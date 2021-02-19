Tracy Police responded with multiple officers and their armored Bearcat vehicle after they received a report of a 28-year-old man who tried to set a fire in a home on the 3900 block of Bastille Court at 3:47 p.m. on Sunday. Police arrived and learned that the man, who police believed might have been armed based on information from people at the scene, though there were no reports of shots fired during the incident, was distraught over the recent death of a family member. He would not talk to police and would not comply with police commands. A standoff that lasted for 2½ hours ensued. Police finally used two less-than-lethal projectiles to subdue the man and take him into custody. Police took him to San Joaquin County Jail, where he was booked on charges of arson, negligent discharge of a firearm and being in illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. He was held on $330,000 bail pending a Tuesday court hearing in Manteca.
Tracy police received 1,231 calls for service from Feb. 11 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
1:41 a.m.: A caller told police they were the driver of a car that hit a tree at Naglee Road and Pavilion Parkway and then fled the scene. The driver said a friend picked them up and drove to Riverbank.
5:03 a.m.: A resident in the 2000 block of Alhambra Court said someone broke into the back part of his house and stole a computer. The resident said he was asleep and didn’t hear anything. Police checked and said a back glass door had been shattered.
8:07 a.m.: A caller told police about a car that was driving recklessly, swerving in and out of lanes at Ninth and Central. The caller followed the car and told police where it stopped at D and Ninth streets. Police checked the driver and arrested him for drunken driving and had his car towed.
10:18 a.m.: A tow truck was removing a car from the Auto Zone parking lot, 1122 W. 11th St., when a man came from the Royal Motel and threw a rock through the tow truck windshield. The caller didn’t know where the man went but saw someone running in front of the motel. The driver had a photo of the man and police checked the Royal Motel but found that he wasn’t registered there.
12:40 p.m.: Someone doing remodeling work at a home in the 300 block of W. Third Street said a rented generator was stolen from the home sometime on Friday. The caller was going to make an online report.
1:39 p.m.: Loud music was reported coming from a home in the 1500 block of Chester Drive. Officers checked the house and found a car with expired registration and had it towed away.
3:34 p.m.: A guest smoking marijuana at Extended Stay, 2526 Pavilion Parkway, was told he couldn’t smoke in the room and threatened to knock the caller down. Police were called to help remove the man from the motel property. Police were told the man left and there was no need for any help.
5:25 p.m.: A group of about six kids were in the parking lot of Alden Park, 500 Sequoia Blvd., drinking and causing a disturbance. One of the kids was also seen urinating in public. The group was gone when police arrived. Another person called later saying the group was in the park and one person urinated on his fence. Police checked and stopped and talked to five people at the park and got their information.
9:28 p.m.: A man was in an argument refusing to leave the Tracy Community Center, 950 East Street, and running around the building. The man left after he was told staff didn’t want him there. About an hour later a caller wanted to talk an officer about getting kicked out of the warming center at the Tracy Community Center. The man said he was walking to the police lobby and called a dispatcher an obscenity. The man called 9-1-1 yelling and screaming 10 times to complain about getting kicked out of the warming center. An ambulance was called for the man who was taken to the county hospital.
Tuesday
12:18 a.m.: Police stopped a car in the Mister parking lot 1725 W. 11th Street and gave the driver a field sobriety test. The driver was arrested for drunken driving and another person was arrested for drunk in public. Both were taken to county jail.
2:37 a.m.: A resident in the neighborhood of Dove and Raven drives heard a loud noise outside and saw two men leaving and thought they had broken into a car. Police checked and an owner of a black Hyundai said a wallet with $500 in cash was missing from the car.
10:17 a.m.: A caller at Orchard Mobile Estates, 812 W. Clover Road said there were stray dogs in the complex that nip at him and knock over his plants.
11:43 a.m.: Police were called to Tracy Suds, 2321 N. Tracy Blvd., for a homeless man that was sleeping on the floor of the business. Police checked and said the man was extremely intoxicated and called for an ambulance to take him to a hospital.
1:28 p.m.: Teens were riding motorcycles on the sidewalk around Peony and Windsong drives. The caller said it was an ongoing problem with them riding back and forth in the area.
3:44 p.m.: A couple of callers reported a man between Peony and Whispering Wind drives with his pants down to ankles masturbating. Another caller said the man approached in a hostile way. Police checked the area but couldn’t find him.
