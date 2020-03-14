Tracy police received a call at 4:27 p.m. Friday after a man allegedly brandished a machete at Walmart, 3010 W. Grant Line Road, and stole items from the store. A Walmart employee told police that the man jumped a fence near the automotive department.
Police arrived and saw the man run across a parking lot and past the Costco gas station, through an open field and toward a nearby apartment complex. They surrounded the area, found that the machete that the man had dropped, and ultimately caught him behind Costco. They also found a money till near Costco.
Police arrested the 36-year old man and took him to San Joaquin County Jail, where he was still in custody as of Thursday on $110,000 bail, facing charges of robbery and resisting police, with a court date set for Wednesday in Manteca.
Tracy police received 1,795 calls for service March 4-11. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
1:24 a.m.: A resident on the 1600 block of Woodland Court said she heard her car alarm go off and then saw two people get into a silver four-door sedan. The woman said she saw them looking into other vehicles parked in the neighborhood, but it was too dark to get a description of the people. An officer checked the area and couldn’t find the people or find any evidence that cars had been broken into.
5:56 a.m.: A homeless woman in an encampment behind DaVita Dialysis Center, 2955 N Corral Hollow Road, said a man attacked her with a garden tool and threw a tire at her while she was sleeping. Police said she didn’t have any visible injuries and the woman refused an ambulance. Police said the incident was next to the freeway in the California Highway Patrol’s jurisdiction so they waited until CHP officers arrived.
8:24 a.m.: A car hopped the median and crashed into the side of Save Mart Supermarkets, 875 S. Tracy Blvd. The driver was awake and alert, and police called for an ambulance and for a tow truck to remove the car.
9:41 a.m.: A man was allegedly jumping in front of vehicles and throwing shoes and other things at them near Bank of America, 3120 W. Grant Line Road. The person who reported him said the man had been doing the same thing for two days. Police talked with him and gave him a warning. Police received a couple of more calls about him during the morning.
10:03 a.m.: Someone called and said there were about 100 tractor trailers trying to get into the Costco warehouse at International Parkway and Schulte Road and blocking the intersection.
12:24 p.m.: A homeless man was in a bathroom at West Valley Mall, 3200 Naglee Road, making “ouch” and “ow” sounds as if he was injecting himself with drugs. The caller said the man had been in the bathroom for more than half an hour and was talking to himself. Police checked on the man and had him leave the mall.
6:27 p.m.: Someone said their 1999 Dodge Durango had been stolen at the Tracy ACE station, 4880 S. Tracy Blvd. The theft occurred sometime between 5 a.m., when they left the vehicle, and 6 p.m., when they arrived back at the station. Police were trying to get access to security cameras in the station parking lot.
Tuesday
12:14 a.m.: A caller said there was loud music coming from a home in the 2400 of Martin Anthony Court. The caller said it was coming from “the crazy guy in his bedroom behind his garage.” Police talked to the homeowner and told them to turn down the music.
6:45 a.m.: Employees at New Indian Fabrics, 2260 W. Grant Line Road, said someone had broken in through a back door and cash was missing.
9:16 a.m.: Someone complained that a neighbor on the 2000 block of Jenni Lane had thrown mattresses and other furniture onto the sidewalk with “take for free” signs and the furniture was blocking wheelchair access. Police checked and said the stuff was blocking only part of the sidewalk. They told the neighbor to move the furniture out of the way.
10:55 a.m.: The police were told that homeless men were sitting on the ground and smoking crack four feet away from the front door of Panda Express, 2441 Naglee Road. The men were gone when the police arrived.
12:19 p.m. A parent of a student at Monte Vista Middle School, 751 W. Lowell Ave., said another student had stolen her daughter’s shoes. The parent was waiting in the school office and wanted to press charges.
2:39 p.m.: A woman who was evicted from the Hampton Inn, 2400 Naglee Road, because she wouldn’t pay kept going back to the hotel property. The woman was reportedly standing by the front door cursing at employees. When the police arrived, the woman had already left the property because of security, but the police found her and told her not to go back to the hotel.
2:57 p.m.: A catalytic converter was reported as stolen from a car parked overnight on the 1400 block of Dronero Way.
Monday
9 a.m.: There were multiple calls before noon concerning homeless people trying to unlock doors to houses and sleep on front lawns on the 700 block of Weeping Willow Lane, the 2600 block of Tracy Boulevard and the 200 block of Grant Line Road.
8:17 a.m.: An 11-year-old on a bike was hit by a car while crossing the street at Lowell Avenue and Holly Drive. The driver said she stopped at the stop sign but did not see the boy, who was not injured.
