillance video that showed people walking through an alleyway to Mount Diablo Avenue from the park.
7:45 p.m.: Police were asked to help identify some kids who had repeatedly egged people's homes at Mountain View Homes, 377 W. Mount Diablo Ave. The person who called the police said he had pictures and other residents could point out where the kids lived. He wanted the kids’ parents notified about the ongoing issue. Police found the kids and their parents in the area of South Court and West Street and arranged for them to meet with the caller. The kids agreed to stay off the neighboring property.
9:26 p.m.: A man wearing a black mask and a white hat was allegedly yelling at traffic from the sidewalk next to Bank of America, 111 W. 10th St. A caller said the man was lying on the ground at one point. Police checked on the man and let him go.
10:50 p.m.: A resident in a neighborhood near Cabrillo and Colony drives complained to the police about four people in a parked Dodge Charger playing loud music. The resident offered to sign a citizen’s complaint about the music.
Tuesday
9:53 a.m.: A worker at Dunkin’ Donuts, 1970 W. 11th St., reported that a man in a gray BMW in the drive-thru was irate and refusing to leave because his sandwich was made on the wrong bread. The man in the BMW also called the police and said he wasn’t going to leave until he got his money back, and then he hung up on the dispatcher after being told that it was a civil issue.
11:33 a.m.: Someone on the 2400 block of Naglee Road told the police that someone had been stealing from a construction yard behind Texas Roadhouse, and the caller suspected some homeless people who have been camping nearby.
3:46 p.m.: Police responded to Central Avenue and Sycamore Parkway for a report of a car crash. The woman calling police reported that nobody was injured, but one of the cars had run up onto the curb. Police arrived and called for a tow truck to take that car away.
6:06 p.m.: A man reported that he had been attacked while playing basketball at John Erb Park, 2264 Barcelona Drive, about an hour earlier. He said he had passed out at the scene, had swelling and a cut on his face, and went to see a doctor.
7:50 p.m.: Someone at Mei Mei Buffet, 1210 W. 11th St., reported that a customer paid a delivery driver with a fake $100 bill. The restaurant provided police with information on the customer.
Monday
12:01 a.m.: Police got a call from the 300 block of Gonzalez Street regarding a woman, who appeared to be so drunk she could barely walk, moving trash cans into the middle of the street. Police arrived a short time later but didn’t find her. Someone else called about 20 minutes later regarding the same woman. This time, police found her and learned that she lived nearby.
10:09 a.m.: A woman on the 500 block of Forest Hills Drive called the police after she found a large amount of blood on her front porch and a trail of blood leading to Gallery Drive. Her neighbor reportedly said it might be connected to Sunday afternoon’s shooting on 11th Street, but police suspected that the blood came from an animal, possibly a medium-sized dog.
1:54 p.m.: A crew working for Union Pacific Railroad cleaning up homeless encampments at Sixth and C streets reported that the people at the camp were causing trouble and refusing to cooperate with the crew.
2:17 p.m.: A man on the 1400 block of North Tracy Boulevard told police that a man in a red Honda Prelude had just hit him in the head with a bucket over a road rage incident. Officers ended up arresting someone on a misdemeanor charge of giving a false name to police.
3:43 p.m.: Someone at La Plaza Market, 3225 N. Tracy Blvd., reported that a group of people had just stolen about $200 worth of meat from the market and then drove off in a gray BMW, but the left one of their accomplices behind. Police contacted the woman, but the people at the store did not want to press charges against her.
4:22 p.m.: A person at Spin Cycle Launrdy, 22 E. 11th St., called and reported that a man had smashed out the window of a Chevrolet Trailblazer and stole a wallet. The caller chased the suspect to Parker and Highland avenues, where the suspect reportedly threw the wallet out of the window of his car. Police found the suspect vehicle on the 1200 block of West 11th Street and arrested two people.
Sunday
8:59 a.m.: Someone reported that a man wearing a mask tried to steal a car at knifepoint at the Chesapeake Bay Apartments, 2900 W. Lowell Ave., and held a 12-inch knife to the victim’s stomach before running off. Police saw two possible suspects on bicycles in Clyde Bland Park and contacted other people to see if they knew anything, but no arrests were made.
2:29 p.m.: Police and emergency medical crews responded to the intersection of Schulte Road and Sycamore Parkway after a Nissan 350Z reportedly crashed into a tree and rolled over. The driver emerged from the car uninjured, but fire crews were called because the car was smoking. Police also called the public works department regarding a damaged pole and water pipe, and the car had to be towed away.
10:43 p.m.: Police made a high-risk stop on a car at Grant Line Road and Parker Avenue after an officer spotted a car that had been reported as stolen out of Livermore. Police arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of auto theft and possession of stolen property and took him to San Joaquin County Jail.