4:49: Someone called about five teenagers who were using the swings at Larsen Park, 1401 S. Central Avenue and were swinging “really high.” The caller was concerned the teens were trying to break the swings.
7:54 p.m.: A man called police to report that he could see two men, via a security camera, breaking into his home on the 200 block of Tassajera Court. The men apparently entered through a side gate and sliding door at the back of the home. Upon further review of security camera footage the homeowner saw that the men appeared to be taking items that could be computers. Police arrived, found that the gate was open and the back window had been smashed, but did not find anyone inside the house.
10:04 p.m.: A man described as being in “bad shape” was inside Lava Laundry, 824 W. 11th St., causing it to smell. The caller said the man was filthy. The caller wanted police to check on the man and said his feet appeared to be turning blue. Police notified medics to check on the man’s health.
11:08 p.m: A couple of people reported hearing five gunshots in the area of Holly Drive and Kavanagh Avenue. None of the callers saw anything, all just heard the gunfire.
Monday
2:01 a.m.: A vehicle was heard doing doughnuts in the area of Iron Horse Parkway and Schulte Road. A caller said a white car with black fenders was seen going into the area.
9:37 a.m.: A caller wanted to talk to an officer about a homeless encampment being set up behind his home near Central Avenue and Mt. Diablo Avenue. Police checked the area and talked to two people at a tent.
11:08 a.m.: A guest who checked out of Motel 6, 3810 N Tracy Blvd., left a couple of pounds of marijuana behind. Police took the marijuana and booked it for destruction.
1:22 p.m.: Police were asked for extra patrols of a vacant house under construction in the 100 block of Beverly Place. The caller said a fence was vandalized and several windows were broken. The caller said they thought it could possibly be homeless people and asked for extra patrols at night.
1:42 p.m.: A handgun stolen out of Fairfield was found at Nations, 3574 N. Tracy Blvd.
3:27 p.m.: A resident in the 1100 block of Cambria Court said teens living behind his home threw eggs at the solar panels on the house. The resident didn’t know if there was any damage and wanted police to document the incident.
4:38 p.m.: Two vehicles were blocking the bus stop at Parker and Eaton avenues, preventing buses from dropping people off. Police gave both cars a citation.
6:50 p.m.: A man was inside Tracy Suds, 2321 N. Tracy Blvd., throwing things around flashing people. The business wanted to prosecute the man who had moved outside the property. Police got to the business and the man had left and the caller was advised to get a restraining order against the man.
8:44 p.m.: A caller in the 1900 block of Foxtail Court said a neighbor was shining a bright light into his house on purpose and wanted police to tell her to stop. An officer looked from the caller’s house and said the neighbor had a light on behind a curtain and it didn’t appear to be shining into his house intentionally. Police told the man there was nothing they could do and to cover his windows if he wanted.
10:32 p.m.: Someone reported hearing the sound of glass breaking near the Best Buy auto area, 2550 Naglee Road. The caller was worried someone might be breaking into the Geek Squad cars parked there. Police checked but did not find any damage to cars parked there.
Sunday
1:59 a.m.: A caller said two vehicles were racing and running red lights and did doughnuts in the intersection of Grant Line and Naglee roads. Another caller about 10 minutes later said a car was doing doughnuts in the intersection of Roberts and Naglee road.
2:14 a.m.: Police were called to Leia’s, 2706 Pavilion Parkway for a report of 16 people in a fight. While police were on the way one officer reported hearing gunshots and a caller told police someone had just fired four gunshots. A security guard told police that someone had a gun before they arrived and police detained two people at gunpoint and checked the area for victims. Two people were arrested and taken to county jail and officers alerted hospitals in the county to be on the lookout for anyone with a gunshot wound.
5:19 a.m.: A city tree was down across the roadway on top of a car on Kavanagh Avenue between Tracy Boulevard and Buthmann Avenue. A city crew was called to clear the roadway.
10:49 a.m.: A pair of aggressive pit bulls were reported to be roaming the street in the 3000 block of Fairfield Drive. The caller said one of them ran at a person who was outside and the dogs may belong at a home on Holly Drive.
