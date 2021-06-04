The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a domestic violence incident on Larch Road at 11:03 p.m. on Monday. According to the Sheriff’s Department, a woman reported that the man she was living with had attacked her and tried to suffocate her before she escaped and called 9-1-1. Deputies arrived and the man refused to come out, leading deputies to shut down Larch Road between Corral Hollow and Naglee roads during the standoff. At about 4:15 a.m. Tuesday morning deputies deployed flash-bang grenades and the man was taken into custody without further incident. No injuries were reported. The 45-year-old man was booked into San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, domestic violence and making threats. The case is still under investigation.
Tracy police received 1,388 calls for service from May 27 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
6:42 a.m.: Someone reported a laptop stolen form the trunk of their car parked at Motel 6, 3810 N. Tracy Blvd. The caller said the motel had cameras that may have recorded the theft.
8:45 p.m.: A caller reported seeing fireworks near the 2600 block of Crystal Creek Court.
9:47 p.m.: Someone reported hearing a single gunshot in the 2200 block of Costa Court and then told police they found a shell casing.
Tuesday
5:35 a.m.: A resident in the 200 block of East Grant Line Road said two women damaged two of his vehicles and neighbors may have recorded the incident on video.
1:58 p.m.: A caller said someone in a black Honda Accord was driving recklessly along Lammers Road heading toward 11th Street.
7:47 p.m. A woman was seen wearing only a black shirt in the 99 Cent store lot, 1320 W 11th Street.
Monday
12:10 p.m.: The California Highway Patrol transferred a call to Tracy Police regarding a person who was being chased by a man at the Tracy ACE Station, 4800 S. Tracy Boulevard.
6:03 p.m.: A resident at Sycamore Village Apartments, 350 W. Central Avenue, said someone threw a rock at their apartment unit with the last 30 minutes.
8:25 p.m.: Employees at Macy’s, 3400 Naglee Road, said they had two people in custody for stealing from the store. One of them, a man, had a pocketknife with him and the store wanted to prosecute them.
8:46 p.m.: A person on the 300 block of W Lowell Avenue told police that a neighbor living across the street slashed her tires. The caller didn’t know what he used to cut her tires but had the incident on video.
Sunday
2:26 a.m.: A woman said her 2017 Honda Accord was stolen from a parking lot in front of Leia’s Restaurant and Nightclub, 2706 Pavilion Parkway. The woman also told police she was missing her keys.
6:33 a.m.: An employee at ACE Towing, 385 W. Larch Road, said someone broke in and stole a black 2000 Suburban sometime during the night, driving through a fence at the business. The employee said it may have been a person that was trying to get personal items from the vehicle earlier.
1:13 p.m.: A caller in the 200 block of S. Vera Cruz Place told police they arrived home and found their residence had been broken into. The caller said they were moving out of the home and several power tools were missing and the home had been damaged. Police told the caller they were in the county and in the jurisdiction of the sheriff department.
10:01 p.m.: Police were told someone in a white car was setting of fireworks in the middle of the intersection of Holly Drive and Lowell Avenue. The caller said at least two people were involved and they might be drinking alcohol.
Saturday
9:12 a.m.: A caller in the 400 block of W. Lowell Avenue thought her ex-partner stole a $15,000 ring and was at a pawn shop in San Francisco.
9:23 a.m.: Police were told the California Highway patrol was at the Chevron Station, 2375 N. Tracy Boulevard with people involved in a fight and were calling for Tracy Police.
1:23 p.m.: An employee at La Plaza market, 3225 N. Tracy Blvd., said a man was trying to steal from the store and the same person became aggressive with employees the day before when he was caught stealing.
3:48 p.m.: Someone in the 400 block of Pescadero Avenue reported a necklace was stolen from their neck.
8:32 p.m.: A man was seen driving a small, motorized bike on the grass at Veterans Park, 238 Glenhaven Drive. The man was last seen riding near the skateboard area of the park.
Friday
10:50 a.m.: A caller said a man in a white Jeep Cherokee stole their work phone while it was sitting on a table in the near North Tracy Boulevard and West Clover Road.
12:20 p.m.: A patio shade valued at $1,500 was stolen two days ago from the closed Mel’s Diner building, 2986 W. Grant Line Road.
4:51 p.m.: A resident on the 1300 block of Wilson Avenue said someone posing as a police officer threatened her saying she had warrants for her arrest. The woman gave the person posing as an officer her medical provider the name of her banks.
8:13 p.m.: Police were sent a message to look for a kid on a dirt bike driving recklessly near Greystone Drive and Summer Lane.
May 27
8:35 a.m.: A Ford F350 crew cab pickup with an 8-foot-long bed was reported stolen from the 900 block of Glacier Street.
11:47 a.m.: A technician found a skimming device attached at an ATM at Bank of America, 3120 W. Grant Line Road.
4:49 p.m.: A man in the 1500 block of Cole Lane told police a 24-year-old person had been calling and harassing him for about a month. The man said he was receiving both calls and texts from the person. He told police he thought he had a restraining order against the person but was told it was just an letter of intent to get one.
10:06 p.m.: A woman wanted to report that a package from Amazon was stolen from Gateway Crossing Apartments, 3580 W. Grant Line Road. The woman needed a police case number to file a case with Amazon.
10:19 p.m.: A caller complained about people behind her house in a homeless encampment at El Pescadero Park, 301 W. Grant Line Road, that were watching television that was too loud.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.