11:12 p.m.: A neighbor reported that three teenagers were trying to break into the Tracy Learning Center, 51 E. Beverly Place. The man said the teens threw a rock at a window but didn’t break it, and ran off when they realized they were being watched. The man added that the same thing had been going on every night this week.
Saturday
2:07 a.m.: Police responded to Tracy Boulevard at Interstate 205 after a motorcyclist reportedly crashed into the back of a big rig. The truck drove off, but witnesses told police that the driver probably did not know that the bike had collided with the tail end of the truck. Police called an ambulance for the motorcyclist, who had a possible broken arm.
4:21 p.m.: A woman on the 1300 block of Michael Drive called police to report that her neighbors were playing basketball in the street in possible violation of COVID-19-related stay-at-home orders. She had also called on Friday to complain about the same thing. Police explained that family members can come within six feet of each other, and people are allowed to be outside in front of their homes. The woman got upset and hung up on the dispatcher.
6:11 p.m.: A person on Carmel Way reported that the neighbors, along with their dog, were on the caller’s front porch causing a disturbance. The caller said it was a dispute over the neighbor’s dog damaging their mutual fence. Police arrived, found that the neighbors were drunk and asked a family member to keep them inside.
7:28 p.m.: Police responded to a crash at the intersection of 11th Street and Lammers Road. A witness told police that one of the cars might have run a red light. An officer arrived and found that the occupants of one of the cars were complaining of chest pain. Both cars had to be towed and a 21-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of felony driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
10 p.m.: A woman on the 900 block of Wall Street reported that a truck had just backed into her garage and fence and then drove off. A related report noted that the same truck had possibly run into a car on 10th Street.
11:29 p.m.: A man called police to report that a driver in a Ford Focus had just crashed into his truck after running a red light at Corral Hollow and Grant Line roads. Neither man was injured, but both vehicles had to be towed away, and the driver of the Focus was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving.
Friday
5:10 a.m.: A man called police to report that he had just crashed into his neighbor’s parked BMW at Brookview Drive and Perennial Place and pushed the neighbor’s car into the street. Police called for cleanup of debris and fluids in the street, had the car towed away, and took a report.
2:19 p.m.: A woman on the first block of East Ferdinand Street called police to report that she saw her neighbor’s son vandalize his mother’s car. The 21-year-old man reportedly had also slashed all four tires two days before. Police noted that there had already been a restraining order issued in the case and took a report.
4:49 p.m.: A man told police that his landlord had locked him out of his residence on the first block of West Eaton Avenue and had changed the locks and boarded up the doors. Police advised the man that it was a civil issue.
5:42 p.m.: A man on the 1300 block of Gentry Lane told police that several dogs had just attacked his girlfriend and the woman had several bite wounds but did not required immediate medical attention. Police made note of the home one of the dogs came from and took a report.
6:21 p.m.: Police responded to the 2900 block of MacArthur Drive after a man fell into a flood control channel and broke his leg. An officer called medics to the scene.
7:22 p.m.: A woman on the 400 block of Gordon Avenue told police that people in El Pescadero Park were breaking bottles against the concrete wall separating her yard from the park. Police arrived but did not find the people.
10:31 p.m.: A person reported that someone in a gray sedan had just hit his car and drove off. The caller followed the sedan to a motel near the intersection of Tracy Boulevard and Clover Road, but the other driver was uncooperative. Police arrived and helped the drivers sort out the matter, and one of the cars ended up being towed.
March 19
8:22 a.m.: Police got the first of 36 calls received throughout the day from people inquiring how they were supposed to comply with the city’s COVID-19 shelter-in-place directive. They included inquiries about travel plans; whether businesses could remain open; how to deal with family members who refused to comply with the directive; and how to handle child custody exchanges, with some worried that the other parent might be living with someone who is sick.
9:20 a.m.: Someone reported a topless woman walking in and out of a vacant home on the 700 block of Palm Circle. Police arrived, made sure the woman had some clothing, and forwarded the case to code enforcement to make sure the property owner secured the building.
3:54 p.m.: Police were called to Barista’s, 112 W. 10th St., after a man reportedly went into the business, threw things around and then left on a bicycle. He was gone when police arrived.
8:04 p.m.: A woman on the 300 block of Cecilio Way reported that someone had just kicked in her front door while she was upstairs watching television. There was nobody else in the house when she went to check it out, and a neighbor reportedly saw a man in a dark green car driving away.
11:56 p.m.: The final COVID-19-related call of the day came from Tracy Launderette, 2316 East St. A man demanded that the police force a coughing man at the laundry room to go to the hospital, and then became verbally abusive when the dispatcher told the man that they didn’t have the authority to do that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.