1:26 p.m.: A 2004 Ford F250 Super Duty XL was stolen during the night from Chesapeake Bay Apartments, 2941 W. Lowell Avenue.
6:44 p.m.: Four people were drinking in a blue sedan parked at Tandoori Pizza, 1920 W. 11th Street. The caller said the men in the car were creating “nuisance” at the business. The people had already left when police arrived.
9:08 p.m.: A man was getting undressed in the middle of Grant Line Road near O’Hara Drive. The caller said the man was taking off clothes and lining them up until he was naked. Police closed the eastbound lanes of Grant Line Road and took the man into custody. An ambulance was called and he was taken to a hospital for a head injury.
11:55 p.m.: A car was stopped in the road two car lengths from the stoplight at Grant Line and Naglee roads blocking the on ramp to Interstate 205. Police told the California Highway Patrol about the car and checked the occupants. Police detained two people in the car and eventually had the car towed away from the scene but did say if either person was arrested.
Saturday
12:06 a.m.: A caller complained about an ongoing issue of people partying at a home in the 900 block of W. Ninth Street. The caller said they wanted the resident to be given a citation and would do whatever was required to make the citation happen.
4:41 a.m.: A resident in the 500 block of Elysian Court said two people looked like they were trying to break into a community mailbox. Once the caller turned on her lights the two people walked away. Police checked the mailbox which looked like it had normal wear and tear and couldn’t see any signs of tampering.
6:36 a.m.: A 2001 Ford F250 work truck with “Timber Works” written on both sides and the tailgate was taken from a home in the 2100 block of Holder Lane.
10:06 a.m.: People living outside a business in the 200 block of Enterprise Place shut off the sprinkler system and cracked a pipe. The caller wanted the people to leave. Police had already contacted the group who said they would leave by Monday morning. Police checked and tagged three vehicles to be moved with 72 hours.
11:22 a.m.: A quad and a dirt bike were being loud driving around the area of Starflower Drive. The caller wanted police to talk to the riders because it was an ongoing problem. Police checked the area and couldn’t find anyone.
1:56 p.m.: An Amazon driver hit a parked vehicle and was refusing to provide any information. There was no marking on the van and the driver pulled out a Florida plate that wasn’t attached to the van.
3:59 p.m.: Someone said the catalytic converter was stolen from their 2008 Toyota Prius while they were inside Bevmo, 2860 W. Grant Line Road, for three minutes. The caller said they would file an online report.
4:53 p.m.: A homeless man was standing in front of Blaze Pizza, 2976 W. Grant Line Road, throwing rocks at the front window. Police said the man was gone when they arrived.
5:37 p.m.: Three teenage boys were seen on the roof of Jacobson Elementary School, 1750 W. Kavanagh Avenue. Police spotted them and saw them running south away from the school.
7:08 p.m.: A group of 50 trucks with flags was reported in the Target Parking lot, 2800 Naglee Road. West Valley Mall security checked and said it was about 25 trucks and appeared to be the same group that visits often. They were in the Sonic parking lot and security would call if they needed help.
7:31 p.m.: Three quads were driving on the grass tearing up the fields at the Tracy Sports Complex, 955 Crossroads Drive. Police said the quads scattered and left when officers arrived.
10:32 p.m.: A driver in a silver Honda struck a fire hydrant at 11th Street and Corral Hollow Road and then fled from the car. Police found the driver, administered a field sobriety test and arrested him. Police believed that the man might have had a gun and brought a police dog to the scene to help search the area. A public works crew was called to shut off the water from the hydrant.
10:45 p.m.: A caller said loud music had been coming from a home in the 1500 block of Gentry Lane for the past four hours. Police gave them a warning.
Friday
1:23 a.m.: A caller said a woman at Leia’s, 2706 Pavilion Parkway, was trying to leave in her vehicle but then went back inside the bar to drink more. The caller said security wasn’t asking for her to be removed but was worried she would drive drunk. The caller later told police they had clocked out of the business and was leaving and the woman was still in the bar.
2:37 a.m.: Someone called the police department and asked about the legality of burying a body in a backyard. Police checked the number to try and find an address and then tried to call the person back but no one answered.
7:51 a.m.: Water heaters and a condenser were stolen from a job site in the 2800 block of Reyva Dhillon Lane.