9:16 a.m.: A man in a white shirt was allegedly trying to break into businesses near Jersey Mike’s and Mel’s Diner on the 2900 block of West Grant Line Road. He was gone upon arrival.
1:14 p.m.: A caller reported that parents were driving in the wrong lanes, disobeying street signs, blocking sidewalks and causing traffic jams while trying to pick up students near Central School, 200 W. Eaton Ave.
3:34 p.m.: A 12-year-old girl got a text and a voicemail about Social Security fraud. When her parent called the number back, the person who answered the call made comments about marrying the girl.
9:32 p.m.: A man was seen running around Walmart, 3010 Grant Line Ave, in a gray sweater, a black jacket and a gray ski mask. The person who called the police said the man was hiding “like he is a ‘ninja.’” The police arrived and cited him on misdemeanor drug charges.
Sunday
1:58 a.m.: An employee at Chevron, 3400 N. MacArthur Drive, said a woman tried to pass a counterfeit $50 bill and was still at one of the gas pumps. He planned to call other Chevron stations in the area to warn them and wanted officers to be aware of what had happened.
4:08 a.m.: A resident on the 4300 block of Lindsey Lane said a driveway camera recorded a man wandering around the neighborhood trying the doors of parked cars.
11:16 a.m.: A caller said four men had been sitting in a car with tinted windows that had been idling for more than hour at William Lowes Park, 4412 Regis Drive. The caller thought marijuana smoke was coming from the car. Police checked on the people in the car.
3:19 p.m.: Employees at Parker Market, 1656 Parker Ave., said two people wearing hoodies broke into the propane cabinet and stole two canisters of propane valued at $100. The market had a video of the theft.
6:22 p.m.: Someone called from Leia’s, 2706 Pavilion Parkway, to report that five people had been living out of a Winnebago motor home parked near the bar for the past four days. The caller said one person dressed in shabby clothes had defecated in the bushes nearby. Police spoke to the owner and occupants of the motor home, who said they would be leaving in the next few hours as soon as they finished some repairs. They said they had a working toilet and denied that anyone had gone in the bushes.
9:11 p.m.: Police were called about a fence on fire next to a house on the 1200 block of Bessie Avenue. Everyone was out of the house, and police began evacuating nearby homes as well.
11:20 p.m.: A caller said a fast white car swerved and almost drove over her and her son before parking near the intersection of Grant Line Road and Bessie Avenue. The caller was too afraid to get closer to find out the make and model of car. Police checked the area and couldn’t find the car.
Saturday
8:26 a.m.: A 2006 Ford F-250 parked at the curb in front of a home on the 1000 block of Plymouth Drive was reported as stolen sometime after midnight.
10:02 a.m.: The police were notified about 15 vehicles parked in the fire lane at Williams Middle School, 1600 Tennis Lane. The school used a loudspeaker to tell the drivers to move their vehicles.
4:29 p.m.: Police went to a vacant house on the 600 block of Chestnut Avenue after a person called and said they owned the property and it looked like someone had been living inside, though nothing was missing. No one was in the house when officers checked.
6:17 p.m.: A man on a bike allegedly stole a 24-pack of beer from Bevmo, 2860 W. Grant Line Road. The person who reported the theft said the man often rode around the parking lot and knew he was not allowed in the store. Police said they would take a report.
10:31 p.m.: Someone was setting off fireworks in the area of 12th Street and Walnut Avenue. Police checked and found it was at Pete’s Liquors and gave a warning.
11:16 p.m.: A caller said two men rushed into a party at a home in the 700 block of North West Street and one pulled out a handgun. The caller said one of them was her sister’s boyfriend and both are gang members from the Bay Area. One man reportedly grabbed the caller by her hair and was upset because she didn’t approve of her sister dating the man. The caller said the men might be heading back to her sister’s home in Weston Ranch using her car. No shots were fired, and the police took the license plate of the car.
Friday
3:09 a.m.: A woman said a man opened the door to the room she was renting and then left at the Townhouse Motel, 607 W. 11th St. A person working at the front desk said nothing was taken, but the woman became scared and also left. There was a video of the man opening the door, and it appeared that the man who opened the door had stayed with a different woman in that same room the night before. That woman had checked out and the room was rented to a different woman, but the man somehow still had a key to the room. Police told the person working at the desk to call if the man returned and the motel wanted officers to give him a warning.
8:26 a.m.: A caller said that people had been going in and out of an unoccupied white house behind the Holiday Inn Express on the 3800 block of Tracy Boulevard. Police checked the house and talked with one person.