10:41 a.m.: Residents at several homes in the 500 block of Derone Lane were lighting off large fireworks. The caller confronted the people setting the fireworks off but they wouldn’t stop. Police checked the area and didn’t hear anything going off.
12:24 p.m.: A landlord at Cole Apartments, 1629 Holly Drive said a man was banging on doors then laid on the ground near them. The landlord said the man was not one of her tenants and she was watching him on a video camera. Police checked and had the man move along.
1:37 p.m.: A woman in the 1500 block of Eastlake Circle said she was scammed out of $6,000 after someone told her she was going to go to jail. The transaction was done through the bank and police told the woman to contact the bank to try and get a paper trail for the report.
2:21 p.m.: A caller said an insurance company was requiring a report for damage done to a home in the 3300 block of Patch Lane by renters. The caller said the damage included graffiti on every wall, along with damage to walls, chandeliers, windows, tiles and cabinets. The caller said the damage was approximately $20,000 but did not have an invoice or a way to show the damage.
3:50 p.m.: A man was exposing himself in the Golden Corral Parking lot, 2850 W. Grant Line Road. The caller said the man was also following her as she was trying to go to work. Police checked the area but couldn’t find him.
6:43 p.m.: Workers at GH Fixtures, 285 Enterprise Place, reported a lot of homeless people in the area and said that fence at the business had been cut and had to be patched and wanted extra patrols through the night.
8:19 p.m.: A man who had tried to hit someone at Juanita Market, 340 W. Grant Line Road, had returned. The caller said employees were told if the man returned to call police. The man also called police and said he was just trying to get some items and the employees told him he wasn’t allowed in the store. Police said the man left the area as they arrived.
11:51 p.m.: A resident in the 200 block of E. Third Street said a homeless man walked onto the property and refused to leave. The man was dragging a plastic bag. The caller said the man might have come from an encampment near the tracks. Police said the man was gone when they arrived.
Feb. 11
4:51 a.m.: A homeless man was sitting in front of Tracy Cyclery, 2217 N. Tracy Blvd., refusing to leave. A security officer watching the man on camera had asked him to leave through an intercom, but the man refused and covered his ears. Police checked and the man had already left.
8 a.m.: A man said his truck was broken into and tools stolen from it at Best Western Motel, 811 W. Clover Road. The man also said it appeared that there were other vehicles that had been broken into.
10:21 a.m.: A caller wanted a police report on his ex-girlfriend who slashed the tires on his pickup truck in the 4100 block of Heirloom Lane. The man said he was there when she slit the tires and could tell officers where she lived in a tent at a homeless encampment.
10:25 a.m.: A caller said a large sheep was in the roadway of the 2300 block of E. Grant Line Road and had wandered in front of a business. An officer found the sheep running on the street and was able to chase it back into the country.
12:09 p.m.: A woman told police a massage parlor in the 2300 block of Corral Hollow Road may have prostitution going on there and she knew because her husband went there.
12:59 p.m.: Two men were seen on a video camera behind Metro PCS, 933 S. Tracy Blvd., and one appeared to pull a gun from his waistband and load a magazine into it. The caller said they could see them smoking on the video and could smell marijuana coming from behind the business. Police detained the men and one was carrying an Air Soft gun.
2:21 p.m.: Someone broke into a work truck at the Microtel Inn, 861 W. Clover Road and stole $8,900 worth of tools.
3:37 p.m.: A homeless man set up a tent right next to the garbage cans at Kindercare, 265 W. Grant Line Road. When confronted by parents the man said other homeless people had slashed tents and he said they were “a bunch of pedophiles.” Police told the caller the tent was not on school property and there was nothing they could do.
6:08 p.m.: About nine shots were heard over a 3-minute period in the 4300 block of Perennial Place. The caller wasn’t sure if it was gunfire or fireworks. Police checked the area but didn’t find anything.
8:05 p.m.: A customer upset over an order was threatening to fight employees at El Pollo Loco, 2442 Naglee Road. The man claimed they made his order wrong because the employees were racist. The man punched the front door as he left and employees were concerned he might come back. Police checked the area but the man had left.
10:55 p.m.: A man wearing just shorts was walking down Fourth Street near West Street throwing things and screaming obscenities about getting cats out. The caller said the man, described as “kind of chubby.” Was last seen walking towards the Housing Authority and might have a mental issue.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.