11 a.m.: A driver in a Lincoln MKZ sedan was reportedly playing loud music with profane lyrics at Mister Car Wash, 1725 W. 11th St., even though the business has a sign posted about keeping the volume down. The caller said the driver had been an ongoing problem at the car wash.
11:49 a.m.: A man said he was trying to sell his Rolex watch when the buyer took the watch without paying and left in a gold Toyota Camry. The man works in Stockton and found a buyer on Craigslist for his watch in Dublin and agreed to meet at Starbucks Coffee in Tracy, 2459 Naglee Road. The man looked for the car in the area and wanted to report the theft of the watch, valued at $8,000.
1:12 p.m.: Someone complained about more than 50 tractor trailer trucks double parked in no-parking areas at International Parkway and Schulte Road. Officers were told the trucks were waiting to go into the Costco distribution depot, and a supervisor said the situation would probably continue for the rest of the week.
2:16 p.m.: A resident on the 2900 block of Coventry Drive said a neighbor’s pit bull hit her fence and she sprayed water from a hose and the dog’s owner got upset and yelled at her. The resident said the dog kept hitting her fence and breaking boards. A few minutes later, the neighbor called police about the dog being sprayed. Police talked with both of them.
March 5
6:11 a.m.: A caller said that traffic in the intersection of International Parkway and Schulte Road was bad and people were doing “everything illegal.” Officers were advised of the situation.
9:02 a.m.: A school resource officer noted that three students were involved in a heated argument in a classroom at Kimball High School, 3200 Jaguar Run. All three students were taken to the office, and administrators planned to discipline them for violating the school’s conduct policy and being disruptive.
9:39 a.m.: A parent told the staff at Tracy High School that a student had a wax pen and was possibly selling them. The student admitted to having the vaping device in their backpack. There was no evidence of the student selling to other students.
12:08 p.m.: A homeless man was allegedly yelling and screaming and throwing soda at people at Wing Stop, 1988 W. 11th St. When the police arrived, the man was standing outside the front doors, and they gave him a trespass warning not to return to the business.
1:13 p.m.: Several vehicle break-ins were reported in the parking lot of Black Bear Diner, 2351 Toste Road.
3:35 p.m.: A homeless man was sleeping near the old Orchard Supply Hardware store, 1975 W. 11th St., and someone called the police for help getting him to leave the property. An officer gave the man a warning and he left.
6:14 p.m.: A woman was seen lying on the grass, screaming, banging her head and trying to light the grass on fire at Tracy Truck & Auto, 3940 N. Tracy Blvd. Police checked on the woman and arrested her on suspicion of being drunk in public.
7:36 p.m.: A woman called and said someone was throwing bricks and wood from the top of a building near the intersection of Ninth Street and Central Avenue. She said two vehicles had been damaged, including her SUV. Another person also thought there might be someone on top of the Opera House building, but no one saw anyone up there. An officer said noted that some kids had been seen walking north on Central Avenue toward 10th Street. Police waited at the building for the property manager to arrive.
March 4
9:05 a.m.: A staff member at Monticello Elementary School, 1001 Cambridge Place, reported that two angry parents were in the office complaining about how a teacher was treating their children. The parents were gone when the police arrived, but an officer went to their home and told them that if the principal told them to leave the campus, they were required to comply. While the parents denied that there was a disturbance, the staff at the school is working on getting a restraining order.
1:14 p.m.: At least five people called the police to report that a man with a beer in his hand was walking down the middle of the street along the 1600 block of West 12th Street, and yelling as if he intended to cause havoc in the neighborhood. People continued to report the man’s behavior as he made his way toward Promenade Circle and Zanussi Park. Police found that the 34-year-old man was on probation and arrested him for being drunk and disorderly.
3:34 p.m.: At least two people called to report that a woman and her baby were in white Toyota Camry and might have been injured in a crash at the West Valley Mall, 3200 Naglee Rd. The Camry might have collided with a hit-and-run driver, one caller said. Firefighters and an ambulance also responded to the scene.
3:52 p.m.: Police received at least two reports of a crash, possibly involving up to four cars, at Valpico Road and Glenbriar Circle. Medics were also called to the scene, and two cars had to be towed away.
6:13 p.m.: A man told the police that someone in a black Honda Civic had just shot at his car as he drove along Corral Hollow Road. He followed the Honda to Fieldview Drive, got the car’s license plate number, and then called the police. Police found no damage to the caller’s car and learned that the incident might be related to an argument over a car crash back in November.
